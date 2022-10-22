Read full article on original website
Scientists found going to bed before 9 p.m. has a 70% higher risk of developing dementia.
In a recent study, scientists found early sleeping had a 70% higher risk of developing dementia. Sleep may impact both physical and mental health and has been linked to various health conditions such as heart disease, stroke, dementia, depression, and obesity.
Over-65s who had Covid are 80 per cent more likely to develop Alzheimer’s, study reveals
Over-65s who have had Covid are 80 per cent more likely to develop Alzheimer’s within a year of being infected, a new study reveals. Those that fall within this age bracket were found to be 50 to 80 per cent more at risk of developing the form of dementia than those who have not had the virus.
Scientists reveal how to spot signs of dementia nine years before diagnosis
It could be possible to spot signs of dementia up to nine years before diagnosis, a new study has found. The findings, published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association, mean that future at-risk patients could be screened to help identify those who might benefit from early interventions to reduce their risk of developing dementia-related diseases.
People who stay mentally sharp in old age have bigger brain cells than people decades younger than them, study finds
People who stay mentally sharp and healthy into their eighties have bigger brain cells, a study suggests. Our neurons slowly start to shrink as we age, which is why we tend to slow down in our senior years. But brain cells in so-called 'super-agers' are larger than those in people...
What causes Alzheimer's? Groundbreaking study reveals it may be something unexpected
An investigation by Science Magazine reveals that one of the most influential research works on Alzheimer’s disease — the amyloid hypothesis, could be wrong. The research paper in question here was originally published in 2006, and it has been cited in over 2000 articles to this date. The study proposed that the formation of amyloid plaques in the human brain is the main cause of senile dementia.
MedCity News
Lewy body dementia – Do you even know what that is?
Millions of people and their families around the world, are suffering from a little-known devastating neurodegenerative disease that is often misdiagnosed, largely misunderstood and has no approved treatments. This confusing disease, which can masquerade as Parkinson’s disease, or a psychiatric condition, is the largest dementia that you have never heard of, and when correctly diagnosed is called Lewy body dementia (LBD).
Yahoo!
Alzheimer's vs. normal memory loss: here are 5 things to know right now
An estimated 6.5 million Americans age 65 and up are living with Alzheimer's disease. The progressive disease is devastating and can cause symptoms ranging from memory loss to seizures, according to the National Institute on Aging (NIA). With that, it's understandable to be nervous if you find you or a...
MedicalXpress
Combination of poor gait and weak hand grip could be early indicators of dementia
Walking speed and grip strength could be early indicators of dementia before the onset of noticeable symptoms, a Monash University study reveals. Researchers found slow walking speed combined with weak hand grip was a stronger predictor of cognitive decline and dementia in older adults than either measure alone. The study...
Signs of dementia could be detected nine years ahead of diagnosis – new research
It may be possible to detect signs of dementia as early as nine years before diagnosis, new research suggests. The findings raise the prospect that in the future at-risk patients could be screened to help identify those who might benefit from early interventions to reduce their risk of developing dementia-related diseases.
studyfinds.org
Antidepressants can rewire the human brain, study reveals
VIENNA, Austria — Antidepressants have the ability to rewire the human brain, according to new research. Scientists say the drugs alter the structure of grey and white matter, previously thought to be fixed, and returns it to a state of plasticity — normally only seen in kids. Patients...
Getting just five hours of sleep or less a night can raise your risk for multiple conditions, including cancer and diabetes
Prioritizing ample sleep each night matters, and a new study further emphasizes that sacrificing those hours has consequences. In a study published this week in PLOS Journal, researchers at The University of College London used data from the Whitehall II study (a long-term study of British civil servants) to analyze over 7,000 civil servants in the United Kingdom over the course of 25 years, who reported how much they slept at about ages 50, 60 and 70 respectively. The study notes whether the participants developed a chronic condition, or multimorbidity, meaning having two or more of 13 chronic diseases: cancer, diabetes, heart disease, dementia, stroke, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, chronic kidney disease, heart failure, liver disease, arthritis, Parkinson’s, depression and other mental health disorders.
technologynetworks.com
Repurposed Antibiotic Increases Efficacy of Brain Stimulation for Depression, Study Shows
University of Calgary researchers have shown that the antibiotic D-Cycloserine (DCS) increases the effectiveness of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) for people with major depressive disorder (MDD). TMS is a non-invasive, well-recognized therapy for people who have treatment resistant depression. Even so, it doesn’t work for everyone. Researchers suspect the problem may be connected to a process in the brain essential for learning and memory.
PsyPost
Study finds brain changes associated with ADHD remission
A recent study published in NeuroImage: Clinical used state-of-the-art neuroimaging techniques to determine what brain changes may cause childhood ADHD to go into remission. Christienne Damatac and colleagues looked at brain changes in those diagnosed with ADHD over 16 years. Their findings suggest that improved hyperactivity and inattentiveness symptoms result from increased white matter density in the brain region known as the left corticospinal tract. Additionally, reduced ADHD symptoms were associated with more neural connections in the same region.
psychreg.org
Researchers Confirm Stress Link in the Brain
University of Iowa researchers have traced where that reaction to a threat arises. In a new study, the researchers confirmed a neural circuit linking two separate regions in the brain governs how animals, including humans, react to a stressful situation. The study was published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).
Identifying Dementia Nearly a Decade Prior to Diagnosis, According to New Study
A new Cambridge study discusses warning signs and early treatment options. It is imperative for anyone who suffers from a brain or memory disorder of any type, suspected or otherwise, to visit their doctor. No medical advice will be offered herein on the part of the author.
What Exactly Is the Difference Between Perimenopause, Menopause & Post-menopause?
We all remember being right on the cusp of puberty — and even a few years before — and being sat down by one of the adults in our lives (or a weird VHS in a health class) that gave you the talk about the exciting, natural and inevitable changes that were happening in your body as you grow. Unfortunately, that same kind of talk is not given to us when we continue to grow as adults and hit the stages of perimenopause, menopause and post-menopause.
psychologytoday.com
We Know What Can Restore Sleep
You get most of your slow-wave sleep during the first half of the night. It's more difficult to attain slow-wave sleep as we get older. Hypnosis may enhance slow-wave sleep. By David Spiegel, M.D., with Sarah Sherwood, M.A. We all know sleeping well restores our minds and bodies, but how...
Does CBD Help With Parkinson's Disease Symptoms?
Impaired motor function is one of the first and most noticeable symptoms of Parkinson's disease. The National Institute on Aging says tremors, slowed movement, muscle stiffness, and balance are the four main hallmarks of Parkinson's. Motor function declines, affecting the ability to walk, write, stand, exhibit facial expressions, eat, and use the bathroom properly. Changes in cognitive function may follow or develop alongside other symptoms, depending on the progression of the disease. Cognitive impairment can appear as memory problems, difficulty with attention and focus, and inability to complete tasks.
News-Medical.net
People with schizophrenia are 2.5 times more likely to develop dementia
People with psychotic disorders such as schizophrenia are 2.5 times more likely than those without a psychotic disorder to eventually develop dementia, according to a review of evidence led by UCL researchers. The new systematic review and meta-analysis, published in Psychological Medicine, found that psychotic disorders may have a stronger...
Healthline
Can Drinking Cause Alzheimer’s? What the Research Says
While heavy alcohol use is linked to the development of several neurological conditions, there’s no concrete evidence that consuming alcohol increases your risk of Alzheimer’s disease. Research on the relationship between alcohol consumption and Alzheimer’s disease is limited. However, some researchers have found that drinking has a strong...
