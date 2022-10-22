Before the age of smartphones and social media, teens spent their time cruising in their cars looking for the weirdest and spookiest places to dare their friends to visit. They would drive down Clinton Road with a crush or visit the Devil’s Tower with soccer teammates — and it never seemed too difficult to find some pretty scary local spots. These sites are where the legends linger, even today — and in honor of Halloween, the most haunted time of year, we’ve compiled a collection of Northern New Jersey’s spookiest locations from the most benign to the genuinely frightening. Read on for some terrifying tales from North Jersey’s most haunted locations.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO