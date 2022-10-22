Somehow, someway, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers still lead the NFC South, sitting in first place. It may not be the best look for the Buccaneers though. We don’t really need to dwell on what’s surely been dwelled on in the 24+ hours (as of this writing) with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers losing to their division rival Carolina Panthers. There is such a thing as a silver lining playbook, and the first page states that the Buccaneers are still leading the division, despite their apparent best efforts for the contrary of course.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO