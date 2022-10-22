Read full article on original website
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Crypto Analyst Says '$20,000 Is The New $4000'
PlanB, a pseudonymous crypto analyst, noticed a pattern of Bitcoin’s BTC/USD price action that resembled the one that preceded an epic rally from $4,000 to $69,000. The crypto analyst tells his 1.8 million followers on Twitter that “$20,000 is the new $4,000” for BTC. What Happened: Bitcoin...
u.today
“Rich Dad, Poor Dad” Author Says It’s Time for BTC, SHIB Finally Listed on BitMex, This Could Reduce Ripple’s Chance to Win SEC: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today has prepared the top four news stories over the past day. It's time for Bitcoin, "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author says, as he predicts major collapse. "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki has yet again predicted a massive crash of the U.S. dollar and economy in a recent tweet, saying that millions could be “wiped out.” Kiyosaki wrote that people only take into consideration microeconomic things, such as prices of food and fuel going up, but macroeconomic issues remain invisible to them. The bestselling author then urged his followers to protect themselves “from macro,” recommending to buy not only Bitcoin this time, but also silver and gold. Kiyosaki has been predicting the forthcoming collapse of the USD over the past two years and has good reasons for this. In 2020 alone, the Fed printed more than 6 trillion dollars, and the U.S. central bank has increased interest rates several times this year.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin, Cardano, XRP and One Ethereum Competitor Are Now Flashing Bullish Signal: Santiment
Blockchain analytics firm Santiment says one metric indicates bullishness for four crypto assets, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Cardano (ADA). The crypto analytics platform says that trader sentiment has turned positive for BTC, ADA, Binance Coin (BNB), and XRP on expectations of a market upturn in the fourth quarter. According to...
u.today
Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
zycrypto.com
It’s Time For Another Huge Bitcoin Breakout, Says Strategist Who Correctly Predicted BTC Slump This Year
Il Capo of Crypto, a popular crypto trader who foresaw the market meltdown earlier this year, now claims bitcoin is on the verge of a much-anticipated rally. Capo has a pretty good track record for bitcoin price predictions. In March this year, the strategist confidently forecasted that bitcoin would fall below $23,000. And that’s exactly what happened. The market lodestar ended up tapping a 2022 low of under $17,800 in June.
zycrypto.com
Historically Accurate Cardano On-Chain Metrics Suggest ADA Price Could Triple In Near Term
Cardano (ADA), the 8th most valued cryptocurrency by market capitalization at press time, appears largely undervalued. This observation holds bullish for ADA, implying that the asset is on the cusp of hitting new levels if it gains traction. Cardano (ADA) remains one of the most bullish altcoins at this time.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin will shoot over $100K in 2023 before 'largest bear market' — trader
Bitcoin (BTC) will top $100,000 next year but a record-breaking bear market will follow, a popular trader believes. In a Twitter discussion on Oct. 22, Credible Crypto endorsed a theory that Bitcoin’s next halving will also see macro lows of just $10,000. BTC bulls need only wait a year...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $245,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A whale is transferring Bitcoin (BTC) worth tens of millions of dollars amid a downturn in the choppy crypto markets. According to whale watcher Whale Alert, the large Bitcoin holder transferred 12,970 BTC worth slightly over $248 million at time of sending from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Could Be Entering an ‘Unstoppable Maturation Stage’, Says Bloomberg Strategist Mike McGlone – Here’s Why
A senior Bloomberg analyst says that Bitcoin (BTC) is showing signs of entering a bullish maturation stage despite recent stumbles. Bloomberg commodity strategist Mike McGlone tells his 53,700 Twitter followers that Bitcoin “may be entering an unstoppable maturation stage” based on it holding to its current price level since June and performing at its lowest volatility.
NEWSBTC
Litecoin, The Sandbox, and Big Eyes Coin Are The Three Tokens To Help You Survive The Bear Market.
There is a growing misconception about the crypto bear market, and how to behave in the turbulent times we are experiencing. Many people believe that the best time to make gains is during the bull run, which is a valid point in itself, but there is a twist. In order to reap hefty benefits during the ‘bull’s hour’, one has to buy the dip, which occurs only during the crypto winter, the one where we reside at the moment.
NEWSBTC
Best Bitcoin And Ethereum Trading Strategy In 2022? This Report Answers
Bitcoin and Ethereum remain stuck in a range with no clear direction during today’s trading session. The crypto market’s uncertainty has been smashing on long and short positions, but one sector is blooming under current conditions. At the time of writing, Bitcoin trades at $19,360 with sideways movement...
dailyhodl.com
Under-the-Radar Ethereum Competitor Surges 30% in One Week As Bitcoin and Crypto Markets Move in Tight Range
An Ethereum (ETH) competitor is surging more than 33% this week while most of the crypto market remains stagnant. The Casper Network (CSPR) is a proof-of-stake layer one blockchain that aims to bring smart contracts and decentralized apps (DApps) to a global scale. The project’s native token, CSPR, is trading...
Bitcoin Analyst Predicts Intense Selloff Coming — Followed By Strong Rally
Bitcoin BTC/USD could still see another sell-off event as it approaches a fresh bear market low, according to cryptocurrency analyst and popular YouTuber Benjamin Cowan. What Happened: Cowan, who has 770,000 YouTube subscribers, suggested that BTC may capitulate if its one-year return on investment continues to drop. The cryptocurrency analyst predicts that BTC may be headed for a capitulation event if it enters the price range between $13,000 to $14,000.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin’s Biggest Intra-Market Risk Right Now – What You Need To Know
The monetary policy of the Federal Reserve (FED) continues to be the all-determining factor for both the financial markets worldwide and Bitcoin. With this in mind, all eyes are currently on November 02, when the next Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting is scheduled. However, while this is an external...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Breaks Shackles, Why ETH Could Rally Before Bitcoin
Ethereum gained pace and broke the $1,320 resistance against the US Dollar. ETH is showing positive signs and might surge above the $1,400 resistance. Ethereum started a steady increase above the $1,320 and $1,330 levels. The price is now trading above $1,300 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
bctd.news
Finder: Bitcoin could hit $80,000 by 2025
Bitcoin today fell below $19,000. At the same time, many experts remain optimistic and believe that BTC will grow in value in the long term. The Australian company Finder polled crypto experts, most of whom said that Bitcoin could reach $80,000 by 2025. In subsequent years, BTC will achieve more impressive results.
NEWSBTC
Cosmos In A Downtrend Since Last 2 Months – Investors Shying Away From ATOM?
Cosmos (ATOM) started this year with a bang by attaining its all-time high (ATH) on January 17 when it traded for $44.45. But just like other cryptocurrencies, it failed to sustain that level and was relentlessly pummeled by the volatile crypto market. Cosmos has been down by 16.8% over the...
NEWSBTC
Solana Struggles Below Key Resistance, Can Price Flip $30 Into Support?
SOL’s price struggle to reclaim a key support area of $30 after losing this region. SOL breaks below a descending triangle as the price looks weak despite Bitcoin (BTC) dragging market prices upwards. The price of SOL respects the resistance line as the price trades below 50 and 200...
zycrypto.com
$1 Billion Worth Of BTC Leaves Coinbase In A Day As Whales Aggressively Accumulate Bitcoin
Bitcoin remained steady this week, albeit more in the red as investors fretted over the ongoing global macroeconomic uncertainty. For the past month, the top cryptocurrency has remained range bound, bouncing between the $18,400 and $20,390 levels as the asset’s volatility got sapped. Aas of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $19,120, down 0.19% in the past 24 hours after plunging as low as $18,492 Wednesday.
NEWSBTC
Enjin (ENJ) Among Top 10 Crypto Choice Of ETH Whales In Last 24 Hours
Cryptocurrency whales are now investing heavily on Enjin Coin. Cryptocurrency whale tracker WhaleStats reports a total of 28,551,132 ENJ coins are in the whales’ possession. Given that one token is now trading at a market price of $0.4141, this amounts to $11.8 million. In tandem with the whale frenzy...
