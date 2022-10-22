Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Las Vegas Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldLas Vegas, NV
After a rough 3 game skid, can UNLV rebound to become bowl eligible?Eugene AdamsParadise, NV
Do you have what it takes to play professional football? October 29th is your chance to find outEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
UNLV Football: A game in South Bend suddenly looks a whole lot more winnableEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Luxury Footwear Brand FREEBIRD Opens Store in Las VegasDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
Related
wvih.com
Radcliff Man Sentenced For Murder
A Radcliff man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the shooting death a woman in November 2021. Richard Allen Cook, 43, was sentenced last week in Hardin Circuit Court on charges in the death of Jessica Kelly of Pennsylvania. Kelly and Cook were acquaintances. The shooting occurred...
wdrb.com
VIDEO | Family members chase double murder suspect through Louisville courthouse
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Video from inside a Louisville courtroom shows family members of a murder victim going after the suspect. The chaos in the courthouse happened at the end of a hearing for Paul Wade, who is accused of killing two people in the Russell neighborhood last month. Jefferson...
4 charged after fight inside Louisville courtroom, police records show
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Four people were arrested Friday during a brawl that erupted in a Jefferson County courtroom. Arrest records said the incident happened during a hearing for Paul Wade, the man accused of fatally shooting 25-year-old Alexis McCrary and 26-year-old Edward Smith in the Russell neighborhood on Sept. 10.
953wiki.com
Father And Grandmother Charged With Neglect Charge
October 21, 2022, @ 10:42 AM Madison Police responded to the area of Third Street & East Street reference a lost child. Upon officers arrival, they found an approximately two year old child, scantily dressed, walking alone on the sidewalk. Officer's secured the child and transported the toddler to the Madison Police Department, where the Department of Child Services was summoned. DCS took possession of the child while officers continued efforts to locate the Child's caregiver.
wdrb.com
Sheriff says man housed at Harrison County, Indiana, jail died by suicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Harrison County Sheriff's Department in southern Indiana is investigating after a person housed at the jail died by suicide over the weekend. According to Sheriff Nick Smith, corrections officers entered the cell of Raymond Frederick Toops, 35, just before 5 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, after he didn't appear at his door when morning medications were passed out.
Wave 3
Jury finds man guilty of Louisville shooting that left taxi cab driver a quadriplegic
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man accused of shooting a taxi cab driver in Louisville back in 2020 has been found guilty on several charges. On June 11, documents said Rogerick Miller shot a taxi cab driver in the neck after an argument broke out over a cab ride payment.
Jury returns guilty verdict to man involved in 2020 shooting of cab driver
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A jury returned a guilty verdict in the case against a man who shot a 777 Taxi Cab driver in 2020 at S.10th and Muhammad Ali Blvd. Rogerrick Miller was found guilty of assault, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and for being a persistent felony offender.
WLKY.com
Louisville jury finds man guilty for murder of 33-year-old woman in 2020
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Jefferson County jury has found a man guilty for his connection to the murder of a 33-year-old woman in 2020. William Sloss was found guilty by a jury on Friday in connection to the murder of Amanda Berry in January 2020. The jury recommended a...
salemleader.com
#mugshot Monday, Oct. 25, 2022
The following arrests were recently made by local law enforcement agencies in Washington County. Those listed, in most cases, are just facing charges at this point and are to be considered innocent of those charges unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. Charges are often dropped or lessened.
wdrb.com
1 of 5 people charged in connection to New Albany murder sentenced after pleading guilty
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- One of five people charged in the murder of a New Albany man was sentenced on Thursday, but the victim's family doesn't feel justice was served. Hannah Cushing, 22, took a plea deal for her role in the killing of Dajour Drones, 25. She didn't give any apologies to Drones' family and friends in the courtroom, but did shed tears during the hearing. It garnered no sympathy from his loved ones.
Wave 3
Man found guilty in 2019 shootings of Southern Indiana judges sentenced 16 years
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The man found guilty of firing the shots that wounded two Clark County judges in the parking lot of an Indianapolis fast food restaurant in May 2019 was sentenced on Friday. Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said Brandon Kaiser has been sentenced to 16 years with...
Southern Indiana father, grandmother arrested after 2-year-old allegedly found wandering alone
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A southern Indiana father and grandmother have been charged after a two-year-old was found wandering alone in Madison. According to the Madison Police Department, 27-year-old Joel Toth of Madison and 49-year-old Melissa Toth of Petersburg, Illinois have been charged with neglect of a dependent. Police said...
wdrb.com
2 former LMPD officers sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to throwing drinks at people
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Calling their actions "egregious, conscious shocking behavior," a federal judge sentenced two former Louisville Metro Police officers to prison Wednesday on civil rights violations for throwing drinks at people while on duty in the city's west end. Despite a recommendation of probation by both prosecutors and...
5-day search for evidence in Crystal Rogers' case at Houck farm ends
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a five-day investigation, the FBI concluded its latest search of a Bardstown farm with ties to the disappearance of Crystal Rogers. The agency said in a statement that it hopes the "evidence collected will move our investigation one step closer to holding accountable the individual(s) responsible for Crystal Rogers' disappearance."
WISH-TV
Two arrested, charged on numerous counts in Ripley County during traffic stop on I-74 with 4 children in vehicle
BATESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Two people were arrested Saturday afternoon during a traffic stop on Interstate 74 leading to a numerous charges and four dependents taken into custody of the Indiana Child Protective Services as a result of the investigation, according to Indiana State Police. The investigation began shortly...
Wave 3
Man shot, killed in Fern Creek
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was shot and killed Sunday evening in Fern Creek. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a call of a reported shooting in the 5500 block of Overbrook Woods Place. When officers arrived on scene they found an...
WLKY.com
Loved ones react to sentencing in deadly home invasion: ‘She got less time than he was alive’
FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. — At the first sentencing for one of five people involved in a home invasion in September that left her child's father dead, Mackenzie Wallace says she's not satisfied with the sentence. A judge sentenced Hannah Cushing to 20 years, of which 17 and half will...
Wave 3
Shively police investigate ‘series of events’ that led to self-inflicted shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively police are investigating a fatal shooting from Thursday night. Officers were called around 11:02 p.m. to the 1700 block of Bachman Drive, Shively spokesman Sergeant Jordan Brown said. Early investigation revealed there was an “incident” that stemmed from a dispute between two people who police...
WIBC.com
The White Castle Case Comes to a Close
INDIANAPOLIS — You may remember the White Castle shooting of 2019 which involved two southern Indiana judges. The final sentencing has been decided in that case. It was May 1st, 2019, in a downtown Indianapolis White Castle parking lot. Brandon Kaiser, Alfredo Vasquez, and Clark County Circuit judges Brad Jacobs and Andrew Adams got into an argument, which led to an all-out brawl. Former Crawford Circuit Court Judge Sabrina Bell was also there for the fight.
WLKY.com
Duo accused in deadly 2021 Fern Creek home invasion plead guilty to lesser charges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man and a woman accused in a deadly home invasion in 2021 pleaded guilty to amended charges in court Tuesday. Facing a judge, Tony Johnson and Juanisha Rippy plead guilty to lesser charges than they were originally faced with after a botched home invasion on June 18, 2021, on Shibley Drive in Fern Creek left Michael Bright, 53, dead.
Comments / 0