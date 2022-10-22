ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HuffPost

Balenciaga Officially Ends Relationship With Kanye West After Controversies

By Jazmin Tolliver
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b9Tzf_0iiOVQsE00

Balenciaga has severed its collaboration with Kanye West amid the rapper’s latest controversies, including his recent antisemitic social media posts that resulted in his suspension from Twitter and Instagram.

“Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist,” Kering, the parent company of the fashion brand, told Women’s Wear Daily in a statement on Friday. The statement did not provide a specific reason for the decision.

The “Jesus Walks” rapper has long been tied to Balenciaga, including opening and hitting the runway for the fashion house’s summer 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week earlier this month. Balenciaga’s creative director, Demna, also collaborated with Ye on his Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga line.

Neither Kering nor Balenciaga immediately replied to HuffPost’s request for comment.

West’s relationships with other fashion brands also appear to be on the rocks. Earlier this month, Adidas AG put West’s massive sneaker deal under review.

And last month, Ye called off his two-year lucrative partnership with Gap, citing conflicting price points and poor communication. He also said the company was upselling his items compared to its typical collections.

“Gap’s substantial noncompliance with its contractual obligations has been costly,” West’s lawyer Nicholas Gravante told CNN in a statement at the time, alleging the chain had failed to open Yeezy-branded stores as part of the partnership.

Gravante added that the rapper was left with “no choice but to terminate their collaboration,” and would “now promptly move forward to make up for lost time by opening Yeezy retail stores.”

Prior to tweeting that he would go “death con [sic] 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE” this past Saturday, West sported a “White Lives Matter” shirt during Paris Fashion Week.

“White Lives Matter” is categorized as a hate slogan by the Anti-Defamation League. The Southern Poverty Law Center calls it “a racist response to the civil rights movement Black Lives Matter.”

During an appearance on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Oct. 11, Ye defended his decision to wear the shirt, telling Carlson: “I do certain things from a feeling, I just channel the energy. It just feels right. It’s using a gut instinct, a connection with God and just brilliance.”

He added: “People, they’re looking for an explanation and [they] say, ‘Well, as an artist you don’t have to give an explanation,’ but as a leader, you do. So the answer to why I wrote ‘White Lives Matter’ on a shirt is because they do. It’s the obvious thing.”

Celebrities including Hailey Beiber and Gigi Hadid and Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson swiftly criticized West for his controversial fashion statements.

During an appearance on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” on Wednesday, Ye issued an apology for his remarks about Jewish people but said he “absolutely [does] not” regret making them.

Comments / 1

Related
HollywoodLife

North West Channels Dad Kanye By Covering Face In Paris With Kim Kardashian: Photos

North West proved fashion types run in the family, when she showed off her latest head-turning look. The nine-year-old wore a black headpiece that completely covered her face, just like her parents, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have done in the past, with an all black look in Paris, France on Oct. 1. The rest of her outfit included a black t-shirt, black and white patterned pants, and matching Crocs.
msn.com

Candace Owens posts letter from JPMorgan Chase Bank, saying that Kanye West is no longer allowed to have an account with them

Kanye West reportedly kicked out of JPMorgan Chase Bank. Kanye West has definitely been in hot water, over the past week and a half. He wore a “white lives matter” shirt during his Yeezy fashion show in Paris, and even had Candace Owens and Lauryn Hill’s daughter wear them. Then, Kanye went on Fox News, to be interviewed by Tucker Carlson. There, Ye claimed that he was threatened for wearing the white lives matter shirt, as well as the Donald Trump MAGA hat.
realitytitbit.com

North West hailed a 'forever mood' as she poses for paparazzi with mom

North West and Kim Kardashian definitely know how to strike a pose and the pair proved it once again as they stepped out together. Kim and North have the best relationship and their social media posts are living proof of that. The pair have been spotted together on different occasions and were pictured again in Milan.
hotnewhiphop.com

Willie D Suggests Kanye’s Mother Donda Committed Suicide, Responds To Backlash

Willie D says he blocked Kanye fans that commented under his post. It’s been almost 15 years since Kanye West’s mother, Donda West, passed away in 2007. It was reported that her cause of death was due to coronary artery disease along with several post-operative factors stemming from cosmetic surgery.
NME

Fox News hosts make on air U-turn after learning what Kanye West actually tweeted

The hosts of Fox News’ Fox & Friends Weekend were forced to make an on-air u-turn after learning about the hateful things Kanye West actually tweeted over the weekend. Initially, Will Cain, Pete Hegseth and Rachel Campos-Duffy supported West after it was revealed he was banned from Instagram for posts deemed “anti-semetic”.
hiphop-n-more.com

Donald Trump Says Kanye West Is Acting “Crazy” & Needs “Help”

Kanye West has undoubtedly said some unbelievable things throughout the years, but the past couple of weeks have been unprecedented, even for him. Just today on his second Drink Champs appearance, the rapper said that Drake slept with Kris Jenner, claimed that George Floyd died from fentanyl and called Meek Mill a “fed”. That’s not to mention some antisemitic remarks and serious claims about child actors being placed in his home.
hotnewhiphop.com

Mos Def Wears “White Lives Matter” Shirt With ‘V’ Blacked Out

Recently, there has been a lot of controversy surrounding Kanye West wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt. Hundreds of people found the quote offensive, claiming it took away from the meaning of the Black Lives Matter movement. BLM was created to bring light to the racism, discrimination, and racial inequality endured by black people.
thesource.com

Kanye West Spotted on a Date With Brazilian Model Juliana Nalú

Kanye West seemingly has a new bae. Once again opting for a model, Ye hit the Hollywood streets with 24-year-old Brazilian model Juliana Nalú. According to TMZ, this is one of a series of dates for the two. This time, the duo checked out the Swedish film Triangle of Sadness.
thesource.com

[WATCH] Candace Owens Leaks Audio Of Kim Kardashian Calling Whitney Houston An ‘Old Hag’

Candace Owens has leaked a voicemail Kim Kardashian is alleged to have sent to Ray J about a decade ago. In the voicemail she refers to Whitney Houston as an “old hag” before calling the ex-couple “sick” and “disgusting.” While it’s unclear how Owens obtained the audio, she felt inclined to play the recording in the latest episode of her Candace Owens Podcast as she touched on the Black men the Kardashian’s used to get to where they are today before “leaving them in the dust.”
Rolling Stone

White Supremacists Are Doing Backflips Over Kanye West’s Antisemitism

Online white supremacist forums and prominent reactionary figures are lauding rapper Kanye West’s turn to antisemitic conspiracy mongering with a barrage of memes, praise, and calls for escalation. Across Telegram, 4chan, and neo-Nazi forums, posts reviewed by Rolling Stone show that West’s statements have been received with nothing short of utter glee by the far-right’s most vitriolic figures.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Elon Musk says he’s spoken to Kanye West about his antisemitic tweet: ‘He took my concerns to heart’

Elon Musk has revealed he has spoken to Kanye West, who remains embroiled in controversy for posting antisemitic messages.The world’s richest man said in a tweet that he spoke to the rapper to express his concerns about his recent tweet and he believes West took his concerns to heart.West, now called Ye after officially changing his name, was locked out of his Twitter and Instagram accounts after he accused rapper Diddy of being controlled by “Jewish people”, alluding to a long-standing antisemitic trope.“Talked to ye today & expressed my concerns about his recent tweet, which I think he took...
HOLAUSA

Watch Kim Kardashian’s youngest kids rapping to their dad’s song

Kim Kardashian might have future rappers living in her home. The reality tv star and businesswoman took to social media to shake an adorable video of her daughter Chicago and son Psalm, rapping to Kanye West’s “True Love,” featuring late rapper XXXTentacion. “OMG they are just sooooo cute I had to share!” Kim captioned the Instagram post.
HuffPost

HuffPost

180K+
Followers
10K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy