Seattle, WA

Suspect in shooting death of Central District business owner ordered to be held without bail

By Jordan Duncan, KIRO 7 News
 2 days ago
The suspect who was booked Thursday in the shooting death of Central District business owner D’Vonne Pickett, Jr. made his first appearance in court Friday, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced.

Prosecutors argued that 31-year-old Ashton Christopher Leffall was “incredibly dangerous” and should be held without bail.

The judge ordered Leffall to be held without bail and found probable cause for first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Police are also investigating Leffall for several other shootings.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday after receiving reports of shots fired.

911 callers reported seeing a man who had been shot and a possible gunman fleeing the scene.

Arriving officers found a man, later identified as Pickett, a prominent Central District business owner, with multiple gunshot wounds and began providing first aid to him until Seattle Fire Department medics arrived at the scene.

Pickett was transported in critical condition to Harborview Medical Center, where he later died. Pickett leaves behind a mom, three sisters, a wife, three kids and friends and family in the community.

According to court documents, witnesses on the scene of the shooting said the suspect appeared to be a Black male, around 5 feet, 11 inches tall with a heavy build, and wearing a hooded sweatshirt and dark shorts.

Pickett’s wife was asked about anyone who may have wanted to harm him, and she identified Leffall as someone who had repeatedly threatened Pickett and his family members, including her.

Pickett’s wife identified a Seattle Police Department report in which her husband had documented previous harassment by Leffall, a former childhood friend of Pickett.

Seattle police also learned that Leffall had been identified as a suspect in multiple shootings between Oct. 17 and 18 and was associated with a gray 1997 Acura TL with Washington license plate BWK1321. Those shootings are still under investigation by SPD.

Comments / 8

Nicki Sampson
2d ago

God bless this awesome man's family!! May your hearts be comforted may the Lord wrap you within his gracious loving embrace!!

Reply
2
 

Comments / 0

