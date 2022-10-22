ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: Cotton Palace Park public meeting Tuesday

The city of Waco will have a public meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday to discuss ongoing master planning efforts for the future of Cotton Palace Park. The meeting will take place at South Waco Community Center, 2815 Speight Ave. Topics will include an overview of the park’s context, history and...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Waco fire forces people out of homes

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Residents of a Waco townhome have been displaced after a Sunday evening fire. Crews were dispatched around 5:25 p.m. Sunday to a second-alarm structure fire in the 900 block of Briar Drive. Additional units were requested. The fire occurred inside of a two-unit townhome....
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: Free crape myrtle seedling distribution Saturday

The city of Waco will have a public meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday to discuss ongoing master planning efforts for the future of Cotton Palace Park. The meeting will take place at South Waco Community Center, 2815 Speight Ave. Topics will include an overview of the park’s context, history and...
WACO, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Warning Notice! Belton Texas Has Been Ordered To Boil Water

UPDATE Saturday, October 22, 11:52 AM: City of Belton spokesman Paul Romer reports that the precautionary boil notice has been lifted. Belton, Texas please don’t hate me for this, because I know I hate writing annoying articles but this one is necessary. A boil water notice has been issued for neighborhoods in Belton unfortunately the notices are in response to repair on a Repsher Watermain.
BELTON, TX
fox44news.com

Robinson Family Farm Reopens after fire

TEMPLE, Texas (Fox 44) — One week ago today, half the parking lot of the Robinson Family Farm was set ablaze by what officials are initially reporting as an improperly discarded cigarette. In total, the fire torched 73 cars. The Robinson family says it’s a day they will never...
BELL COUNTY, TX
WacoTrib.com

Bus driver shortage persists for Waco-area schools

As a Waco ISD board trustee and Waco High School football parent, Jonathan Grant knew of the ongoing shortage of bus drivers in the area. But an episode from a football game a week ago against Shoemaker High School in Killeen drove the point home. Buses full of Waco High...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 10.20.22

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
TEXAS STATE
Classic Rock 96.1

Copperas Cove, Texas Man has to Shoot Out Window Before Clocking In

Look, we get it. Sometimes, you just don't want to go to work. Even here at the radio station, we have days like that. But we suck it up, put on our best face and show up to perform at the best level we can for that day. Before that, though, you probably need to get some frustration out before heading in. Some will just scream in their car, others will take a moment of Zen or for this man in Copperas Cove, Texas, he decides he needs to shoot out a window at the H-E-B Plus he works at before heading in for his shift.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
KWTX

Woman loses wedding ring at Baylor Homecoming Parade

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local woman is asking for help after she lost her wedding ring at the Baylor University Homecoming Parade Saturday morning. Tina Wilson, who has been married to her husband for six years, says she lost her wedding ring throwing candy off of the Central Texas Helping Hands float.
WACO, TX
FMX 94.5

Texas Tech vs Baylor is Officially a Blackout

Texas Tech football is 14-12 while wearing all black since 2009. On Saturday, they'll have the chance to move to 15-12 because the Red Raiders are having themselves a good old-fashioned blackout.
WacoTrib.com

Precinct 2 McLennan County commissioners race looks familiar

Patricia Miller and Donis “D.L.” Wilson will clash again Nov. 8, this time with Miller as incumbent Precinct 2 McLennan County commissioner and Wilson as the challenger. Miller, a Democrat, said she is running on her record, and she is the only candidate with 26 years experience “in county government, county budgets, county legislation, the creation and implementation of economic development programs, and/or providing advocacy and leadership.”
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Harker Heights clinches playoff berth with a win over Temple

KILLEEN, TX (FOX 44) — The Harker Heights Knights not only clinched a fourth straight playoff appearance on Friday night, but also secured the inside track on a district title with 13-9 win over Temple. Next week, Harker Heights will hit the road to take on Copperas Cove on...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
WacoTrib.com

3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $349,000

You'll love this bright and beautiful patio home in the Magnolia Villas gated community. The custom finishes, designer decorating, and functional layout make this charming home absolutely perfect! The heart of the home is the spacious open living area and kitchen. The kitchen has a large island that is surrounded with counter seating and has ample serving and work space. The master suite is isolated and has a gorgeous bathroom with a spa-like feel....there are dual vanities, a separate shower, a jetted tub, and a wonderful closet. Two other bedrooms share a Jack & Jill bathroom, and one of those bedrooms walks out into an enclosed screened in porch that's just under 400 square feet. It's a great spot to enjoy a cup of coffee, and it can also serve as an awesome additional living area. The backyard is a good size and wraps around to a side porch that can be accessed from the living room. The high quality, wood look vinyl plank flooring that runs throughout the whole house is functional and so pretty. Magnolia Villas is located in the heart of Waco with close proximity to shopping, dining, and medical facilities -- the homes in the neighborhood are all unique, but they share the cozy cottage exterior style that makes them blend together so well. The HOA covers individual lawn maintenance and maintenance of the common areas.
WACO, TX
saladovillagevoice.com

1,000+ acre property holds One Day Land Sale Oct 15

Southland Marketing and Development, Inc. marketed and conducted a one-day Land Sale for a 1,000+ acre development off of FM 2843 just west of Mustang Creek Ranch on property formerly owned by Double B Wildlife Ranch. Southland brought potential buyers from as far away as California to purchase 2.5 acre...
SALADO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Game Warden Seek Deer Poacher Near Lake

A Texas Game Warden has asked for the public to help identify the suspect in illegal poaching carried out at a Texas lake last week. The McLennan County Game Warden said a surveillance video shows a silver Ford F-150 driving from the scene after someone inside the vehicle shot two white-tailed deer at the Lake Waco marina, KWTX reported.
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy