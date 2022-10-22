Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Las Vegas Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldLas Vegas, NV
After a rough 3 game skid, can UNLV rebound to become bowl eligible?Eugene AdamsParadise, NV
Do you have what it takes to play professional football? October 29th is your chance to find outEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
UNLV Football: A game in South Bend suddenly looks a whole lot more winnableEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Luxury Footwear Brand FREEBIRD Opens Store in Las VegasDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
Related
kion546.com
A couple wanted in connection to a murder case in Las Vegas have been found dead, police say
A couple wanted in connection with a murder in Las Vegas last week were found dead after leading police on a 35-mile car chase and escaping into the Arizona desert Friday, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. Hunter McGuire, 26, and his girlfriend, Samantha Branek, 32, were found...
KDWN
Nevada senator says her adopted son shot, wounded nephew
NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — A veteran Democratic state senator now running for mayor of North Las Vegas says her 21-year-old adopted son shot and wounded her nephew at her home while she was at a community event. State Sen. Pat Spearman spoke to reporters Friday outside the jail where police said Na’Onche Tamar Osborne is being held. He’s being held there pending an initial court appearance on felony attempted murder and other charges. Court records didn’t immediately say if he has an attorney. Spearman says her nephew was hospitalized with non-life-threatening wounds. Police say the shooting happened Thursday evening at a home in the city’s northwest. Her campaign chief says she’s not giving up the race for mayor.
californiaexaminer.net
Police Say A Las Vegas Murder Pair Has Been Discovered Dead
After leading authorities on a 35-mile automobile pursuit and fleeing into the Arizona desert, a couple sought in connection with a murder in Las Vegas last week was discovered dead on Friday, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, a SWAT squad from the...
Couple wanted in Arizona, Nevada murder cases found dead
Authorities say a couple wanted in connection with murder cases in Arizona and Nevada has been found dead in a desert area southeast of Kingman.
Las Vegas police investigate 'accidental' shooting in east valley
Las Vegas police are investigating what they've called an "accidental shooting" where a male was shot in east Las Vegas Sunday evening.
More than 100 arrests in Metro ‘RAID’ crackdown on reckless driving, street racing
A team Las Vegas Metropolitan police formed earlier this year to target reckless driving, speeding, and street racing has made more than 100 arrests in the past seven months.
ABC 15 News
Two suspects found dead, two others arrested in connection to Las Vegas and Kingman murders
A Kingman couple wanted out of Las Vegas on suspicion of murder were found dead by Mohave County detectives Friday. Officials say Hunter McGuire, 26, and Samantha Branek, 32, were hiding in Las Vegas after a double murder in Kingman on June 28. Mohave County Sheriff's Department say they were...
Teens found guilty of Las Vegas father's murder sentenced to life in prison
Sierra Halseth and Aaron Guerrero have been sentenced to life in prison with a chance of parole after 22 years for killing Halseth's father in April 2021.
Mother-in-law warned police minutes before shooting that killed Las Vegas officer, injured her
The mother-in-law of the man accused of shooting a killing a 23-year Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department veteran warned police about her son-in-law minutes before he shot and killed Officer Truong Thai in a barrage of gunfire.
Metro detective arrested for kidnapping, domestic violence
Detective Michael Lyons, 33, is facing charges of home invasion, second-degree kidnapping, and coercion domestic violence with threat or use of physical force.
news3lv.com
Investigation underway for carjacking resulting in vehicle pursuit on I-15
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department reported to an accident on the I-15 near the Lake Mead exit on Saturday. At about 9:30 p.m., officials received an initial call about a carjacking at gunpoint, resulting in a vehicle pursuit ending on the highway. Fatal crash...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas teens sentenced to prison in stabbing death of girl’s father
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two Las Vegas teens were sentenced to prison Thursday in the stabbing death of the girl’s father in 2021. Aaron Guerrero and Sierra Halseth were accused of killing 45-year-old Daniel Halseth, Sierra’s father. The killing happened April 9, 2021 and were arrested in Salt Lake City shortly after.
Fox5 KVVU
Suspect accused of killing cellmate was in jail for kicking Las Vegas police officer, report says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The man accused of killing his cellmate at a Las Vegas-area jail was in custody for allegedly kicking an officer, according to an arrest report. Lee Johnson, 30, is accused of killing a fellow inmate at Clark County Detention Center on Oct. 18. Johnson was initially arrested Oct. 7 for battery on a protected person.
Teen Lovers Get Life in Prison for Slaughtering Girl’s Father
A teenager and her boyfriend were sentenced to life in prison Thursday for stabbing and killing the girl’s 45-year-old father. Sierra Halseth and Aaron Guerrero pleaded guilty to the April 2021 killing back in May. The pair stabbed and cut Halseth’s father, Daniel, before setting his Las Vegas home on fire. Sierra Halseth was 16 and Guerrero was 18 at the time of the crime. The two pleaded guilty to all counts against them, including murder with a deadly weapon, arson, robbery with a deadly weapon and four counts of fraudulent use of a credit or debit card. The two teenagers reportedly dated in 2020, before their parents stopped them from seeing each other after learning they planned to run away to Los Angeles together. Sierra said in court that her father had physically and sexually abused her, allegations her family said aren’t true. Several of her family members told the judge they wished she had received the death penalty.Read it at Las Vegas Review-Journal
theeastcountygazette.com
Former Clark County Public Administrator Accused of Murder Suspended From Practicing Law
LAS VEGAS: The former public administrator of Clark County, who is accused of killing a seasoned Las Vegas journalist, was hit with a new allegation on Wednesday. His ability to practice law is now being impacted by the new charge. Robert Telles’ ability to practice law has been suspended by the Nevada Supreme Court. This comes after a charge that he misused client money.
police1.com
Nev. sheriff-elect plans to use drones to monitor violent crimes in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS — When a gunshot rings out in parts of the Las Vegas Valley next year, a drone will fly overhead and begin recording the scene within a minute, Sheriff-elect Kevin McMahill said. In a speech Thursday at The Orleans, McMahill told a crowd of about 200 that...
Fox5 KVVU
Jail officers ignored inmate call before he was found dead in cell, Las Vegas police report says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County Detention Center officers ignored an inmate’s call for service before he was found dead in his cell, according to an arrest report from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. James Chatien was found unresponsive in his cell around 2:32 p.m. Oct. 18. Chatien was...
3 charged in 21,000 fentanyl pill bust in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three people are facing drug charges after allegedly trying to sell over 21,000 fentanyl pills in North Las Vegas, according to Drug Enforcement Administration investigators. Jesus Rivera, Marco Montes, and Maritza Espada each face charges of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance, and possession with intent […]
news3lv.com
Police investigate homicide in northeast valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a homicide near E. Washington Ave. and N. Christy Ln. Officers reported to a shooting near the 1200 block of North Christy Lane around 5:52 p.m. According to police, the victim was in a white Dodge Charger visiting someone in the area.
Nevada State Police search for van involved in deadly hit-and-run crash
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada State Police have released new details of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a motorcyclist dead in the north valley. The crash took place on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at approximately 9:03 p.m. along the 215 westbound and North Durango. The victim was identified as Tony Thomas, 27, […]
Comments / 0