Las Vegas, NV

KDWN

Nevada senator says her adopted son shot, wounded nephew

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — A veteran Democratic state senator now running for mayor of North Las Vegas says her 21-year-old adopted son shot and wounded her nephew at her home while she was at a community event. State Sen. Pat Spearman spoke to reporters Friday outside the jail where police said Na’Onche Tamar Osborne is being held. He’s being held there pending an initial court appearance on felony attempted murder and other charges. Court records didn’t immediately say if he has an attorney. Spearman says her nephew was hospitalized with non-life-threatening wounds. Police say the shooting happened Thursday evening at a home in the city’s northwest. Her campaign chief says she’s not giving up the race for mayor.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
californiaexaminer.net

Police Say A Las Vegas Murder Pair Has Been Discovered Dead

After leading authorities on a 35-mile automobile pursuit and fleeing into the Arizona desert, a couple sought in connection with a murder in Las Vegas last week was discovered dead on Friday, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, a SWAT squad from the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas teens sentenced to prison in stabbing death of girl’s father

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two Las Vegas teens were sentenced to prison Thursday in the stabbing death of the girl’s father in 2021. Aaron Guerrero and Sierra Halseth were accused of killing 45-year-old Daniel Halseth, Sierra’s father. The killing happened April 9, 2021 and were arrested in Salt Lake City shortly after.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheDailyBeast

Teen Lovers Get Life in Prison for Slaughtering Girl’s Father

A teenager and her boyfriend were sentenced to life in prison Thursday for stabbing and killing the girl’s 45-year-old father. Sierra Halseth and Aaron Guerrero pleaded guilty to the April 2021 killing back in May. The pair stabbed and cut Halseth’s father, Daniel, before setting his Las Vegas home on fire. Sierra Halseth was 16 and Guerrero was 18 at the time of the crime. The two pleaded guilty to all counts against them, including murder with a deadly weapon, arson, robbery with a deadly weapon and four counts of fraudulent use of a credit or debit card. The two teenagers reportedly dated in 2020, before their parents stopped them from seeing each other after learning they planned to run away to Los Angeles together. Sierra said in court that her father had physically and sexually abused her, allegations her family said aren’t true. Several of her family members told the judge they wished she had received the death penalty.Read it at Las Vegas Review-Journal
LAS VEGAS, NV
theeastcountygazette.com

Former Clark County Public Administrator Accused of Murder Suspended From Practicing Law

LAS VEGAS: The former public administrator of Clark County, who is accused of killing a seasoned Las Vegas journalist, was hit with a new allegation on Wednesday. His ability to practice law is now being impacted by the new charge. Robert Telles’ ability to practice law has been suspended by the Nevada Supreme Court. This comes after a charge that he misused client money.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

3 charged in 21,000 fentanyl pill bust in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three people are facing drug charges after allegedly trying to sell over 21,000 fentanyl pills in North Las Vegas, according to Drug Enforcement Administration investigators. Jesus Rivera, Marco Montes, and Maritza Espada each face charges of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance, and possession with intent […]
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Police investigate homicide in northeast valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a homicide near E. Washington Ave. and N. Christy Ln. Officers reported to a shooting near the 1200 block of North Christy Lane around 5:52 p.m. According to police, the victim was in a white Dodge Charger visiting someone in the area.
LAS VEGAS, NV

