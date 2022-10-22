Read full article on original website
Loretta Spivey
2d ago
Ms. Simon's and her other family members, have my prayers and sympathy. May God continue to comfort them!! R.I.P. ❤️❤️. 🙏🙏. 😢😢. ☹️☹️.
Reply(2)
90
Debbie
2d ago
Oh my goodness. Prayers 🙏 sweetie . May the Lord wrap his arms around you and comfort you in this horrible day. Angels have gained 2 more 😇 angels.
Reply
42
Whataboutit
2d ago
That's rough. My brother and grandmother died 4 days apart. It was hard to get a grip after that. Sorry for your loss. God bless.
Reply(5)
69
