Read full article on original website
Related
Spring Creek, October 23 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Elko High School football team will have a game with Spring Creek High School on October 22, 2022, 19:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Ely Daily Times
Team takes first in safety competition
KGHM Robinson Mine is proud to announce the Robinson Mine Rescue Competition Team’s first place win at the 35th Annual Elko Safety Olympiad. From Sept. 27-29, 10 mine rescue teams from Nevada, Idaho and Utah competed to be the best overall at team skills, training and real-life scenario performance.
Elko Daily Free Press
Elko County eyes hand-counting ballots
ELKO – Elko County Clerk Kris Jakeman has a new plan to expand election trust in answer to public concerns, and she and County Manager Amanda Osborne came up with cost and worker estimates for hand-counting ballots in answer to public comments and a petition calling for hand counts.
Elko Daily Free Press
Covid level drops in Elko during first part of October
ELKO – The COVID-19 virus levels dropped in Elko over the past two weeks, after rising over the previous month. Virus concentrations at the city’s sewage treatment plant began to rise in September, reaching 571,305 genome copies by the end of the month. Biobot Analytics reported the effective...
Elko Daily Free Press
Spartans host Indians in episode of Summit Series
SPRING CREEK — In total, the Elko and Spring Creek football teams have kicked off against one another 24 times — the Indians claiming 13 battle and the Spartans winning 11 contests. In a rare Saturday contest, the 25th installment of the Summit Series will kick off at...
Elko Daily Free Press
Oct. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Elko: Cloudy. Snow showers developing late. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. 19 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 49% chance of rain. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Elko Daily Free Press
This week's felony and gross misdemeanor arrests
Aaron B. Denison, 50, of Spring Creek was arrested Oct. 14, 2022, for three counts of defacing property and one count of attempting to destroy property. Bail: $1,000. Caleb J. Smith, 28, of Franklin, Idaho was arrested Oct. 16, 2022, at 100 W. Wendover Blvd. for possessing a stolen vehicle. Bail: $20,000.
Elko Daily Free Press
Weather week ahead: More rain, snow possible
ELKO – More rain and snow are in the forecast after a weekend storm sent temperatures crashing and delivered much needed moisture to northeastern Nevada. Elko received a record 0.3 of an inch of snow on Saturday while Ely was blanketed in a record 3.8 inches. Total precipitation in...
Elko Daily Free Press
Defendant testifies in Elko murder trial
ELKO – The suspect in the shooting death of a 16-year-old girl nearly two years ago took the stand in his own defense and said he did not remember the night of the incident. Justin Mullis, 26, testified Wednesday, with both sides resting their cases before the weekend. Charged...
Elko Daily Free Press
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 24, 2022 in Elko, NV
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It will be a cold day in Elko, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Elko Daily Free Press
Leopards streak past Braves, 63-36
OWYHEE — The Wells football team rained on Owyhee’s senior-day ballgame. The visiting Leopards took down the hosting Braves by 27 points in a 63-36 contest. Despite the lopsided loss, Owyhee moved the football well. On 40 carries, the Braves ran for 370 yards — averaging nearly a...
Comments / 0