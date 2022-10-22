Read full article on original website
WacoTrib.com
Mike Copeland: New Fuzzy's owners; Bill Flores on energy; Torrid in Waco; Economic trends
The two Fuzzy’s Taco Shop locations in Waco have changed hands, bought by Chad and Holly Trail, who already own and operate Brown House Cafe in Woodway. The Trails announced the acquisition on Facebook, assuring Brown House fans they plan no changes there. Nothing was mentioned about tweaks at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, so stay tuned for developments.
WacoTrib.com
Waco-area news briefs: Cotton Palace Park public meeting Tuesday
The city of Waco will have a public meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday to discuss ongoing master planning efforts for the future of Cotton Palace Park. The meeting will take place at South Waco Community Center, 2815 Speight Ave. Topics will include an overview of the park’s context, history and...
fox44news.com
Waco fire forces people out of homes
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Residents of a Waco townhome have been displaced after a Sunday evening fire. Crews were dispatched around 5:25 p.m. Sunday to a second-alarm structure fire in the 900 block of Briar Drive. Additional units were requested. The fire occurred inside of a two-unit townhome....
WacoTrib.com
Waco-area news briefs: Free crape myrtle seedling distribution Saturday
Warning Notice! Belton Texas Has Been Ordered To Boil Water
UPDATE Saturday, October 22, 11:52 AM: City of Belton spokesman Paul Romer reports that the precautionary boil notice has been lifted. Belton, Texas please don’t hate me for this, because I know I hate writing annoying articles but this one is necessary. A boil water notice has been issued for neighborhoods in Belton unfortunately the notices are in response to repair on a Repsher Watermain.
fox44news.com
Robinson Family Farm Reopens after fire
TEMPLE, Texas (Fox 44) — One week ago today, half the parking lot of the Robinson Family Farm was set ablaze by what officials are initially reporting as an improperly discarded cigarette. In total, the fire torched 73 cars. The Robinson family says it’s a day they will never...
WacoTrib.com
Bus driver shortage persists for Waco-area schools
As a Waco ISD board trustee and Waco High School football parent, Jonathan Grant knew of the ongoing shortage of bus drivers in the area. But an episode from a football game a week ago against Shoemaker High School in Killeen drove the point home. Buses full of Waco High...
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 10.20.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
Copperas Cove, Texas Man has to Shoot Out Window Before Clocking In
Look, we get it. Sometimes, you just don't want to go to work. Even here at the radio station, we have days like that. But we suck it up, put on our best face and show up to perform at the best level we can for that day. Before that, though, you probably need to get some frustration out before heading in. Some will just scream in their car, others will take a moment of Zen or for this man in Copperas Cove, Texas, he decides he needs to shoot out a window at the H-E-B Plus he works at before heading in for his shift.
KWTX
Woman loses wedding ring at Baylor Homecoming Parade
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local woman is asking for help after she lost her wedding ring at the Baylor University Homecoming Parade Saturday morning. Tina Wilson, who has been married to her husband for six years, says she lost her wedding ring throwing candy off of the Central Texas Helping Hands float.
KWTX
Firefighters in Bell County extinguish large grass fire north of Temple
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Bell County Fire Fighters on Friday afternoon extinguished a large grass fire in Pendleton, a community north of Temple. Structures in the area of Cleghorn, Rose Hall, and Old Howard were reportedly in the fire’s path. This is a developing story.
Texas Tech vs Baylor is Officially a Blackout
Texas Tech football is 14-12 while wearing all black since 2009. On Saturday, they'll have the chance to move to 15-12 because the Red Raiders are having themselves a good old-fashioned blackout.
WacoTrib.com
Precinct 2 McLennan County commissioners race looks familiar
Patricia Miller and Donis “D.L.” Wilson will clash again Nov. 8, this time with Miller as incumbent Precinct 2 McLennan County commissioner and Wilson as the challenger. Miller, a Democrat, said she is running on her record, and she is the only candidate with 26 years experience “in county government, county budgets, county legislation, the creation and implementation of economic development programs, and/or providing advocacy and leadership.”
fox44news.com
Harker Heights clinches playoff berth with a win over Temple
KILLEEN, TX (FOX 44) — The Harker Heights Knights not only clinched a fourth straight playoff appearance on Friday night, but also secured the inside track on a district title with 13-9 win over Temple. Next week, Harker Heights will hit the road to take on Copperas Cove on...
WacoTrib.com
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $349,000
You'll love this bright and beautiful patio home in the Magnolia Villas gated community. The custom finishes, designer decorating, and functional layout make this charming home absolutely perfect! The heart of the home is the spacious open living area and kitchen. The kitchen has a large island that is surrounded with counter seating and has ample serving and work space. The master suite is isolated and has a gorgeous bathroom with a spa-like feel....there are dual vanities, a separate shower, a jetted tub, and a wonderful closet. Two other bedrooms share a Jack & Jill bathroom, and one of those bedrooms walks out into an enclosed screened in porch that's just under 400 square feet. It's a great spot to enjoy a cup of coffee, and it can also serve as an awesome additional living area. The backyard is a good size and wraps around to a side porch that can be accessed from the living room. The high quality, wood look vinyl plank flooring that runs throughout the whole house is functional and so pretty. Magnolia Villas is located in the heart of Waco with close proximity to shopping, dining, and medical facilities -- the homes in the neighborhood are all unique, but they share the cozy cottage exterior style that makes them blend together so well. The HOA covers individual lawn maintenance and maintenance of the common areas.
WacoTrib.com
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for October 24
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (4) updates to this series since Updated 17 min ago.
Oklahoma-Baylor Kickoff Time Placed Into Six-Day Window
The Sooners and the Bears will meet in Norman on Nov. 5 after last year's explosive contest in Waco.
saladovillagevoice.com
1,000+ acre property holds One Day Land Sale Oct 15
Southland Marketing and Development, Inc. marketed and conducted a one-day Land Sale for a 1,000+ acre development off of FM 2843 just west of Mustang Creek Ranch on property formerly owned by Double B Wildlife Ranch. Southland brought potential buyers from as far away as California to purchase 2.5 acre...
dallasexpress.com
Game Warden Seek Deer Poacher Near Lake
A Texas Game Warden has asked for the public to help identify the suspect in illegal poaching carried out at a Texas lake last week. The McLennan County Game Warden said a surveillance video shows a silver Ford F-150 driving from the scene after someone inside the vehicle shot two white-tailed deer at the Lake Waco marina, KWTX reported.
Sage Meadows residents in Temple gathering signatures ahead of Thursday's city council meeting
TEMPLE, Texas — Thursday's city council meeting in Temple is sure to be a good one. A number of homeowners from the Sage Meadows community plan on attending to contest plan for a 180-unit apartment complex that might be built. Even if anyone can't attend, they can still make...
