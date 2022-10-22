ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATV

1 dead in fatal collision in Pine Bluff

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pine Bluff Police Department reported a fatal collision that happened early Monday morning. At around 12:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 4100 block of South Camden Road. Officers said they found 33-year-old Travis Burrows unresponsive in the middle of the outside of the...
PINE BLUFF, AR
THV11

Deputies identify victim in McAlmont Community Park homicide

LITTLE ROCK, Pulaski County — Update: The victim has been identified as 18-year-old Kirk Kirkwood of North Little Rock. On the night of October 21, deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting at McAlmont Community Park. Authorities confirmed that one male subject was deceased at...
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
THV11

I-630 traffic cleared after multi-vehicle accident, officials say

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Eastbound traffic on I-630 in Little Rock has been cleared after a multi-vehicle accident, according to traffic officials. The accident happened originally resulted in standstill traffic near mile marker 6.3 and impacted the left lane along Wilbur D. Mills Freeway. The stoppage was spanning from...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KSST Radio

I-30 Traffic Stop Results in Controlled Substance Arrest

A woman’s unusual driving caught at troopers’ attention and lead to an I-30 traffic and ultimately resulted in a controlled substance arrest, according to reports. Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Cody Sagnibene noticed a black SUV in the passing lane, approaching his patrol vehicle on Interstate 30 east near mile marker 117 shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. The trooper indicated he was traveling just under the posted speed limit (75 mph) in the other lane. The SUV wasn’t speeding, but the driver applied the brakes and made a lane change, pulling in just behind the trooper in the far right lane. He thought that odd because other vehicles were passing his vehicle without issue, Sagnibene noted in arrest reports.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
KATV

Conway police looking for wanted suspect

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Conway Police announced Wednesday that they are looking for a 43-year-old man with outstanding warrants. Police said Daniel Richmond is wanted on charges of theft of Property, Forgery, and Theft of Leased, Rented, or Entrusted Property. Richmond is described as 6 feet 2 inches and...
CONWAY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy