Las Vegas, NV

wvih.com

Radcliff Man Sentenced For Murder

A Radcliff man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the shooting death a woman in November 2021. Richard Allen Cook, 43, was sentenced last week in Hardin Circuit Court on charges in the death of Jessica Kelly of Pennsylvania. Kelly and Cook were acquaintances. The shooting occurred...
RADCLIFF, KY
953wiki.com

Father And Grandmother Charged With Neglect Charge

October 21, 2022, @ 10:42 AM Madison Police responded to the area of Third Street & East Street reference a lost child. Upon officers arrival, they found an approximately two year old child, scantily dressed, walking alone on the sidewalk. Officer's secured the child and transported the toddler to the Madison Police Department, where the Department of Child Services was summoned. DCS took possession of the child while officers continued efforts to locate the Child's caregiver.
MADISON, IN
wdrb.com

Sheriff says man housed at Harrison County, Indiana, jail died by suicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Harrison County Sheriff's Department in southern Indiana is investigating after a person housed at the jail died by suicide over the weekend. According to Sheriff Nick Smith, corrections officers entered the cell of Raymond Frederick Toops, 35, just before 5 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, after he didn't appear at his door when morning medications were passed out.
HARRISON COUNTY, IN
salemleader.com

#mugshot Monday, Oct. 25, 2022

The following arrests were recently made by local law enforcement agencies in Washington County. Those listed, in most cases, are just facing charges at this point and are to be considered innocent of those charges unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. Charges are often dropped or lessened.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

1 of 5 people charged in connection to New Albany murder sentenced after pleading guilty

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- One of five people charged in the murder of a New Albany man was sentenced on Thursday, but the victim's family doesn't feel justice was served. Hannah Cushing, 22, took a plea deal for her role in the killing of Dajour Drones, 25. She didn't give any apologies to Drones' family and friends in the courtroom, but did shed tears during the hearing. It garnered no sympathy from his loved ones.
NEW ALBANY, IN
WHAS11

5-day search for evidence in Crystal Rogers' case at Houck farm ends

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a five-day investigation, the FBI concluded its latest search of a Bardstown farm with ties to the disappearance of Crystal Rogers. The agency said in a statement that it hopes the "evidence collected will move our investigation one step closer to holding accountable the individual(s) responsible for Crystal Rogers' disappearance."
BARDSTOWN, KY
Wave 3

Man shot, killed in Fern Creek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was shot and killed Sunday evening in Fern Creek. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a call of a reported shooting in the 5500 block of Overbrook Woods Place. When officers arrived on scene they found an...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WIBC.com

The White Castle Case Comes to a Close

INDIANAPOLIS — You may remember the White Castle shooting of 2019 which involved two southern Indiana judges. The final sentencing has been decided in that case. It was May 1st, 2019, in a downtown Indianapolis White Castle parking lot. Brandon Kaiser, Alfredo Vasquez, and Clark County Circuit judges Brad Jacobs and Andrew Adams got into an argument, which led to an all-out brawl. Former Crawford Circuit Court Judge Sabrina Bell was also there for the fight.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLKY.com

Duo accused in deadly 2021 Fern Creek home invasion plead guilty to lesser charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man and a woman accused in a deadly home invasion in 2021 pleaded guilty to amended charges in court Tuesday. Facing a judge, Tony Johnson and Juanisha Rippy plead guilty to lesser charges than they were originally faced with after a botched home invasion on June 18, 2021, on Shibley Drive in Fern Creek left Michael Bright, 53, dead.
LOUISVILLE, KY

