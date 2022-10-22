We all remember being right on the cusp of puberty — and even a few years before — and being sat down by one of the adults in our lives (or a weird VHS in a health class) that gave you the talk about the exciting, natural and inevitable changes that were happening in your body as you grow. Unfortunately, that same kind of talk is not given to us when we continue to grow as adults and hit the stages of perimenopause, menopause and post-menopause.

10 DAYS AGO