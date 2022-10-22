ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Two lanes blocked on I-75 in Lockland due to a disabled vehicle

LOCKLAND, Ohio — A disabled vehicle is blocking the two right lanes on northbound I-75 in Lockland, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The Ohio Department of Transportation reported the disabled vehicle at 7:30 a.m. near the Davis Street/Wyoming...
LOCKLAND, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Reading Road in Avondale

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Reading Road in Avondale. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

State Troopers: 1 dead after Monday morning crash in Greene Township

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio — One person has died as a result of a crash Monday morning on State Route 73 in Greene Township, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. OSHP says around 8:47 a.m. Monday, a black, 1997 Honda CR-V was traveling southeast on SR 73 while a white, 2012 GMC 3500 truck was traveling northwest.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of downed wires on State Avenue in South Fairmount

CINCINNATI — Reports of downed wires on State Avenue in South Fairmount. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Driver dies following wrong-way head-on collision in NKY

COVINGTON, KY (WXIX) -A driver died Sunday morning after a vehicle traveling the wrong way on I-75 North near Kyles Lane in Northern Kentucky hit her head-on, according to Colonel Brian R. Valenti with the Covington Police Department. Valenti says that officers arrived at the scene around 7:10 a.m. The...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Firefighters extinguish afternoon blaze in East Price Hill

FLORENCE, Ky. — Cincinnati firefighters extinguished an apartment fire in East Price Hill, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Downed wires reported on Inglenook Place in Mount Lookout

CINCINNATI — Downed wires reported on Inglenook Place in Mount Lookout. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

‘Devoted’ Catholic school teacher killed in NKY wrong-way crash

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A Villa Hills Catholic school is mourning the loss of a former teacher after Covington police identified her as the driver killed in a wrong-way crash over the weekend. Martha Arlinghaus, 83, of Villa Hills, was killed Sunday on I-75 North near Kyles Lane after the...
COVINGTON, KY
wnewsj.com

UPDATE: SR 73 has been reopened after morning accident

Update to below story: SR 73 has been reopened as of around 12:10 p.m. First responders are on the scene of a head-on two-vehicle accident at around 8444 SR 73 South in Clinton County, which occurred just before 9 a.m. Monday between Murphy and Dailey roads, according to scanner traffic.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

A serious crash is blocking a lane along I-275 in Taylor Mill

TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane and causing delays along eastbound I-275 at Taylor Mill Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police and crews are at the scene of a serious crash on the interstate in northern Kentucky, Friday evening.
TAYLOR MILL, KY

