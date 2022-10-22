ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onawa, IA

Business owners react to robbery in Onawa

By Nikolas Wilson
 2 days ago

ONAWA, Iowa (KCAU) — Several law enforcement agencies continue their investigation into a morning bank robbery in Onawa, but there’s no word if police have a suspect or if there has been an arrest made.

The incident happened at Bank First in Onawa Friday morning.

The sheriff’s office said just before 10 a.m., a call came in that Bank First in Onawa had been robbed. The sheriff’s office said that someone entered the bank and pulled out a weapon. There is currently no threat to the public according to the sheriff’s office and the incident is still under investigation.

The Ida and Woodbury County Sheriff’s offices are assisting in the investigation along with the FBI.

Jacob Zawodny owns an aquatics business in Onawa across the street from the bank. He said he was shocked when other business owners messaged him at around 10:30 a.m. and told him to lock his doors and be safe.

“I was kind of like, ‘What? What’s going on’, so I jumped up and ran over to the door and I saw a ton of sheriffs, troopers, police officers surrounding the bank there,” said Zawodny.

Jodie Jordan owns JJ’s Treasures and More in Onawa, which is right across the street from the bank. She said while incidents like these are rare in Onawa, the police were on the scene quickly.

“We went outside and saw all the cops next door and it was kind of scary. I saw all the cops walking with there tactical gear and going up and down the street checking doors,” said Jordan.

