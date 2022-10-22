Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
Friday Night Football Blitz: Playoffs Week 1
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In the first week of the playoffs of Friday Football Blitz, the Sheboygan North Raiders took on the Waunakee Warriors. The Warriors were victorious in the end, winning 39-14. Last week’s Game of the Week was Markesan vs. Marshall.
seehafernews.com
Several Local and Area Teams Left in Volleyball Regional Finals Tonight
Several local girls’ volleyball programs will play in Regional Tournament championship games tonight. In Division 1, 2nd-seeded Manitowoc Lincoln plays host to #7 Oshkosh West in a 7:00 p.m. match at the JFK Fieldhouse. There are two matches of area interest in the D-3 Regional field. Top-seeded Howards Grove...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Volleyball Drops Three-Setter to Green Bay
The Youngstown State volleyball team suffered its first three-set home loss of the season on Friday as Green Bay swept the Penguins 25-19, 25-18, 25-17, at Beeghly Center. The Phoenix hit .372 as a team and limited YSU to a .079 hitting percentage. The Penguins had 34 kills to Green Bay’s 38, but YSU had 26 attack errors while Green Bay had just nine. The Phoenix had 12 blocks, and YSU had 14 additional errors.
WISN
Classmates honor bonfire burn victim at football game
BROOKFIELD, Wis. — Classmates of a survivor from a bonfire explosion last week that injured at least 17 people, honored her at a football game. The explosion in Maple Grove injured more than 30 teens attending a homecoming party for Pulaski High School. Brookfield Central student Lily Koellner was among them.
CBS 58
Bonfire explosion victim from Brookfield returning home
BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A victim of the Shawano County bonfire explosion is recovering closer to home. Lily Koellner, a Brookfield native, appeared at the Brookfield Central high school playoff football game tonight. We're told she is between surgeries but could be ready to rest at home this weekend.
Wisconsin Hunter Takes Down State’s First Bow-Killed Elk in at Least 140 Years
An archer has officially taken Wisconsin’s first bow-killed elk in at least 140 years. Per reports, Dan Evenson of Cambridge, Wisconsin shot the 6-by-7 bull in the Clam Lake area. He made the amazing shot on Oct. 15 in the Clam Lake area after drawing one of only three elk tags awarded in a state lottery. The lottery garnered more than 25,000 applications.
WBAY Green Bay
Police respond to swatting hoax at Green Bay East High School
A collaboration among Goodwill, Rawhide Youth Services and Fox Valley Technical College hopes to train 400 students, primarily those whose education and mental health suffered during the pandemic. Local doctor returns from Florida hurricane aid mission. Updated: 1 hour ago. An emergency medicine physician treated patients in tents in hurricane-stricken...
seehafernews.com
Former WOMT Broadcaster Passes Away
Broadcasting lost a notable presence over the weekend. Damon Ryan has the story. Al Ross, whose deep and pleasant voice has been featured locally, as well as statewide on Commercial and Public Radio and TV has died. Ross passed away last Friday, following a recent battle with cancer. The native...
Four injured in shooting near 34th and Meinecke
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that left four people injured overnight.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
3 motorcycle crashes Sunday evening in Washington Co., WI | By Sergeant Brandon Hood
October 24, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – On October 23, 2022, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple motorcycle crashes with serious injuries. County Road P and Rusco Road- The Washington County Dispatch Center began receiving calls at approximately 8 pm reference a single motorcycle crash at this location.
hometownbroadcasting.com
10/20/22 Hometown Broadcasting News Thursday
Ripon Police have signed a complaint against a 34-year-old Ripon woman who was involved in a hit-and-run accident near the Kwik Trip Store on the east side of Ripon on October 3rd. The victim told police he was driving past the Kwik Trip store on East Fond du Lac Street when an SUV exited the parking lot at a high rate of speed. There was a semi parked between the two driveways of the store and he had nowhere to go. The victim said he veered to the left and struck the driver’s side rear of the SUV. The SUV’s driver Christina Magin (pictured above) stopped momentarily. She told officers she left the scene when she saw the victim get out of his vehicle because she was wanted on a warrant. Magin was also recently charged for methamphetamine possession. She’s free on a $500 signature bond and has a preliminary hearing this afternoon.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Emergency crews on scene of 2 separate accidents south of West Bend, WI
October 23, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – Emergency crews are on scene of a motorcycle accident on Highway P and Mile View Road. Traffic is being detoured in both directions. The initial call came in around 8 p.m. Sunday evening, October 23, 2022. One person in their 30s was reportedly transported to the hospital.
WBAY Green Bay
WBAY-TV channels go dark Saturday night into Sunday morning
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you watch WBAY-TV channels on an antenna or DirecTV, we are going off the air late Saturday night. This includes our subchannels, too: First Alert Weather 24/7, Circle, StartTV, H&I, and Decades. This is so we can do maintenance on WBAY’s transmitter. We’re powering...
Car crashes head-on into Milwaukee bus on 6th Street Viaduct
A driver crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a Milwaukee County Transit System bus, injuring one person on Sunday.
foodmanufacturing.com
Wisconsin Sausage Maker Completes $35M Expansion
DENMARK, Wis. — The nation’s largest co-manufacturer of sausage and hot dog products has completed a $35 million expansion in Denmark with support from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. WEDC Deputy Secretary and COO Sam Rikkers announced that Salm Partners is eligible for up to $950,000 in state...
Fox11online.com
Appleton high school student gets a Monday Morning Makeover
APPLETON (WLUK) -- "I believe she could be the future in my academy." Those words from stylist Josif Wittnik about Brandi Towns, who received the latest Monday Morning Makeover. The 16-year-old junior at Appleton West High School talked to Josif about her interest in hair. Josif and the team at The Salon Professional Academy gave Brandi a real-world lesson on the industry by sitting her in the chair for a makeover.
Police: 6 dead in apartment fire in southern Wisconsin
Police say seven people have died in an apartment fire in the southern Wisconsin village of Hartland. Police Chief Torin Misko said a criminal investigation into the cause of the fire at a four-unit apartment complex early Friday was underway. He said 15 fire departments and nine police departments responded. He did not have information on whether others were injured.
shepherdexpress.com
Remembering the 41 Twin, Milwaukee’s Last Permanent Drive-In
It’s been 20 years since the double-sided screen tower of the 41 Twin Outdoor Theater (known to most Milwaukeeans as the 41 Twin) tumbled down as developers made way for a sparkling new Northwestern Mutual campus on 27th and Drexel, in Franklin. The 41 Twin opened July 1, 1948,...
Visit Wisconsin's Largest Antique Store
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Wisconsin is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are as big as the infamous Columbus Antique Mall in Columbia County. Keep reading to learn more.
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH - Pulaski haunted house fundraiser for Pulaski bonfire explosion victims
It’s the first year the Pulaski Future Farmers of America put on the event... and they hope it becomes a village staple. It might not feel like fall with 70s and sunny skies, but changes are in store next week. Person of interest in child's shooting found in Beloit.
