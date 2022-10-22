Read full article on original website
PIX11’s New York Race for Governor 2022 Forum
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Incumbent Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin made their pitches to be the next governor of New York during a forum on Friday hosted by PIX11 News anchor Dan Mannarino. Gov. Hochul and Rep. Zeldin discussed issues including crime and guns, inflation, and abortion. Hochul, who took […]
New York puts $4B climate measure on the ballot this election
This election, your ballot will include a yes or no vote on a $4.2 billion investment in environmental and climate-related projects. When New Yorkers head to the polls, their ballot will invite them to vote yes or no on a state measure to invest $4.2 billion in environmental and climate-related projects. The Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022 would authorize the state...
Hochul, Zeldin look to boost support in final weeks of campaign
Trying to boost Democratic turnout for Election Day, Gov. Kathy Hochul met with residents and seniors at a public housing development in Manhattan Saturday as part of the final stretch of campaigning. The governor received a warm welcome from the residents of the James Weldon Johnson Houses, which included a...
New York should be preparing for the “red wave”
I recently spoke with Stony Brook College Republicans President Sara Adcock about her thoughts on the upcoming midterm elections. Adcock optimistically proclaimed her prediction for the election outcomes. “I see already, a big push, and people trying to help towards that ‘red wave,’ and I think that we might really be seeing it this fall.”
New York governor's race takes sudden turn after Zeldin surge
New polls this week showed the race tightening — maybe to low single digits, uncomfortably close for Democrats after two decades of statewide dominance in New York.
New York State Wants To Make A Major Change To House Foreclosures
New York State wants to make sure homeowners who face foreclosure for unpaid taxes don't continue to get screwed. A new Senate Bill aims to change the law to put money back in homeowners' pockets after foreclosures, rather than allowing municipalities to benefit from people's misfortunes. Senate Bill S9572 Would...
WATCH: New Kathy Hochul ad addresses crime as top Democrats dismiss the issue
Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) released a new ad on Friday targeting the issue of crime as top Democratic leaders dismiss the issue ahead of the midterm elections.
To the high courts? Legal decisions against NY's gun laws question constitutional standing
A federal judge in Buffalo has issued a temporary restraining order regarding large portions of New York’s new gun law. In particular, the part of the law that prevents people from carrying guns in places of worship.
Top 10 Colleges and Universities in New York State For 2023
As high school juniors and seniors across New York State are making decisions about which colleges and universities they plan on attending, WalletHub released the list of New York's top 10 colleges and universities for 2023. WalletHub compared more than 900 colleges and universities across the United States to determine its list. Its rankings are based on 30 key measures grouped into seven key components, including cost, campus safety, and career outcomes.
PIX Panel: The race for New York governor, City Hall staffer fired for calling mayor ‘corrupt’
NEW YORK (PIX11) — PIX11’s Ayana Harry and Henry Rosoff were joined by Nolan Hicks from the New York Post and Jeff Coltin from City & State to discuss the race for New York governor. The panel also touched on the recent firing of a City Hall staffer who was caught on a covert video […]
Hochul and Zeldin running for what can appear like two states
Republican candidate for New York governor Lee Zeldin has campaigned on farms and on subways. The diverse backgrounds aren't uncommon for any candidate running for governor, but underscore just how diverse — and complicated — New York can be. "Sometimes some of what we’re talking about here is...
Zeldin gaining on Hochul in N.Y. governor’s race, latest poll shows
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin is tightening the race against incumbent Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul, according to the results of a recent Siena College poll of likely New York State voters. Hochul leads Zeldin by 11 points, 52% to 41%, which is down from 17 points...
Does Andrew Cuomo Need Hochul to Lose for His Comeback?
Recent comments by Melissa DeRosa, pictured above with Gov. Cuomo before he resigned, were critical of NY Democrats on crime. Andrew Cuomo’s most trusted aide and advisor during his 11 years as Governor was Melissa DeRosa. And now, more than one year after Cuomo resigned, whenever DeRosa writes or speaks about NY politics, most believe that she is still speaking on behalf of her former boss, or at least presenting a narrative that supports her former boss.
Go Big: These Are The 7 Fattest Counties In New York State
One thing is true about New Yorkers, we LOVE to eat. I mean, how could we not? We have the most amazing restaurants in our state and such a variety. I'm not even just talking about New York City. In Buffalo, for instance, we have really good restaurants - everything from Italian to Asian to Indian to American and everything in between. And can we talk about pizza? New York has the best pizza, hands down (don't @ me to argue either).
Have You Heard of Upstate New York’s Anti-Rent War?
If you think that you have a troubling relationship with your landlord or tent, this historic story will change your mind. It may even make you feel lucky to do so in 2022. Did You Know That The “Second American Revolution” Happened?. Known for being the Anti-Rent War...
NY governor's race: Kathy Hochul in Long Island Thursday where polls show Lee Zeldin has closed gap
Kathy Hochul was in Long Island Thursday where she'll likely appear often over the next three weeks as recent polls show Lee Zeldin has closed the gap
Can You Still Fly Using Your New York State ID Or Driver’s License?
You may be planning your upcoming holiday travel, but will you still be able to fly using your New York State ID? New York State certainly gets busy around the holidays when it comes to travel since we have one of the busiest airports in the country located here. John F. Kennedy International Airport serves approximately 31 million passengers per year.
New stimulus gives hundreds of dollars to New York residents
Photo by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for millions of New York residents: some additional money is coming your way!. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)
The Snowiest Day In New York State History
Parts of New York State got their first snow of the season this week and it got us thinking about the snowiest day in New York History. If you ask anyone outside of New York State, heck even most people in the state, about where it snows the most, they most likely say Buffalo, New York.
CDC: 10 counties in upstate New York have 'high' COVID-19 levels
Ten counties in New York state are classified as having "high" COVID-19 community levels, according to new data released Friday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, the nine counties are all in the Capital Region and the state's North Country. A good number of other...
