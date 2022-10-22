ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

‘We’re not ready to win’: Doc Rivers calls out Joel Embiid, Sixers after embarrassing Spurs letdown

PHILADELPHIA – The Philadelphia 76ers fell to 0-2 after losing to two of the title contenders they’re chasing. Now, the alarm bells are really ringing after losing 114-105 to the San Antonio Spurs in the third game of their season. It was a massive upset that the Spurs haven’t seen since Gregg Popovich’s first season. For Doc Rivers and the Sixers, it’s the most disappointing loss in a season that has already gotten off on a horrible foot.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Lakers star LeBron James fires back at interview trap to bash Russell Westbrook

Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James is not falling into the interview trap that reporters could interpret as him bashing his teammate Russell Westbrook. Westbrook has been the talk of the sports world on Sunday after his epic fail doomed the Lakers against the Blazers. With 30 seconds left on the clock and the Lakers leading 102-101, Westbrook decided to take an ill-advised jumper that he botched.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

PJ Tucker goes nuclear in Sixers locker room after embarrassing loss to Spurs

The Philadelphia 76ers are going to be a real threat to the title this season. The San Antonio Spurs, on the other hand, are going to be one of the worst teams in the league as they embark on a full rebuild. This has been the narrative for these two sides ahead of the season. […] The post PJ Tucker goes nuclear in Sixers locker room after embarrassing loss to Spurs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

3 hottest Jazz takes from shocking first week of 2022-23 NBA season

The Utah Jazz are 3-0. Yes, you read that correctly. Easily the NBA’s biggest surprise after the first week, the Salt Lake City franchise finds themselves undefeated after trading away two stars, Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, for a boatload of draft picks. Despite looking primed for a shot at 18 year-old Victor Wembanyama, the […] The post 3 hottest Jazz takes from shocking first week of 2022-23 NBA season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ClutchPoints

Adam Silver responds to Lakers’ LeBron James’ open desire for NBA team in Las Vegas

Commissioner Adam Silver responded to LeBron James’ desire for a Las Vegas NBA team, per Malika Andrews. “I think its very healthy for the league when you have sort of this life-cycle of players moving into management, potentially moving into ownership,” Silver told Andrews on NBA Today. “Obviously Michael Jordan is the owner of Charlotte…its great for the ecosystem. I’m thrilled that LeBron aspires to be an NBA team owner one day. Las Vegas specifically will make a great location for a franchise one day. We have the WNBA team there, the Aces, that obviously just won the championship.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
ClutchPoints

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra beaks silence on Caleb Martin, Nikola Jovic suspensions from Raptors melee

Two Miami heat players have received one-game suspensions for their role in the altercation that went down in Miami’s 112-109 win against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night. Caleb Martin was involved in a physical altercation with Raptors rookie Christian Koloko, and the NBA has penalized both players, as well as Heat rookie Nikola Jovic for his role in the fracas.
MIAMI, FL
ClutchPoints

‘Hold your head’: Kevin Garnett sends strong message to Lakers star Russell Westbrook amid heavy criticism

The Los Angeles Lakers are now 0-3 after yet another disappointing loss on Sunday night. This time around, it was Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers who handed LA with their third straight loss of the season. Unsurprisingly, Russell Westbrook continues to be on the receiving end of some heavy criticism amid his poor start to the season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram avoid major injuries after leaving Pelicans game vs. Jazz

New Orleans Pelicans stars Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram were both recently forced to leave a game against the Utah Jazz due to injury. However, Willie Green said both players will be listed as questionable for Tuesday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks, per Will Guillory. Green initially stated that Brandon Ingram is no longer in […] The post Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram avoid major injuries after leaving Pelicans game vs. Jazz appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

‘Admit it’: Magic Johnson issues stern advice to Russell Westbrook amid embarrassing start with Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers icon Magic Johnson knows exactly how Russell Westbrook can silence the haters, and it’s not by fighting and firing back at all the negative media narratives and fan criticisms. Speaking with Shannon Sharpe on his Club Shay Shay show, Johnson issued a rather stern advice for Westbrook as he navigates through a […] The post ‘Admit it’: Magic Johnson issues stern advice to Russell Westbrook amid embarrassing start with Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
204K+
Followers
116K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy