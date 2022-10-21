Read full article on original website
Man wanted after Grayslake crime spree
GRAYSLAKE, Ill. — Police in Grayslake are searching for a man suspected of being involved in multiple incidents in the northern Lake and Cook County areas. Eric Gatlin, 43, was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue Chicago Bears sweatshirt in the Grayslake/Round Lake Beach area around 12 p.m. Monday. According to a police alert, […]
Northwest Indiana unemployment rates dropping but fewer resident working
Northwest Indiana's unemployment rates continue to trend downward. Lake County's rate dropped from 5.3 percent in August to 3.7 percent in September, according to data shared by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. Porter County's unemployment rate dropped a percentage point to 2.4. But the actual number of residents working...
Two men attacked and robbed after leaving party in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Illinois - Two men were attacked and robbed as they left a party in unincorporated Round Lake early Sunday morning. The Lake County Sheriff's Office said the men were walking out of a home on the 24500 block of West Forest Avenue shortly after midnight when they were approached by a man with a gun.
Kenosha: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Kenosha, Wisconsin
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Kenosha, Wisconsin. Kenosha is a Wisconsin city located on Lake Michigan. This historic lakefront city has many things to offer visitors, including a public museum on the waterfront with mammoth skeletons and a Native American village. While you’re in town, make sure to catch...
Gurnee Mills Portillo's employee robbed at gunpoint, causing soft lockdown at nearby schools: police
Police are considering the armed robbery suspect "armed and dangerous."
Grayslake police release photos of suspect after Gurnee Mills Portillo's robbed
Police are considering the armed robbery suspect "armed and dangerous."
Coopers Uptown opening in Kenosha
Vicki Seebeck is the general manager of the new Coopers Uptown store in Uptown Kenosha. Vicki Seebeck is the general manager of the new Coopers Uptown store in Uptown Kenosha. That’s the feeling Vicki Seebeck is aiming for at Coopers Uptown. As the general manager of the store —...
7 Jack Andrea favorites you’ll find at Coopers Uptown
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. When Coopers Uptown makes its grand opening noon Wednesday (Oct. 26), local residents will discover many of the popular...
96 S. Wynstone Drive, North Barrington
Custom Orren Pickell design/build home on 2.1 acres with grand, two-story entry that greets you with soaring vaulted ceilings, luxurious finishes and stylish details throughout. This home boasts five bedrooms and seven bathrooms and is set on a lushly landscaped lot with large deck, in-ground pool and hot tub. Location:...
Edition of Oct. 26-Nov. 1
Charges are only accusations of crimes, and defendants are presumed innocent until proved guilty. Kaitlin M. Urso, 24, Woodstock, was arrested Oct. 15 in the 800 block of Prairie View Lane on two charges of domestic battery. Taken to jail. Bond and court date to be set. Dion R. Holmes,...
Man killed in Waukegan crash after having mechanical issue
WAUKGEGAN, Ill. - A North Chicago man is dead following a vehicle crash in Waukegan Sunday morning. At about 1:45 a.m. Sunday, Waukegan police officers responded to the area of Green Bay Road and Suddard Street for a vehicle crash, authorities said. When officers arrived, they located a crash involving...
Casket Races turns Forest Park into a ghost town
FOREST PARK, Ill. — Forest Park hosted its 10th annual Casket Races Saturday afternoon. Organizers describe it as a fun, annual tradition for the village that was once known as the “Village of Cemeteries.”. Laurie Kokenes, the executive director of the Forest Park Chamber of Commerce, says the...
Robber Hits 2 Men in Head With Gun, Both Seriously Injured: Lake County Sheriff
An investigation is underway after a robber struck two victims in the head with a gun early Sunday in unincorporated Round Lake, authorities said. At around 12:30 a.m., deputies were called to a home in the 24500 block of West Forest Avenue for a reported robbery, according to a news release from the Lake County Sheriff's Department.
A Popular Zoo Is One Of The Most Haunted Places In Illinois
Illinois is full of haunted locations but one of the most popular places for ghosts is a famous zoo in Chicago. Illinois Is A Popular Destination For Ghost Hunters. When it comes to destinations for ghost hunters to investigate, Illinois is a popular location. Especially, in Chicago. There's a long history of tragedies in the Windy City that makes it quite the scene for paranormal activity.
Police: Grayslake schools undergo soft lockdown while searching for suspect
GRAYSLAKE, Ill. — Grayslake police advised residents to stay in their homes while they searched for an individual who may have engaged in criminal activity. Authorities now say activity in the area has ended. Grayslake North High School and Meadowview Elementary School were advised of the situation and underwent a soft lockdown. According to police, […]
Three Businesses Along Lincoln Hwy In New Lenox Robbed Overnight Saturday
Multiple businesses in New Lenox were robbed overnight on Saturday. Front doors and windows were smashed at the Pizza Hut by Route 30 and Walmart at 525 E. Lincoln Highway. Right next to the Pizza Hut, Jersey Mike’s Sub was robbed. Then the Wingstop across the street from Lincoln Way High School and finally at Rebel Gas Station at Laraway Road by Berkot’s.
Applications for $500 Per Month Cook County Income Pilot Program Close Friday
The deadline for Cook County residents to apply for an income pilot program that guarantees two years worth of $500 monthly payments is looming. The Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot program, which applications opened for earlier this month, provides 3,250 eligible residents with monthly payments of $500 for two years.
Greco Nut & Candy’s Renee Ryan celebrates 40 years of satisfying sweet tooths
LANSING, Ill. (October 22, 2022) – A staple among Lansing’s diverse shopping options is Greco Nut & Candy, and one of Greco’s staples is Renee Ryan. A long-time employee, Ryan celebrated her 40th anniversary with Greco earlier this month. Her tenure began in Calumet City, at the very first Greco location. Ryan said she applied for a job to help raise her children and has been employed with the candy shop ever since.
A Chicago Man Quietly Left Behind $11 Million — The Largest Unclaimed Estate In American History
GAGE PARK — It turns out it’s not just in the movies that you can get a huge inheritance from that uncle you never knew about. A Gage Park man’s $11 million estate is being split among 119 relatives — many as far away as Europe — after a company unraveled his accounts and family tree. What’s yet to be uncovered is the mystery of how the man made his millions.
Halloween 2022: Kenosha area lights up
WWhat’s better than driving around looking at Halloween decorations?. Getting to VOTE for your favorite after driving around looking at Halloween decorations. Local residents are doing their best to keep the creepy, fun spirit of the holiday alive and well (or as “alive and well” as a zombie can be!), and the fine folks at Visit Pleasant Prairie have added to the fun by setting up a holiday decor contest.
