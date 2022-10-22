ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette Parish, LA

Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office help locate missing Florida child

By Bjorn Morfin
KLFY News 10
 2 days ago

(KLFY) – With the help of the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO), a missing Florida child has been located safe and is now being reunited with her parents.

On Oct. 21, deputies were made aware of the missing juvenile, who was taken without permission by a family member from Ft. Myers, Fl, according to LPSO.

LPSO said that after traveling hundreds of miles from Florida, the vehicle was found Friday morning near LaPlace, La., however, the driver was not successfully apprehended at that time.

With the help of the technological and surveillance assets in the Sheriff’s Office Real Time Crime Center (RTCC), deputies with LPSO were later able to locate the vehicle and conduct a traffic stop on I-10.

The child was found in good condition, according to LPSO.

The child’s grandmother, Joanna Holcomb, 49, was arrested in connection to the case on a felony warrant out of Florida.

“The outcome of this case is exactly what the innovation of our Real Time Crime Center was intended to produce,” Sheriff Mark Garber said. “A child is headed home safely to her family tonight thanks to the proactive response of our deputies, who used the resources at their disposal to the fullest.”

