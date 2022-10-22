Read full article on original website
Restaurant Inspections: Green Cove Springs restaurant receives violations for roach activityDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
New restaurant offering authentic Mexican food opens in MiddleburgDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
Fleming Island loses heartbreaker against Creekside KnightsAnthony SalazarFleming Island, FL
Missing 82-year-old man found safe, Clay County Sheriff's Office saysZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Extra security planned for Middleburg High School after threatDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
What are Giants’ playoff chances after they beat Jaguars to improve to 6-1?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The shocking Giants are moving closer to their first playoff appearance since 2016. They are 6-1 after Sunday’s win at the Jaguars. With 10 games left in the regular season, they have an 86% chance of reaching the playoffs, according to The New York Times’ statistical projection.
NFL World Reacts To Wild Giants vs. Jaguars Finish
The Giants continue to stun the NFL world, as they improved to 6-1 on the season on Sunday afternoon, with a thrilling win over the Jaguars. New York topped Jacksonville, 23-17, in a game that came down to the final play - and final yard. Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk...
Giants’ Rookie Tight End Sustains Gruesome Eye Injury Vs. Jaguars
Almost everything has gone right for the Giants thus far this NFL season, but New York caught a tough blow Sunday afternoon in Jacksonville. Daniel Bellinger needed to be carted off TIAA Bank Field late in the second quarter due to a brutal eye injury. After catching a pass from Daniel Jones on a curl route, Bellinger had his eye poked by fellow rookie Devin Lloyd as the Jaguars linebacker brought down the Giants tight end. Bellinger immediately put his hands on his facemask and stayed down on his knees until he received medical attention.
Everything Tom Brady said after excruciating loss to Panthers
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers took the worst loss of the season yet against the Panthers. Here’s what he had to say after failing to score a touchdown on Sunday. Somehow the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will remain on-top in the NFC South, but don’t let that fool you: Their season is going incredibly poorly.
Watch: Jaguars interception negated by roughing the passer call
The Jacksonville Jaguars appeared to finally end their lengthy streak of not recording a takeaway, but a Devin Lloyd interception was negated by a penalty. New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones threw into traffic into the middle of the field, but officials flagged linebacker Foye Oluokun for making helmet-to-helmet contact with Jones on a blitz up the middle.
How the Jacksonville Jaguars came up one yard short in 23-17 loss to New York Giants
The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-5) couldn't overcome mistakes for a fourth straight week, ultimately falling 23-17 to the New York Giants (6-1). Since starting the season 2-1, the Jaguars have dropped four games, all due to similar reasons of not being able to finish a contest when needed. Entering the game, the Giants were thought to...
Giants vs. Jaguars Week 7 inactives: Who's in, who's out?
The New York Giants (5-1) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2-4) square off on Sunday afternoon at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida in Week 7. Both teams have officially announced their inactives for the game. Below is a full list:. New York Giants. WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring) CB Cor’Dale Flott (calf)...
Brian Daboll had cool gesture for Giants fans after win
The New York Giants stayed hot with their road win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, and head coach Brian Daboll appreciated the way his team’s fans traveled for the game. He took a moment to show them afterward. Daboll, who was puffing on a victory cigar after his...
Believe it or not, Buccaneers still in first place of NFC South
Somehow, someway, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers still lead the NFC South, sitting in first place. It may not be the best look for the Buccaneers though. We don’t really need to dwell on what’s surely been dwelled on in the 24+ hours (as of this writing) with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers losing to their division rival Carolina Panthers. There is such a thing as a silver lining playbook, and the first page states that the Buccaneers are still leading the division, despite their apparent best efforts for the contrary of course.
Stock up, down after Giants' 23-17 victory over Jaguars
The New York Giants rallied again on Sunday, coming back late in the fourth quarter to secure a 23-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The win improved their record to 6-1 on the season and has them positioned for a shot at the playoffs. But the win was far from...
Giants’ Landon Collins will be active for Sunday’s game against Jacksonville | Azeez Ojulari placed on injured reserve
Landon Collins’ second stint with the Giants will become official Sunday when the former Pro Bowl safety is activated from the practice squad for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, a source confirmed Saturday. Collins, 28, signed with the Giants Oct. 6 and met the team in London for...
Who won the Amari Cooper trade?
The blockbuster trade that sent former Dallas Cowboys star Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns seems to have backfired for Cleveland more than Dallas. Amari Cooper came into his own as a Dallas Cowboy, which is why the Cowboys sought to keep him. In 2020, Cooper signed a five-year, $100 million extension, but by 2022, Cooper and the Cowboys no longer made financial sense.
