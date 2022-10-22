A teenager and her boyfriend were sentenced to life in prison Thursday for stabbing and killing the girl’s 45-year-old father. Sierra Halseth and Aaron Guerrero pleaded guilty to the April 2021 killing back in May. The pair stabbed and cut Halseth’s father, Daniel, before setting his Las Vegas home on fire. Sierra Halseth was 16 and Guerrero was 18 at the time of the crime. The two pleaded guilty to all counts against them, including murder with a deadly weapon, arson, robbery with a deadly weapon and four counts of fraudulent use of a credit or debit card. The two teenagers reportedly dated in 2020, before their parents stopped them from seeing each other after learning they planned to run away to Los Angeles together. Sierra said in court that her father had physically and sexually abused her, allegations her family said aren’t true. Several of her family members told the judge they wished she had received the death penalty.Read it at Las Vegas Review-Journal

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 3 DAYS AGO