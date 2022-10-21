ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, IL

WGN News

Man wanted after Grayslake crime spree

GRAYSLAKE, Ill. — Police in Grayslake are searching for a man suspected of being involved in multiple incidents in the northern Lake and Cook County areas. Eric Gatlin, 43, was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue Chicago Bears sweatshirt in the Grayslake/Round Lake Beach area around 12 p.m. Monday. According to a police alert, […]
GRAYSLAKE, IL
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Northwest Indiana unemployment rates dropping but fewer resident working

Northwest Indiana's unemployment rates continue to trend downward. Lake County's rate dropped from 5.3 percent in August to 3.7 percent in September, according to data shared by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. Porter County's unemployment rate dropped a percentage point to 2.4. But the actual number of residents working...
PORTER COUNTY, IN
fox32chicago.com

Two men attacked and robbed after leaving party in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Illinois - Two men were attacked and robbed as they left a party in unincorporated Round Lake early Sunday morning. The Lake County Sheriff's Office said the men were walking out of a home on the 24500 block of West Forest Avenue shortly after midnight when they were approached by a man with a gun.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Kenosha: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Kenosha, Wisconsin

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Kenosha, Wisconsin. Kenosha is a Wisconsin city located on Lake Michigan. This historic lakefront city has many things to offer visitors, including a public museum on the waterfront with mammoth skeletons and a Native American village. While you’re in town, make sure to catch...
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Coopers Uptown opening in Kenosha

Vicki Seebeck is the general manager of the new Coopers Uptown store in Uptown Kenosha. Vicki Seebeck is the general manager of the new Coopers Uptown store in Uptown Kenosha. That’s the feeling Vicki Seebeck is aiming for at Coopers Uptown. As the general manager of the store —...
KENOSHA, WI
kenosha.com

7 Jack Andrea favorites you’ll find at Coopers Uptown

With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. When Coopers Uptown makes its grand opening noon Wednesday (Oct. 26), local residents will discover many of the popular...
KENOSHA, WI
chicagoagentmagazine.com

96 S. Wynstone Drive, North Barrington

Custom Orren Pickell design/build home on 2.1 acres with grand, two-story entry that greets you with soaring vaulted ceilings, luxurious finishes and stylish details throughout. This home boasts five bedrooms and seven bathrooms and is set on a lushly landscaped lot with large deck, in-ground pool and hot tub. Location:...
NORTH BARRINGTON, IL
The Woodstock Independent Newspaper

Edition of Oct. 26-Nov. 1

Charges are only accusations of crimes, and defendants are presumed innocent until proved guilty. Kaitlin M. Urso, 24, Woodstock, was arrested Oct. 15 in the 800 block of Prairie View Lane on two charges of domestic battery. Taken to jail. Bond and court date to be set. Dion R. Holmes,...
WOODSTOCK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man killed in Waukegan crash after having mechanical issue

WAUKGEGAN, Ill. - A North Chicago man is dead following a vehicle crash in Waukegan Sunday morning. At about 1:45 a.m. Sunday, Waukegan police officers responded to the area of Green Bay Road and Suddard Street for a vehicle crash, authorities said. When officers arrived, they located a crash involving...
WAUKEGAN, IL
WGN TV

Casket Races turns Forest Park into a ghost town

FOREST PARK, Ill. — Forest Park hosted its 10th annual Casket Races Saturday afternoon. Organizers describe it as a fun, annual tradition for the village that was once known as the “Village of Cemeteries.”. Laurie Kokenes, the executive director of the Forest Park Chamber of Commerce, says the...
FOREST PARK, IL
WOMI Owensboro

A Popular Zoo Is One Of The Most Haunted Places In Illinois

Illinois is full of haunted locations but one of the most popular places for ghosts is a famous zoo in Chicago. Illinois Is A Popular Destination For Ghost Hunters. When it comes to destinations for ghost hunters to investigate, Illinois is a popular location. Especially, in Chicago. There's a long history of tragedies in the Windy City that makes it quite the scene for paranormal activity.
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Three Businesses Along Lincoln Hwy In New Lenox Robbed Overnight Saturday

Multiple businesses in New Lenox were robbed overnight on Saturday. Front doors and windows were smashed at the Pizza Hut by Route 30 and Walmart at 525 E. Lincoln Highway. Right next to the Pizza Hut, Jersey Mike’s Sub was robbed. Then the Wingstop across the street from Lincoln Way High School and finally at Rebel Gas Station at Laraway Road by Berkot’s.
NEW LENOX, IL
thelansingjournal.com

Greco Nut & Candy’s Renee Ryan celebrates 40 years of satisfying sweet tooths

LANSING, Ill. (October 22, 2022) – A staple among Lansing’s diverse shopping options is Greco Nut & Candy, and one of Greco’s staples is Renee Ryan. A long-time employee, Ryan celebrated her 40th anniversary with Greco earlier this month. Her tenure began in Calumet City, at the very first Greco location. Ryan said she applied for a job to help raise her children and has been employed with the candy shop ever since.
LANSING, IL
Block Club Chicago

A Chicago Man Quietly Left Behind $11 Million — The Largest Unclaimed Estate In American History

GAGE PARK — It turns out it’s not just in the movies that you can get a huge inheritance from that uncle you never knew about. A Gage Park man’s $11 million estate is being split among 119 relatives — many as far away as Europe — after a company unraveled his accounts and family tree. What’s yet to be uncovered is the mystery of how the man made his millions.
CHICAGO, IL
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Halloween 2022: Kenosha area lights up

WWhat’s better than driving around looking at Halloween decorations?. Getting to VOTE for your favorite after driving around looking at Halloween decorations. Local residents are doing their best to keep the creepy, fun spirit of the holiday alive and well (or as “alive and well” as a zombie can be!), and the fine folks at Visit Pleasant Prairie have added to the fun by setting up a holiday decor contest.
KENOSHA, WI

