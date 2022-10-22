ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Clyburn declines to say if Biden should run in 2024

By Misty Severi
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14tDaG_0iiORUGI00


H ouse Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) declined to answer whether President Joe Biden should run for reelection in 2024 during an event for North Carolina Democratic Senate candidate Cheri Beasley on Friday.

Clyburn joined the chorus of Democratic leaders in saying that he was focused solely on the midterm elections until November and would not discuss which candidates should seek a presidential bid or who had his support until after the midterm elections .

TRUMP FIRES WARNING SHOT AT POMPEO AND PENCE: 'VERY DISLOYAL' IF CABINET MEMBERS RUN IN 2024

“I have no idea. Until this election is over, I’m not going to focus on ’24,” Clyburn said, according to the Hill .

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) sidestepped the same question recently, with Schumer admitting that he would support the president should he run again. But Schumer did not say whether he believed the president should run.

Clyburn is also not considering a bid for House speaker until after the November elections. He is considered a front-runner to replace Pelosi, who is expected to retire as leader at the end of the current cycle even if Democrats remain in power. Pelosi vowed in 2018 that she would only serve two more terms as speaker if Democrats reelected her.

“I have no idea until this election is over. I think it would be foolhardy for me to talk about what my future is going to be when I have no idea what the supporting cast is going to be," Clyburn said. "If you’re in the majority, that’s one thing. If you’re in the minority, that’s another thing."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Republican leaders have sidestepped questions on whether former President Donald Trump should run for a second term in office, with Mike Pence claiming on Wednesday that his focus is on the midterm elections. The former vice president did tease, however, that there could be a better candidate on the ballot instead.

Neither Biden nor Trump has declared a run for 2024, but both have publicly flirted with the possibility.

Comments / 4

Related
Daily Mail

Do you see a bright future for Harris, Joe? Biden says 'Kamala won't be the last woman to be vice president - or president' - 24 hours after her North Korea gaffe

President Joe Biden gave a nod of confidence to Vice President Kamala Harris, saying a woman would one day fill the Oval Office and that first female vice president won't be the last. His comment drew loud applause inside the White House East Room during a Rosh Hashanah celebration, where...
FLORIDA STATE
The Atlantic

Biden Goes to Pot

Joe Biden is an unlikely stoner hero. Three of his four Baby Boomer predecessors in the Oval Office had explored marijuana in their youth, but by the time they became president, they all disdained the stuff. But Biden, like Donald Trump, was a straight-edge who says he never touched marijuana and was skeptical of any liberalization of drug laws throughout his long career in politics.
COLORADO STATE
Newsweek

Kyrsten Sinema to 'Switch Parties' After 2024 Election, Bannon Predicts

Steve Bannon, the ex-adviser to former President Donald Trump, predicted Thursday that Senator Kyrsten Sinema, a Democrat from Arizona, will change her political affiliation following the 2024 election. Bannon's comments came after Sinema attended an event with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell earlier this week during which she praised the...
ARIZONA STATE
Fox News

Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut

It’s been 16 years since a Republican has won in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, but George Logan has a good shot at breaking the losing streak. "I believe that Connecticut Republicans have a better message," the former two-term state senator, small business owner and frontman in a Jimi Hendrix tribute band said in an interview with Fox News.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Washington Examiner

White House braces for latest Hunter Biden fallout near elections

Hunter Biden's legal entanglements pose problems for Democrats before next month's midterm elections because they provide Republicans with more political fodder to undercut his father, President Joe Biden. But the Justice Department's criminal tax investigation into Hunter Biden, among other ethical issues, will more likely trip up the president and...
FLORIDA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Grassley campaign sees ratings shift away in U.S. Senate race

Two major election-rating outlets have changed their projections of the U.S. Senate race in Iowa, shifting their predictions slightly away from incumbent Republican Chuck Grassley. Cook Political Report and Sabato’s Crystal Ball both changed their ratings from “safe” or “solid” Republican to “likely” Republican, signifying a more difficult race for...
IOWA STATE
The Independent

Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena

Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song.Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters and once again railed against what he called an unfair investigation by partisans in Congress — ignoring the participation of two Republicans on the committee not to mention the panel’s focus on witnesses from his own administration as well as GOP officials around the country.And he even praised the crowd that descended upon the Capitol complex and is blamed for...
ROBSTOWN, TX
Daily Mail

Biden hit by shock new poll which shows just 33% of voters would re-elect him if the 2024 election was today: Most Americans say they're worse off than in 2020 - with the midterms less than a month away

Just one-third of American voters would send President Joe Biden back to the White House if the 2024 election were held today, according to new poll findings published on Sunday. A majority of Americans also believe their lives are worse off than they were two years ago, the poll found.
GEORGIA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
247K+
Followers
71K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy