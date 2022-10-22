Read full article on original website
colonialsportsnetwork.com
Colonials defeated by North Carolina A&T 38-14; set worst start in program history
MOON TOWNSHIP– The Colonials came into Saturday’s matchup hoping to get their first win of the year against the North Carolina A&T Aggies. Although some bright moments for the team during the game, the first-half struggles from the Colonials on offense would be too much to erase the deficit as they fell 38-14.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Jalen Fowler leads North Carolina A&T past Robert Morris
Jalen Fowler threw four touchdown passes in the first half as North Carolina A&T rolled to a 30-point lead and kept Robert Morris winless with a 38-14 win on Saturday. Fowler connected with Zachary Leslie for 1- and 32-yard touchdowns in the first quarter. In the second, Fowler went 52 yards to Bhayshul Tuten and 34 to Sterling Berkhalter.
colonialsportsnetwork.com
Colonials Strong Defense Backstops a 2-0 Win
MOON TOWNSHIP- The Robert Morris Colonials (5-7-1, 3-3-1 Horizon) took on the Detroit Mercy Titans (4-6-5, 3-2-3 Horizon) on Oct. 22. Both teams were looking to build on their previous match and have a strong finish to the year. The first half started back and forth until Robert Morris broke...
colonialsportsnetwork.com
Phoenix Rise Past Colonials in Three Sets
MOON TOWNSHIP– The Robert Morris volleyball team has not won a set in five straight games and hasn’t won a match in seven consecutive games. The Colonials were swept in three sets again Saturday afternoon after losing to the Green Bay Phoenix. “I think we got a lot...
colonialsportsnetwork.com
Shaw-less Colonials fall to Cleveland State 2-1
MOON TOWNSHIP — It was an unseasonably warm afternoon in October as Robert Morris (7-5-4, 1-5-2 Horizon) took on Cleveland State (6-6-3, 3-4-1 Horizon) at the North Athletic Complex Saturday afternoon. Both sides played reasonably even in the first half, but thanks to some timely offensive attacks, the Vikings...
colonialsportsnetwork.com
Colonials Mauled by Panthers in Straight Sets; Extend Losing Streak to Six
MOON TOWNSHIP– The Robert Morris volleyball team was swept in three sets for the fourth straight time and extended their losing streak to six. The Colonials lost to the Milwaukee Panthers on Friday night. The Colonials struggled to get going all night, with their closest set only being within...
chapelboro.com
One on One: Bad News for Tar Heel Basketball?
What is the bad news for UNC-Chapel Hill’s basketball team?. They are ranked No.1 in the pre-season polls, and a high rank in the early polls can be a setup for bitter disappointment when the regular season doesn’t turn out so well. Better maybe to be ranked low...
UNC Basketball: 2022-2023 Player Previews – The Biscuit Boys
The UNC Basketball season is just around the corner. Keeping It Heel begins our player previews with the guys that we love to see in the game – “The Biscuit Boys.”. Depending on how long you have been a fan of the UNC Basketball team, you know about the guys that we are going to preview today. Some call them “Blue Steel.” Others call them “The Biscuit Boys.” Regardless of what you call them, we know their names when the game is in control and the Tar Heels are salting away another victory. They were also a favorite of last year’s transfer legend Brady Manek.
Southern Alamance extends winning streak to 6 with win at Jordan
Durham, N.C. — Southern Alamance posted 40-plus points for the sixth straight game and the Patriots stayed alive in the fight for the DAC-VII 4A conference with a 44-36 win at Jordan on Friday. Southern Alamance, winners of six straight, is now 7-2 (4-0) on the year and has...
alamancenews.com
FRIDAY NIGHT RESULTS: Graham loses at home; other county teams roll on the road
Andrew Carrouth’s second go-around as a high school football head coach has become rewarding. Now he has a conference championship associated with his name. Carrouth, a former Southern Alamance player and head coach, has directed North Moore to a Mid-Carolina Conference title with Friday night’s 35-0 victory at Graham.
WBTV
Former UNC coach speaks about the future of the Atlantic Coast Conference
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Matt Doherty’s history with the Atlantic Coast Conference extends back several decades. In the 1980s he played for the North Carolina Tar Heels. In 1982 he helped the team win a national championship. Doherty went on to coach the Heels for a brief stint in...
Graham, October 24 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Graham, October 24 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Thousands to pack out Greensboro coliseum for 'GHOE' events
GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T State University is celebrating its homecoming, better known as the 'Greatest Homecoming on Earth' (GHOE), with events packing out the Greensboro Coliseum all weekend long. The NC A&T Student Government Association (SGA), Student University Activities Board (SUAB), and Diamond Life Concerts have announced...
WYFF4.com
Two big winning Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A Powerball player in Myrtle Beach won $1 million and a player in Columbia won $50,000 over the weekend. With no jackpot winner, Powerball draws for $610 million Monday night. The $1 million ticket was purchased from the Kroger #26 at 3735 Renee Dr. in...
wccbcharlotte.com
Catawba College in Salisbury Gets $42 Million Surprise Gift
SALISBURY, N.C. — Catawba College has received a $42 million gift from an anonymous donor, the college announced Friday. The gift will be placed in the school’s endowment. Friday’s announcement comes on the heels of a $200 million donation for its endowment announced last October. Both gifts support strategic initiatives, strengthening student scholarships, enhancing established programs in environment and sustainability, enriching student success programming, promoting a thriving workplace, and investing in faculty excellence.
Guilfordian
Jams Deli is the jam for Guilford College students
As an out-of-state Guilford student who is a foodie, I had trouble navigating the food options in Greensboro and near the College. Then I realized that Greensboro has many diverse, budget-friendly options for places to eat. There are plenty of options across from Guilford’s campus, but one in particular offers quick, inexpensive and delicious comfort food: Jams Deli.
2 new movies filming in NC with combined budgets of $30 million; settings in Wilmington and Charlotte
North Carolina officials announced on Friday two new movies are filming in the state with a combined budget of $30 million.
High Point University
Former Chick-fil-A V.P. Mentors HPU Students on Acing the Interview
High Point University’s fall lineup of global leaders in the Access to Innovators Program continued on Oct. 18 with Dee Ann Turner, HPU’s Talent Acquisition Expert in Residence and former vice president for talent at Chick-fil-A. HIGH POINT, N.C., Oct. 21, 2022 – High Point University’s fall lineup...
This Abandoned School is One of the Creepiest Places in North Carolina
North Carolina is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest places you'll find within the entire state.
