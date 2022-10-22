NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- One of five people charged in the murder of a New Albany man was sentenced on Thursday, but the victim's family doesn't feel justice was served. Hannah Cushing, 22, took a plea deal for her role in the killing of Dajour Drones, 25. She didn't give any apologies to Drones' family and friends in the courtroom, but did shed tears during the hearing. It garnered no sympathy from his loved ones.

NEW ALBANY, IN ・ 4 DAYS AGO