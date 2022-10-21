ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois quick hits: Prisoner of war identified; Illinois' most popular fast food restaurant

By The Center Square
collinsvilledailynews.com
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
collinsvilledailynews.com

Report ranks Illinois' finances 48th in the country with an 'F' grade

(The Center Square) – Illinois ranks near the bottom of a new analysis of state finances across the U.S. Truth in Accounting’s 13th annual Financial State of the States ranked Illinois 48th in the country, the same rank as last year. Only two other states, New Jersey and Connecticut, graded worse than Illinois for fiscal health. The review is of the states' fiscal year that ended June 30, 2021.
ILLINOIS STATE
collinsvilledailynews.com

Illinois has the worst unemployment rate of all states

(The Center Square) – Illinois continues to struggle with unemployment as new numbers show the state is dead last out of the 50 states. The Bureau of Labor Statistics released updated unemployment numbers for the 50 states and Washington D.C. The list shows where each state was during September.
ILLINOIS STATE
collinsvilledailynews.com

Candidates for Illinois treasurer take different approaches in campaigning

(The Center Square) – The two major party candidates vying for the Illinois treasurer have taken different approaches to get their word out ahead of the November election. Democrat Michael Frerichs and Republican Tom Demmer both won their primaries for the chance to represent Illinois as the state's treasurer.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy