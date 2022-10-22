Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Two lanes blocked on I-75 in Lockland due to a disabled vehicle
LOCKLAND, Ohio — A disabled vehicle is blocking the two right lanes on northbound I-75 in Lockland, Monday morning. The Ohio Department of Transportation reported the disabled vehicle at 7:30 a.m. near the Davis Street/Wyoming...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash involving a school bus at Colerain Avenue and West North Bend Road in Mount Airy
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash involving a school bus at Colerain Avenue and West North Bend Road in Mount Airy.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Reading Road in Avondale
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Reading Road in Avondale.
WLWT 5
State Troopers: 1 dead after Monday morning crash in Greene Township
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio — One person has died as a result of a crash Monday morning on State Route 73 in Greene Township, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. OSHP says around 8:47 a.m. Monday, a black, 1997 Honda CR-V was traveling southeast on SR 73 while a white, 2012 GMC 3500 truck was traveling northwest.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Garrard Avenue in Camp Washington
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Garrard Avenue in Camp Washington.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Glenway Avenue in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Glenway Avenue in West Price Hill.
wvxu.org
For the first time in two decades, Butler County is putting together a transit plan
Butler County's bus service is getting ready to re-envision itself — but it needs residents to weigh in. The Butler County Regional Transit Authority is working to determine where it can make improvements to bus service throughout the region — and how to fund those improvements.
WLWT 5
Reports of downed wires on State Avenue in South Fairmount
CINCINNATI — Reports of downed wires on State Avenue in South Fairmount.
WLWT 5
Police: 2 people rescued after vehicle crash on Colerain Avenue; road shut down
CINCINNATI — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash that caused Colerain Avenue to shut down Monday morning. It happened around 7 a.m. when a vehicle crashed on Colerain Avenue near Banning Road, causing two people to be trapped inside. The two people were extracted and...
WLWT 5
Reports of a dumpster fire on Warsaw Avenue in East Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of a dumpster fire on Warsaw Avenue in East Price Hill.
Fox 19
Driver dies following wrong-way head-on collision in NKY
COVINGTON, KY (WXIX) -A driver died Sunday morning after a vehicle traveling the wrong way on I-75 North near Kyles Lane in Northern Kentucky hit her head-on, according to Colonel Brian R. Valenti with the Covington Police Department. Valenti says that officers arrived at the scene around 7:10 a.m.
Greene County man identified as victim of deadly crash in Clinton County Monday morning
GREENE TWP., Clinton County — State troopers identified a Jamestown man as the victim of a deadly crash on state Route 73 in Clinton County Monday morning. Jeffrey Bruggeman, 37, of Jamestown was identified as the man killed in...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on West North Bend Road in Mount Airy
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on West North Bend Road in Mount Airy.
WLWT 5
Firefighters extinguish afternoon blaze in East Price Hill
FLORENCE, Ky. — Cincinnati firefighters extinguished an apartment fire in East Price Hill, Monday afternoon.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Montgomery Road in Sycamore Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Montgomery Road in Sycamore Township.
WLWT 5
Downed wires reported on Inglenook Place in Mount Lookout
CINCINNATI — Downed wires reported on Inglenook Place in Mount Lookout.
Fox 19
‘Devoted’ Catholic school teacher killed in NKY wrong-way crash
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A Villa Hills Catholic school is mourning the loss of a former teacher after Covington police identified her as the driver killed in a wrong-way crash over the weekend. Martha Arlinghaus, 83, of Villa Hills, was killed Sunday on I-75 North near Kyles Lane after the...
wnewsj.com
UPDATE: SR 73 has been reopened after morning accident
Update to below story: SR 73 has been reopened as of around 12:10 p.m. First responders are on the scene of a head-on two-vehicle accident at around 8444 SR 73 South in Clinton County, which occurred just before 9 a.m. Monday between Murphy and Dailey roads, according to scanner traffic.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash, pedestrian struck at West Wyoming Avenue and Anna Street in Lockland
LOCKLAND, Ohio — Reports of a crash, pedestrian struck at West Wyoming Avenue and Anna Street in Lockland.
WLWT 5
A serious crash is blocking a lane along I-275 in Taylor Mill
TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane and causing delays along eastbound I-275 at Taylor Mill Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police and crews are at the scene of a serious crash on the interstate in northern Kentucky, Friday evening.
