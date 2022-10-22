Read full article on original website
Misty Love-Weidner
2d ago
She should be crying being as she done all that nonsense with a child in the car! 🤦🏼♀️ some people I swear….
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged After Christian County Pursuit
A Hopkinsville man was charged after a pursuit in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to stop Eddie Juckett for expired registration and driving on a suspended license at the intersection of Lake Blythe Road and Madisonville Road. Juckett reportedly fled leading them on...
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged With Fleeing From Law Enforcement
A man was charged with fleeing from law enforcement after a traffic stop on Vaughns Grove Little River Road in Christian County Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they stopped 28-year-old Eguan Warner for speeding and the odor of marijuana was coming from the car during the stop.
Kentucky woman accused of hitting someone with bat, facing multiple charges
A woman from Hopkinsville was taken into custody after she reportedly assaulted someone with a metal baseball bat Friday morning.
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged With Possession Of Drugs After Traffic Stop
A man was charged with possession of drugs after a traffic stop on Cadiz Road in Christian County Saturday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say 28-year-old Cornelius Searcy was stopped for going 44 mph over the speed limit and during the stop there was a smell marijuana coming from the vehicle.
whopam.com
Alcohol suspected as factor in I-24 injury accident
Alcohol is suspected as a factor in an accident Sunday night in the construction zone of I-24 in Christian County that sent two people to the hospital. Kentucky State Police investigated and say 40-year old Israel Sanchez of Columbia, Tennessee was westbound at a high rate of speed and rear-ended another westbound vehicle in the construction zone driven by 25-year old Toneisha Williams of Hopkinsville.
whvoradio.com
Webster County Child Identified As Victim In Crash Involving Scooter
Details have been released about a Hopkinsville wreck that sent a child to a Nashville hospital Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 12-year-old Braden Ballard, of Dixon, was on a scooter when he pulled into the path of a westbound car driven by Bryan Grace of Hopkinsville just before 2 p.m. near the intersection of Butler Road.
whopam.com
Pursuit suspects commits suicide in Hopkins County
A man who had allegedly led police on a multi-county pursuit reportedly took his own life Sunday afternoon in Hopkins County. The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were notified of a pursuit coming into Hopkins County from Webster County on Nebo Road about 4:40 p.m. and the SUV was found stopped in the middle of the road at 4480 Nebo Road.
wkdzradio.com
Woman Charged With Trafficking Fentanyl
A Clarksville woman was charged with trafficking fentanyl after a traffic stop on Kentucky 115 in Oak Grove Saturday. Oak Grove Police say they stopped 25-year-old Tomakyla Drayton for having expired tags and during the stop, the odor of marijuana was coming from the vehicle. After a search of the...
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged With DUI After Hopkinsville Crash
A Hopkinsville man was found unresponsive after a wreck on Kentucky 1682 at the intersection of North Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a car driven by 22-year-old Caleb Sims was eastbound when it hit a truck driven by Allen Jackson in front of Sims that was stopped at the intersection.
whopam.com
Man injured, charged with DUI following crash
A man was injured and charged with DUI following a two-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon at Madisonville Road and the Bypass. It happened a little before 4 p.m. when 22-year old Caleb Sims of Hopkinsville rear-ended a stopped pickup on the Bypass operated by 28-year old Allen Jackson of Illinois. A...
KSP investigate teen fatality in flipped fiery car collision
he Kentucky State Police Post 2 Madisonville say they were requested by the Muhlenberg County Sheriff's Office to investigate a possible fatal collision located on P and M Haul Road.
whopam.com
Crofton man arrested in Todd Co. on drug trafficking charges
An investigation by the Todd County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday led to the arrest of a Crofton man on meth trafficking charges. Deputy Jonathan Knight found 43-year old Joshua Hull of Crofton parked in a driveway and stopped to see if he needed assistance, with Hull saying his battery had died. A computer check showed Hull sought on a warrant and he allegedly admitted to having marijuana in the vehicle.
Bowling Green man accused of killing his daughter, gets arrested
The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Damian Bowden, 49, in Nashville earlier this week.
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In Christian County Single-Vehicle Crash
A woman was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Cadiz Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Julia Treas was westbound around the two-mile marker when she lost control of her vehicle causing it to hit a guardrail and overturn. She was taken by ambulance...
whopam.com
Two go to hospital after Bradshaw Road accident
Two people went to the hospital following a two-vehicle accident Friday morning on Bradshaw Road in Christian County. It happened just before 6 a.m. and the collision report from the Christian County Sheriff’s Office says Dareona Bell of Oak Grove was northbound and attempting to pass an SUV driven by Jonathan Mhagama of Clarksville.
wkdzradio.com
Strange Behavior Call Leads To Drug Charges For Hopkinsville Man
A report of a man acting strange on West 9th Street at Bethel Street in Hopkinsville led to drug charges for a Hopkinsville man Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 28-year-old Robert King was unsteady on his feet and had slurred speech when officers arrived just after 5 pm. He reportedly admitted to having drugs on him and after a search meth and synthetic drugs were found.
Woman arrested after swallowing bag of heroin during traffic stop
A woman was arrested and faces multiple charges after police say she ingested a bag of heroin during a traffic stop in Stewart County.
Two arrested after chase, search effort involving Kentucky deputies, K9
Two people from Hopkinsville were taken into custody for multiple charges after reportedly leading Kentucky authorities on a Thursday night pursuit.
wkdzradio.com
Names Released In Bradshaw Road Crash
Deputies have released the name of a Clarksville man that was injured in a wreck on Bradshaw Road in Christian County Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Dareona Bell of Oak Grove was southbound when she attempted to pass an SUV driven by Jonathan Mhagama at the 5000 block of Bradshaw Road and hit his SUV.
wkdzradio.com
Burglary Suspect Answers Phone Inside Of Business
A Hopkinsville man was charged with burglary after he answered the phone inside of the closed business Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to Walnut Street for an alarm and while going to the call they were told someone answered the phone inside the business and stated they didn’t know how they got inside but they were running from a pig.
Comments / 14