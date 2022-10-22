ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

East Carolina downed by Memphis in five sets

By Chip Welch, ECU Sports Information
GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina found itself in another five-set tussle Friday night but couldn’t hold off Memphis in the end as the Tigers edged the Pirates 25-20, 20-25, 23-25, 25-18 and 15-10 inside Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum.

ECU falls to 8-13 overall and 3-6 in American Athletic Conference play while Memphis moves to 15-7 and 5-4.

The Pirates hit just .000 and .190 in the final two sets, finishing at .201 for the match. The Tigers fired at a .199 clip and hit .240 in the deciding frame. East Carolina held the statistical advantage in kills (60-59) and digs (72-66) but was plagued by 11 errors at the service line and 27 of the attacking variety.

Angeles Alderete paced all players with 24 kills while hitting .258 and completed her team-best 10th double-double of the season by adding 14 digs. Payton Evenstad and Julianna Askew both turned in double-doubles as well with respective 26 assist/14 dig and 20 assist/13 dig efforts. Jasmyn Tate led Memphis with 16 kills and a .333 hitting percentage.

East Carolina looked to have the opening frame in control, leading 16-11 following a Tiger attacking error. However, the Pirates struggled in serve-receive from there and allowed Memphis to run off nine-straight points. ECU reduced its deficit to 22-19 later in the set, but the Tigers were able to close it out.

Middle of the stanza runs in the second and third frames pushed East Carolina in front two sets to one before Memphis pulled away in the fourth to send the contest to five. The Tigers used a four-point run to break a 4-4 deadlock and never trailed again.

Up Next: ECU hosts SMU Sunday (Oct. 23) at Noon.

