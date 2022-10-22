Read full article on original website
Anthony Davis Calls Out Russell Westbrook's Shot Selection In Loss To Blazers: "Make Shots That's It"
The Lakers suffered yet another loss as they fell to a 106-104 defeat at the hands of the Trail Blazers. With their latest loss against Portland, the Lakers now have a 0-3 record in the league to start with. While this game was not a blowout, it was a cruel...
VIDEO: LeBron James, Anthony Davis’ instant reactions to Russell Westbrook’s bad shot that doomed Lakers
While LeBron James refused to talk about Russell Westbrook’s bad shot in crunch time that doomed the Los Angeles Lakers against the Portland Trail Blazers, his on-court reaction may provide some hints about his feelings towards the epic fail. To recall, with 30 seconds remaining in the game and...
NBA roundup: Zion Williamson injured in Pelicans’ OT loss to Jazz
Lauri Markkanen scored 31 points and Kelly Olynyk made a layup with 3.1 seconds left in overtime as the visiting
Knicks star Derrick Rose gets brutally honest on lack of playing time amid Jalen Brunson’s emergence
It has been so far so good for the New York Knicks’ offseason acquisition, Jalen Brunson. The former Dallas Mavericks point guard has been everything he’s been chalked up to be thus far, and Knicks fans are loving the emergence of their new star. For his part, however,...
‘We’re not ready to win’: Doc Rivers calls out Joel Embiid, Sixers after embarrassing Spurs letdown
PHILADELPHIA – The Philadelphia 76ers fell to 0-2 after losing to two of the title contenders they’re chasing. Now, the alarm bells are really ringing after losing 114-105 to the San Antonio Spurs in the third game of their season. It was a massive upset that the Spurs haven’t seen since Gregg Popovich’s first season. For Doc Rivers and the Sixers, it’s the most disappointing loss in a season that has already gotten off on a horrible foot.
Lakers star LeBron James fires back at interview trap to bash Russell Westbrook
Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James is not falling into the interview trap that reporters could interpret as him bashing his teammate Russell Westbrook. Westbrook has been the talk of the sports world on Sunday after his epic fail doomed the Lakers against the Blazers. With 30 seconds left on the clock and the Lakers leading 102-101, Westbrook decided to take an ill-advised jumper that he botched.
Warriors star Stephen Curry goes viral after Dabo Swinney’s absurd ‘2-for-25’ comment
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry often goes viral for his incredible highlight plays and pre-game routines. On Saturday, however, he was the talk of the sports world because of Clemson football head coach Dabo Swinney. The Clemson Tigers beat the Syracuse Orange in the contest, but it wasn’t easy...
PJ Tucker goes nuclear in Sixers locker room after embarrassing loss to Spurs
The Philadelphia 76ers are going to be a real threat to the title this season. The San Antonio Spurs, on the other hand, are going to be one of the worst teams in the league as they embark on a full rebuild. This has been the narrative for these two sides ahead of the season. […] The post PJ Tucker goes nuclear in Sixers locker room after embarrassing loss to Spurs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I don’t like mentioning him’: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo reveals why he doesn’t agree with Kobe Bryant comparisons
There are few players in the history of the NBA that possess the same level of commitment to the game that the late, great Kobe Bryant had. You could say that Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of them. If you ask him, however, Giannis would much prefer to...
Memphis Grizzlies struggle against Luka Doncic, lose to Dallas Mavericks
Ja Morant looked unstoppable for the Memphis Grizzlies against their first two opponents. On Saturday night, the Grizzlies saw what it was like to be on the other side of a dominant performance. A rested Dallas Mavericks team played with an extra step, led by Luka Doncic. The three-time all-star...
WATCH: Lakers star Russell Westbrook’s genuine reaction to Juan Toscano-Anderson standing up for him in interview
Russell Westbrook has been on the receiving end of a lot of criticism after he went 0-of-11 against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night. Russ has had another rough start to the season, and it isn’t at all surprising that the pitchforks have already been brought out so quickly against the Los Angeles Lakers star.
‘Story of the game’: Steve Kerr, Draymond Green sound off on what doomed Warriors vs. Nuggets
The Golden State Warriors fell to the Denver Nuggets 128-123 on Friday night at Chase Center, their arduous second-half comeback cut just short by the sound of the final buzzer. After the game, Steve Kerr expressed pride in his team’s second-half competitive fire. As their head coach saw it, what...
‘Punch me in the face’: Lakers’ Patrick Beverley claps back at Paul George on IG after Clippers win Battle of LA
The Los Angeles Clippers opened their account on Thursday night with a huge win over their cross-town rivals, the Los Angeles Lakers. Paul George was hyped about the victory and he took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the win. Naturally, Lakers vet Patrick Beverley just had to clap back.
Clippers star John Wall throws blatant jab at Shaq amid strong start to LA career
John Wall has been quite a revelation for the Los Angeles Clippers in his first two games of the season. He’s looked like his old self again now that he’s with his new team, and it is clear that the former All-Star will be playing a key role for the Clippers this season.
3 hottest Jazz takes from shocking first week of 2022-23 NBA season
The Utah Jazz are 3-0. Yes, you read that correctly. Easily the NBA’s biggest surprise after the first week, the Salt Lake City franchise finds themselves undefeated after trading away two stars, Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, for a boatload of draft picks. Despite looking primed for a shot at 18 year-old Victor Wembanyama, the […] The post 3 hottest Jazz takes from shocking first week of 2022-23 NBA season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Adam Silver responds to Lakers’ LeBron James’ open desire for NBA team in Las Vegas
Commissioner Adam Silver responded to LeBron James’ desire for a Las Vegas NBA team, per Malika Andrews. “I think its very healthy for the league when you have sort of this life-cycle of players moving into management, potentially moving into ownership,” Silver told Andrews on NBA Today. “Obviously Michael Jordan is the owner of Charlotte…its great for the ecosystem. I’m thrilled that LeBron aspires to be an NBA team owner one day. Las Vegas specifically will make a great location for a franchise one day. We have the WNBA team there, the Aces, that obviously just won the championship.”
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra beaks silence on Caleb Martin, Nikola Jovic suspensions from Raptors melee
Two Miami heat players have received one-game suspensions for their role in the altercation that went down in Miami’s 112-109 win against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night. Caleb Martin was involved in a physical altercation with Raptors rookie Christian Koloko, and the NBA has penalized both players, as well as Heat rookie Nikola Jovic for his role in the fracas.
‘Hold your head’: Kevin Garnett sends strong message to Lakers star Russell Westbrook amid heavy criticism
The Los Angeles Lakers are now 0-3 after yet another disappointing loss on Sunday night. This time around, it was Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers who handed LA with their third straight loss of the season. Unsurprisingly, Russell Westbrook continues to be on the receiving end of some heavy criticism amid his poor start to the season.
Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram avoid major injuries after leaving Pelicans game vs. Jazz
New Orleans Pelicans stars Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram were both recently forced to leave a game against the Utah Jazz due to injury. However, Willie Green said both players will be listed as questionable for Tuesday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks, per Will Guillory. Green initially stated that Brandon Ingram is no longer in […] The post Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram avoid major injuries after leaving Pelicans game vs. Jazz appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Admit it’: Magic Johnson issues stern advice to Russell Westbrook amid embarrassing start with Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers icon Magic Johnson knows exactly how Russell Westbrook can silence the haters, and it’s not by fighting and firing back at all the negative media narratives and fan criticisms. Speaking with Shannon Sharpe on his Club Shay Shay show, Johnson issued a rather stern advice for Westbrook as he navigates through a […] The post ‘Admit it’: Magic Johnson issues stern advice to Russell Westbrook amid embarrassing start with Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
