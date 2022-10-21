Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
Wake County's Housing Market Is Slowing Down - Here Are Some Real Examples in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Durham workers speak out about workers’ rightsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Cary's Phillips Farms is Hosting Many Fall Attractions Until October 30thJames TulianoCary, NC
Posted a Missing Pet Ad on Craigslist? Be Careful of This ScamJames Tuliano
Related
goduke.com
Blue Devils Nearing 4K for Birdies for Babies This Fall
DURHAM – The Duke men's and women's golf programs are nearing the conclusion of the 2022 fall campaign and have raised $3,857.50 so far this season for the Birdies for Babies program. Pledges continue to be accepted for the Birdies for Babies program, which benefits the Duke Children's Neonatal and Pediatric Intensive Care Units.
goduke.com
Blue Devils Wrap Up Time at ITA Carolina Regional
DURHAM – Duke men's tennis fell in the semifinals of both the singles and doubles event at the ITA Carolina Regional Championships on Monday at the Cary Tennis Park. No. 17-32 Dusan Milanovic of Presbyterian claimed a 6-2, 6-3 victory over senior No. 7 Andrew Zhang in the singles semifinals.
goduke.com
Duke Caps Non-Conference Slate at Longwood Wednesday
Duke wraps up non-conference action at Longwood Oct. 26. This is a late addition to the Blue Devils schedule after their contest at Old Dominion was canceled. The Blue Devils are 6-9 this season and coming off a commanding 3-1 victory over Bellarmine. Duke is 6-4 in non-conference contests and 3-3 in true road games in 2022.
goduke.com
Carter Named Nominee for Wuerffel Trophy
DURHAM – Duke redshirt junior defensive tackle DeWayne Carter been tabbed a nominee for the 2022 Wuerffel Trophy. The award is given annually to the player that best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement. The 6-3, 298-pound Pickerington, Ohio, native, has been an instrumental piece to...
goduke.com
Women’s Lacrosse Hosts End of Year Banquet
DURHAM – Duke women's lacrosse celebrated the 2022 season and hosted its end of year banquet Saturday night in the Champions Club at Cameron Indoor Stadium. While celebrating the success of the 2022 season, Duke gave out a number of individual awards. The awards given out were the (Kristen B.) Lonergan-(Stefanie A.) Sparks Leadership Award, the Erin B. Miller Coaches Award, the Claire C. Sullivan Blue Collar Award, the Karen M. Sutton Workhorse Award, the Kendra L. Basner Founders Award, Most Improved, the Kathleen E. Chrest MVP Attacker, Kathleen M. Kaiser MVP Midfielder, (Sandra D.) Johnston-(Meghan P.) McLaughlin MVP Defender and Rookie of the Year.
goduke.com
Delaney Graham Earns Team of the Week Accolades
DURHAM – Following a week where she helped lead the Duke women's soccer team to back-to-back shutouts, Blue Devil graduate student Delaney Graham was selected to the College Soccer News and TopDrawerSoccer National Team of the Week on Tuesday. Graham, a product of Atlanta, Ga., played 90 minutes on...
goduke.com
Chinn Tallies Career-Best Second-Place Finish at Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate
ALPHARETTA, Ga. – A third consecutive round in the 60's helped Kelly Chinn secure solo second-place, and the Blue Devils recorded an under-par round as a team in the final round at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate on Sunday. The second-place finish is the highest of Chinn's career, and Duke wrapped up its event in 11th-place at 1-over 865.
goduke.com
Duke Women Win, Men Fall to Virginia Tech in Season Opener
DURHAM - The Duke swimming and diving team split meets with Virginia Tech on Saturday at the Taishoff Aquatic Center to open the 2022-23 season. The Blue Devils' women topped No. 24 Virginia Tech, 183.5-116.5, while the men lost to the 11th-ranked Hokies 107-193. HOW IT HAPPENED. In the 200-yard...
goduke.com
Zhang Advances to Semifinals at ITA Carolina Regional
DURHAM – Senior Andrew Zhang advanced to the semifinals of the ITA Carolina Regional Championships for the second consecutive season after two additional wins on Sunday at the Cary Tennis Park. Zhang defeated No. 17-32 Fons Van Sambeek of N.C. State 6-4, 6-4 in his first match of the...
goduke.com
No. 10 Duke Posts 4-0 Win Over Louisville on Senior Day
DURHAM – On Sunday at Koskinen Stadium, the 10th-ranked Duke women's soccer team celebrated senior day with a 4-0 victory over Louisville. Both Michelle Cooper and Kat Rader collected two goals each, while the Blue Devil defense registered their eighth clean sheet of the year. With the victory, Duke...
Comments / 0