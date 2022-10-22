ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL World Reacts To Wild Giants vs. Jaguars Finish

The Giants continue to stun the NFL world, as they improved to 6-1 on the season on Sunday afternoon, with a thrilling win over the Jaguars. New York topped Jacksonville, 23-17, in a game that came down to the final play - and final yard. Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk...
Giants’ Rookie Tight End Sustains Gruesome Eye Injury Vs. Jaguars

Almost everything has gone right for the Giants thus far this NFL season, but New York caught a tough blow Sunday afternoon in Jacksonville. Daniel Bellinger needed to be carted off TIAA Bank Field late in the second quarter due to a brutal eye injury. After catching a pass from Daniel Jones on a curl route, Bellinger had his eye poked by fellow rookie Devin Lloyd as the Jaguars linebacker brought down the Giants tight end. Bellinger immediately put his hands on his facemask and stayed down on his knees until he received medical attention.
Everything Tom Brady said after excruciating loss to Panthers

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers took the worst loss of the season yet against the Panthers. Here’s what he had to say after failing to score a touchdown on Sunday. Somehow the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will remain on-top in the NFC South, but don’t let that fool you: Their season is going incredibly poorly.
Believe it or not, Buccaneers still in first place of NFC South

Somehow, someway, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers still lead the NFC South, sitting in first place. It may not be the best look for the Buccaneers though. We don’t really need to dwell on what’s surely been dwelled on in the 24+ hours (as of this writing) with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers losing to their division rival Carolina Panthers. There is such a thing as a silver lining playbook, and the first page states that the Buccaneers are still leading the division, despite their apparent best efforts for the contrary of course.
Who won the Amari Cooper trade?

The blockbuster trade that sent former Dallas Cowboys star Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns seems to have backfired for Cleveland more than Dallas. Amari Cooper came into his own as a Dallas Cowboy, which is why the Cowboys sought to keep him. In 2020, Cooper signed a five-year, $100 million extension, but by 2022, Cooper and the Cowboys no longer made financial sense.
