ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Business travelers returning to San Diego

By Jeff Lasky
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Q8Yg_0iiOV7Qu00

A new report indicates that San Diego's tourism industry, which was hit hard by the pandemic, has almost completely climbed out of that hole. Furthermore, San Diego is recovering faster than many other destination markets, particularly when it comes to business travel.

“We have made a lot of progress. San Diego tourism has been on the road to recovery. We’re seeing really good results compared to where we’ve been," said Kerri Kapich, COO of the San Diego Tourism Authority.

The report issued by the American Hotel and Lodging Association suggests that total hotel revenue in San Diego in 2022 is projected to be around $3.5 billion, up $400 million from 2019, the year before the pandemic. San Diego is also one of only five markets in the top 15 to see both business and leisure travel top pre-pandemic levels.

While experts say a key element of the revenue increase is rising room rates, San Diego hotels say business has been rapidly improving. "As you move to the back half of the year, we’re really seeing robust convention business come back and group business come back," said Omni San Diego general manager Craig Martin. "People want to get together. They’re getting together for the first time in two years.”

Martin says San Diego's booming biotech industry is leading more companies to choose San Diego to host conferences. Combined with strong leisure travel and the many big events held in recent months downtown, the Omni has had several record-breaking months in 2022. “We’ve done a tremendous amount of work within our community, with our local officials to make sure the destination shows well, performs well, and is a great place to visit," Martin said.

San Diego is also recovering with business travel faster than other cities that compete for those dollars, including Los Angeles and San Francisco. Kapich says that's partly due to international travel, which has been down since the start of the pandemic, only accounts for 11% of San Diego's tourists, leaving San Diego less susceptible to the slow recovery of tourism from other countries.

The one area still lagging is attendance at conventions. A San Diego Convention Center spokesperson says that while the number of events booked has returned to pre-pandemic levels, attendance at those events remains down by as much as 30%. However, based on current bookings, they project that convention activity in San Diego could return or top pre-pandemic levels by 2023 or 2024.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPBS

Freeway expansion could cost San Diego millions

San Diego officials have pledged to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions in the next 13 years. But now the city wants to spend more than $20 million to expand a freeway. In other news, one San Diego city councilman wants to give employees more parental leave. Plus, Chula Vista voters will elect a new mayor this November. We break down that race.
SAN DIEGO, CA
localemagazine.com

9 of the Hands-Down Coolest Venues in San Diego to Host a Celebration

Make the Most of Your Next Soiree By Renting One of These Incredible Spaces. When it comes to planning a holiday party or scouting locations for your next soiree, San Diego has it all and then some. From sweeping views of San Diego Bay and downtown to arcade rooms, drag shows and indoor olive groves, this city has a plethora of venue options for an extraordinary celebration. With that said, here’s an inside look at a handful of San Diego’s most unique venues.
SAN DIEGO, CA
inewsource

Maps: See which San Diegans could start paying for trash pick up

As election day approaches, San Diegans will have the chance to toss out part of a century-old law that prohibits the city from charging for trash collection. The San Diego City Council added the People’s Ordinance to the Nov. 8 ballot, asking voters to allow the city to recoup from customers the million of dollars it spends on trash collection services each year. If the ballot initiative, Measure B, wins at the polls and the council later decides to impose a fee, city analysts estimate that property owners who have been receiving free trash pickup would begin paying a monthly fee between $23-$29. Read our analysis on why that estimate is likely low.
SAN DIEGO, CA
UCSD Guardian

Our mind is our weapon

This piece was submitted by UC San Diego student and UCSD Guardian photographer A. Raya. Moments in history flashed through my mind like scenes of a movie as I first witnessed the disturbing Instagram post. You know the one. If not, I’m referring to the video that captured a white UC San Diego lecturer spewing hate in the form of casual jokes towards two custodial workers reportedly speaking Spanish outside of his classroom. Robert Ternansky asks his class, with full confidence, how to say be quiet in “Mexican.” After receiving laughs from his audience, he ends his racist remarks with, “let me know if they start running in here with their weapons.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

Happy Half Hour: San Diego’s First NFT Bar

San Diego Magazine · SD’s First NFT Bar, We take Botanica owner Amar Harrag out for food and drinks to Cutwater Spirits. About a week ago, I sat down for splashes of mezcal with Amar Harrag, who’s now successfully launched a few different drinks-and-dinner concepts on both sides of the border. His first, Tahona, created an unparalleled mezcal tasting bar to Old Town. He then opened Wormwood, the French-Baja cuisine and absinthe bar in North Park, which preserves the soul spot that was Jayne’s Gastropub. Finally, Tahona Baja in Ensenada—transforming two dry-docked, ark-looking wooden boats into mezcal tasting rooms on the grounds of a Mexican winery.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Clearer Skies Ahead at SAN

San Diego International Airport, the nation’s busiest single-runway airport and second busiest in the world, continues to make strides toward stronger environmental stewardship, increasing its social sustainability efforts while furthering its position as an economic driver in the region. The San Diego County Regional Airport Authority, which operates the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
UCSD Guardian

Pneumonia-Fighting Microbots Developed by UC San Diego Researchers

Researchers at UC San Diego have developed microscopic robots, otherwise known as microbots, to deliver antibiotics to treat potentially life-threatening pneumonia. These swimming hybrid microbots consist of tiny particles, also known as nanoparticles, attached to microalgae. Microalgae, miniscule single-celled organisms that thrive in aqueous environments, give the microrobots the ability to move, allowing the microrobots to carry their attached nanoparticles more deeply into lung tissue. The nanoparticles, located on the surface of the microalgae, are coated with neutrophil membrane, a type of white blood cell, and contain antibiotics to be delivered to the site of infection.
localemagazine.com

These 7 Padres Bars in San Diego Are Total Home Runs

Throw On Your Jersey and Head to These Local Bars for Some Playoff Madness. “Beat LA” was a prayer-turned-chant—a chant heard echoing and spreading from Petco Park to Gaslamp bars, to terraces in Little Italy and North County watering holes. The chant reverberated across San Diego county, infecting everyone who heard it with hope and joy. San Diego spent 34 yellow towel-waving minutes asking LA, “Who’s your padre?”
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

TINY HOMES OFFER HOPE FOR HOMELESS WOMEN AND CHILDREN IN EL CAJON

October 21, 2022 (El Cajon) – Colorful tiny homes now occupy a formerly vacant lot at Meridian Baptist Church in El Cajon. Built by the nonprofit Amikas, the tiny homes were completed last month and will soon serve as safe, temporary havens for women and children experiencing homelessness. Pastor...
EL CAJON, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy