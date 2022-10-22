Choir boys sing an 1800s 'cat duet opera' made entirely of 'meows' and people can't look away

Such deep lyrics.

Nearly everyone—usually involuntarily, and usually in the middle of the night—has been serenaded by a symphony of meows. But never quite like this.

Even before the days of memes and viral videos, cats have been the subject of human fascination, serving as whiskered muses for all kinds of art. People in the 1800s were particularly cat-crazed—believing that felines were responsible for everything from shifts in weather to curing epilepsy.

So it’s probably no wonder that in that time period, an entire opera was written about two chatty cats, composed entirely of “meows.”

The real kicker, however, is that the music is actually good. Especially when sung by two choir boys.

The absolutely silly opera, called “Duetto Buffo Di Due Gatti,” or “Funny Duet For Cats,” is clearly about … well … a cat fight. A friendly cat squabble, if you will, as indicated by all the different variations of “meow” in the piece.

If you thought the Meow Mix commercial was an earworm, wait till you get a load of this.

As the boys sing mew and yowl (with impressive skill, mind you) audience members can barely contain their laughter before erupting into applause at the end of the performance. Perhaps some cat ears would have added to the production value, but other than that—10/10. No notes.

People in the YouTube comments were quick to admit that no matter how bonkers the song is, it’s hard not to be captivated by the boys’ mesmerizing voices. “The only time ‘you sound like a cat when you sing’ is a compliment,” one person wrote.

Others jokingly praised the performers for not splitting their sides mid-meow. “The way they both sing through the entire song with completely straight faces cracks me up every single time,” one person quipped.

Acclaimed Italian opera composer Gioachino Rossini often gets credited for “Duetto Buffo Di Due Gatti.” However, many historians agree that Rossini only heavily influenced the feline-inspired piece. Regardless, it’s a classic kitty-centric musical number adored by opera singers far and wide.

Check out these professional singers not only nail the musical portion, but fully commit to their cat characters. It’s meowvelous.

You’re welcome for the bizarre bit of musical history, and a song that’s sure to be stuck in your head for the rest of your life.

Jack Black shows off his impeccable impersonation of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

We've watched this no less than 20 times already.

I don't know what it is about impersonations that are so fascinating to people but they're often hilarious, and Jack Black impersonating The Rock does not disappoint. From the 2018 clip you can't tell what prompted the impersonation but "Screen Junkies" interviewer looks to Black and asks him about his workout routine as if he's Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

The comedian adjusts himself in his seat and doesn't break character the entire time and somehow the interviewer is able to maintain a serious face throughout the process. Kevin Hart and the actual Dwayne Johnson cannot keep it together while Black does his impression of his co-star.

A simple 'test' can help identify potentially abusive partners early in a relationship.

This article originally appeared on 02.11.19

Most abusers don't start their relationships by hitting their partners. That's why early warning signs are vital to recognize.

I know two women who recently left abusive partners. Both men seemed sweet and likable—even gentle—each time I saw them. Both had some lovely qualities as people and even as partners. And both turned out to be controlling, increasingly abusive partners behind closed doors.

He showed up for a job interview and the BBC accidentally put him on live TV as an expert

Guy Goma's viral video is the peak of grace under pressure.

We've all been there at some point or another, nervously waiting for a big job interview hoping you don't sweat through your good shirt. Interviews are stressful but there's likely no job interview more stressful than the one Guy Goma went on in 2006 for the BBC, when he was mistaken for an expert for a news segment. The person they were supposed to interview for the news segment was Guy Kewney, an actual music industry expert. But with cameras rolling and questions being asked, Goma took a deep breath and answered the newscaster.