Little Rock police arrest two in connection with Leander Drive deadly shooting
Police in Little Rock said they have made two arrests in connection with a shooting that left a 32-year-old man dead last week.
Arkansas police chase ends with motorcyclist engulfed in fireball
The motorcyclist, who investigators say had a bottle of gasoline in his backpack, was quickly engulfed in flames after officers tasered him and he fell to the ground.
1 dead in fatal collision in Pine Bluff
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pine Bluff Police Department reported a fatal collision that happened early Monday morning. At around 12:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 4100 block of South Camden Road. Officers said they found 33-year-old Travis Burrows unresponsive in the middle of the outside of the...
Man dead after being hit by car in Pine Bluff
Pine Bluff police said that a man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle in the overnight hours Monday.
Little Rock police make arrest in 2021 Green Mountain Dr. deadly shooting
Little Rock police made an arrest Friday in a 2021 homicide that happened on Green Mountain Drive.
Little Rock police investigation shooting on Geyer Springs Road
Police in Little Rock are investigating a shooting that happened Friday evening.
ASP: Two injured in I-430 shooting Friday night
Officials with the Arkansas State Police are investigating after two people were injured by gunfire on Interstate 430 South Friday night.
Deputies identify victim in McAlmont Community Park homicide
LITTLE ROCK, Pulaski County — Update: The victim has been identified as 18-year-old Kirk Kirkwood of North Little Rock. On the night of October 21, deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting at McAlmont Community Park. Authorities confirmed that one male subject was deceased at...
I-630 traffic cleared after multi-vehicle accident, officials say
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Eastbound traffic on I-630 in Little Rock has been cleared after a multi-vehicle accident, according to traffic officials. The accident happened originally resulted in standstill traffic near mile marker 6.3 and impacted the left lane along Wilbur D. Mills Freeway. The stoppage was spanning from...
Little Rock police investigating a Thursday morning homicide
Little Rock police are investigating after a homicide happened Thursday morning in Little Rock.
Family speaks out after woman shot and killed in Benton
Just days after a woman was shot and killed in her home by her boyfriend, her family speaks out about the loss.
Little Rock police release new details in deadly shooting on I-30 frontage road
Little Rock police have released additional information on the arrest of a Benton man after two shooting deaths and a three-year-old child being wounded Monday night.
Police: Man dead after shooting in Little Rock
Little Rock police are investigating Wednesday morning after a deadly shooting in Little Rock.
Family and friends mourn the death of Benton grandfather killed in Little Rock shooting
"The right place at the wrong time."
Police: 3 people found dead inside two separate vehicles Monday in Pine Bluff
PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Pine Bluff police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a car at one location Monday, and a third body was found in another vehicle only hours later. Investigators say the first two bodies were found in a vehicle in the parking lot of Jefferson Regional Hospital around 6 […]
Little Rock police make arrest in killing near I-30 & Frontage Road
Little Rock police said Tuesday that they have made an arrest in a Monday night killing near Interstate 30 and Frontage Road.
In a span of 6 hours, 3 bodies were found in vehicles in Pine Bluff; 1 crack pipe located
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Within a span of six hours on Monday morning, Pine Bluff police located three people dead inside of vehicles. According to incident reports obtained Thursday, two of the deceased were found parked outside of the Jefferson Regional Medical Center emergency room entrance and another was discovered in a Popeyes parking lot.
North Little Rock police searching for woman appearing to steal package
North Little Rock police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who many may call a porch pirate.
I-30 Traffic Stop Results in Controlled Substance Arrest
A woman’s unusual driving caught at troopers’ attention and lead to an I-30 traffic and ultimately resulted in a controlled substance arrest, according to reports. Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Cody Sagnibene noticed a black SUV in the passing lane, approaching his patrol vehicle on Interstate 30 east near mile marker 117 shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. The trooper indicated he was traveling just under the posted speed limit (75 mph) in the other lane. The SUV wasn’t speeding, but the driver applied the brakes and made a lane change, pulling in just behind the trooper in the far right lane. He thought that odd because other vehicles were passing his vehicle without issue, Sagnibene noted in arrest reports.
Conway police looking for wanted suspect
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Conway Police announced Wednesday that they are looking for a 43-year-old man with outstanding warrants. Police said Daniel Richmond is wanted on charges of theft of Property, Forgery, and Theft of Leased, Rented, or Entrusted Property. Richmond is described as 6 feet 2 inches and...
