8 Costco Deals to Fill Up Your Freezer in November 2022

Now is a great time to start stocking up your freezer with goodies from Costco.

The winter months are the perfect time to grab something from your freezer to heat up on a cold night. Or maybe you want to pack it with good deals to get you through the holidays while avoiding money stress.

Before you head out for your next Costco run, check out these items to get for your fridge and freezer on sale through Nov. 20.

Turkey sausage

Get into the Thanksgiving spirit early with Jimmy Dean Turkey Sausage Links. The links — which come in a box of 48 — contain no nitrates, artificial colors, or preservatives. You can grab a pack for $9.36, which is $3.50 off the normal price until Nov. 20.

Yogurt

Yogurt is a great grab-and-go treat for an afternoon snack at work or to toss into your kids’ lunchboxes. Check out the Dannon Oikos Triple Zero Greek Nonfat Yogurt Variety Pack and its $4 discount until Nov. 20.

The 18-count pack includes strawberry, mixed berry, and vanilla flavors which should make anyone in your house happy.

Spanakopita

It may be hard to say, but it’s easy to eat. The Cuisine Adventures Spanakopita Spinach and Feta Phyllo Triangles feature a flaky phyllo crust stuffed with a delicious mixture that is sure to please guests for the holidays or make your family happy at dinner.

The 48-ounce box is $4.60 off until Nov. 20.

Chicken pot pies

Marie Callender's Chicken Pot Pies are sure to make a toasty lunch or dinner on fall days. They come in a pack of eight for $11.37 including a $5 discount until Nov. 20.

You may want to stock your freezer up now so you’ll have plenty for the winter months, but be aware there is a 10-box limit for this sale.

Air fryer

A great way to cook your frozen dinners and treats is with a countertop air fryer to get them warm and crispy. Try the Gourmia XL Digital Air Fryer Oven for $119.99, which includes a $30 discount until Nov. 20.

The extra-large air fryer features french doors on the front for easy access and 19 cooking presets to make dinner a snap.

Food saver

It’s a great idea to freeze meats and other items with a food saver to reduce freezer burn and food waste. Costco has a deal on the FoodSaver Vacuum Sealing System with Handheld Sealer Attachment to make food storage easy.

The food saver retails for $74.99 with a $25 discount until Nov. 20.

Freezer bags

Another option to store food is with Ziploc Freezer Bags. You can choose from either 216 quart-size bags or 152 gallon-size bags, and each option comes with a $3.80 discount until Nov. 20.

Wine cooler

Why use your fridge when you can pick up a wine cooler for your favorite bottles?

The Vinotemp 155-Bottle Wine Cooler with Dual Zone Cooling features touch-screen temperature controls and gliding shelves for $1,399.99 with a whopping $600 rebate until Nov. 20.

Choose from either a stainless steel or black finish depending on your needs.

