The Associated Press

Friday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Akron 26, Merino 15

Basalt 57, Coal Ridge 13

Belleview Christian 40, Gilpin County 0

Bennett 52, Valley 12

Broomfield 21, FMHS 14

Buena Vista 56, Olathe 8

Calhan 49, St. Mary’s 6

Centauri 41, Ignacio 8

Cherry Creek 42, Arapahoe 7

Colo. Springs Christian 53, Ellicott 8

Crowley County 58, Hoehne 14

Dakota Ridge 49, Grand Junction 3

Delta 48, Bayfield 6

Denver Christian 55, Clear Creek 0

Dove Creek 63, Dolores 0

Durango 62, Eagle Valley 8

Elizabeth def. Alameda, forfeit

Englewood 14, Denver West 12

Erie 44, Longmont 21

Evergreen High School 61, Skyview 6

Fairview 42, Fossil Ridge 26

Flatirons Academy 21, Highland 14

Florence 42, Alamosa 20

Fort Lupton 52, Steamboat Springs 35

Fowler 56, John Mall 6

Frederick 57, Denver North 21

George Washington 28, Riverdale Ridge 10

Golden 42, Adams City 14

Grandview 28, Cherokee Trail 0

Green Mountain 56, Wheat Ridge 7

Hanover 39, Deer Trail 32

Heritage 45, Aurora Central 3

Holyoke 21, Yuma 17

Idalia 65, Hi-Plains 6

J.K. Mullen 38, Prairie View 23

John F. Kennedy 50, Abraham Lincoln 8

La Junta 42, Manitou Springs 6

Legacy 42, Horizon 13

Liberty 22, Thornton 6

Limon 34, Wiggins 14

Lutheran 57, Northfield 7

Mancos 22, Sanford 20

McClave 48, Springfield 6

Moffat County 60, Aspen 14

Monte Vista 62, Center 19

North Fork 21, Gunnison 13

Northridge 24, Thompson Valley 14

Otis 75, Walsh 28

Pagosa Springs 33, Salida 14

Palisade def. Battle Mountain, forfeit

Palmer Ridge 56, Cheyenne Mountain 26

Peetz 56, Weldon Valley 18

Ponderosa 7, Thomas Jefferson 6

Poudre 41, Fort Collins 15

Pueblo Centennial 55, Sierra 42

Pueblo Central 39, Lewis-Palmer 8

Pueblo County 41, Sand Creek 15

Pueblo East 83, Mitchell 0

Pueblo West 49, Coronado 7

Ralston Valley 27, Chatfield 20

Rangely 58, Soroco 8

Regis Jesuit 26, Legend 11

Rifle High School 48, Grand Valley 0

Rock Canyon 28, Castle View 3

Rocky Mountain 42, Boulder 3

Sierra Grande 62, Cotopaxi 49

Strasburg 63, Jefferson 14

Stratton 66, Arickaree/Woodlin 14

Summit 26, Glenwood Springs 13

Swink 54, Las Animas 6

The Academy 21, Berthoud 7

The Classical Academy 49, Kent Denver 7

University 27, Brush 14

Vail Christian 50, West Grand 36

Valor Christian 19, ThunderRidge 7

Vista Ridge 40, Rampart 7

Widefield High School 20, Centaurus 7

Woodland Park 18, Lamar 16

Wray 27, Burlington 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

