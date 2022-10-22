ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moon, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Jalen Fowler leads North Carolina A&T past Robert Morris

Jalen Fowler threw four touchdown passes in the first half as North Carolina A&T rolled to a 30-point lead and kept Robert Morris winless with a 38-14 win on Saturday. Fowler connected with Zachary Leslie for 1- and 32-yard touchdowns in the first quarter. In the second, Fowler went 52 yards to Bhayshul Tuten and 34 to Sterling Berkhalter.
GREENSBORO, NC
colonialsportsnetwork.com

Colonials Strong Defense Backstops a 2-0 Win

MOON TOWNSHIP- The Robert Morris Colonials (5-7-1, 3-3-1 Horizon) took on the Detroit Mercy Titans (4-6-5, 3-2-3 Horizon) on Oct. 22. Both teams were looking to build on their previous match and have a strong finish to the year. The first half started back and forth until Robert Morris broke...
MOON, PA
colonialsportsnetwork.com

Phoenix Rise Past Colonials in Three Sets

MOON TOWNSHIP– The Robert Morris volleyball team has not won a set in five straight games and hasn’t won a match in seven consecutive games. The Colonials were swept in three sets again Saturday afternoon after losing to the Green Bay Phoenix. “I think we got a lot...
GREEN BAY, WI
colonialsportsnetwork.com

Shaw-less Colonials fall to Cleveland State 2-1

MOON TOWNSHIP — It was an unseasonably warm afternoon in October as Robert Morris (7-5-4, 1-5-2 Horizon) took on Cleveland State (6-6-3, 3-4-1 Horizon) at the North Athletic Complex Saturday afternoon. Both sides played reasonably even in the first half, but thanks to some timely offensive attacks, the Vikings...
CLEVELAND, OH
colonialsportsnetwork.com

Colonials Mauled by Panthers in Straight Sets; Extend Losing Streak to Six

MOON TOWNSHIP– The Robert Morris volleyball team was swept in three sets for the fourth straight time and extended their losing streak to six. The Colonials lost to the Milwaukee Panthers on Friday night. The Colonials struggled to get going all night, with their closest set only being within...
MOON, PA
chapelboro.com

One on One: Bad News for Tar Heel Basketball?

What is the bad news for UNC-Chapel Hill’s basketball team?. They are ranked No.1 in the pre-season polls, and a high rank in the early polls can be a setup for bitter disappointment when the regular season doesn’t turn out so well. Better maybe to be ranked low...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FanSided

UNC Basketball: 2022-2023 Player Previews – The Biscuit Boys

The UNC Basketball season is just around the corner. Keeping It Heel begins our player previews with the guys that we love to see in the game – “The Biscuit Boys.”. Depending on how long you have been a fan of the UNC Basketball team, you know about the guys that we are going to preview today. Some call them “Blue Steel.” Others call them “The Biscuit Boys.” Regardless of what you call them, we know their names when the game is in control and the Tar Heels are salting away another victory. They were also a favorite of last year’s transfer legend Brady Manek.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
alamancenews.com

FRIDAY NIGHT RESULTS: Graham loses at home; other county teams roll on the road

Andrew Carrouth’s second go-around as a high school football head coach has become rewarding. Now he has a conference championship associated with his name. Carrouth, a former Southern Alamance player and head coach, has directed North Moore to a Mid-Carolina Conference title with Friday night’s 35-0 victory at Graham.
GRAHAM, NC
High School Soccer PRO

Graham, October 24 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Burlington Cummings School soccer team will have a game with Graham High School on October 24, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
BURLINGTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Thousands to pack out Greensboro coliseum for 'GHOE' events

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T State University is celebrating its homecoming, better known as the 'Greatest Homecoming on Earth' (GHOE), with events packing out the Greensboro Coliseum all weekend long. The NC A&T Student Government Association (SGA), Student University Activities Board (SUAB), and Diamond Life Concerts have announced...
GREENSBORO, NC
WYFF4.com

Two big winning Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A Powerball player in Myrtle Beach won $1 million and a player in Columbia won $50,000 over the weekend. With no jackpot winner, Powerball draws for $610 million Monday night. The $1 million ticket was purchased from the Kroger #26 at 3735 Renee Dr. in...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Catawba College in Salisbury Gets $42 Million Surprise Gift

SALISBURY, N.C. — Catawba College has received a $42 million gift from an anonymous donor, the college announced Friday. The gift will be placed in the school’s endowment. Friday’s announcement comes on the heels of a $200 million donation for its endowment announced last October. Both gifts support strategic initiatives, strengthening student scholarships, enhancing established programs in environment and sustainability, enriching student success programming, promoting a thriving workplace, and investing in faculty excellence.
SALISBURY, NC
Guilfordian

Jams Deli is the jam for Guilford College students

As an out-of-state Guilford student who is a foodie, I had trouble navigating the food options in Greensboro and near the College. Then I realized that Greensboro has many diverse, budget-friendly options for places to eat. There are plenty of options across from Guilford’s campus, but one in particular offers quick, inexpensive and delicious comfort food: Jams Deli.
GREENSBORO, NC
High Point University

Former Chick-fil-A V.P. Mentors HPU Students on Acing the Interview

High Point University’s fall lineup of global leaders in the Access to Innovators Program continued on Oct. 18 with Dee Ann Turner, HPU’s Talent Acquisition Expert in Residence and former vice president for talent at Chick-fil-A. HIGH POINT, N.C., Oct. 21, 2022 – High Point University’s fall lineup...
HIGH POINT, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy