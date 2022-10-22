Appalachian Giveaway to offer “free shopping” on October 29

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV — (WVNS)– The Appalachian Giveaway, a “free shopping” event, will offer free presonal and household items, toys and small appliances.

Lisa Harrah, who organized the event, reported on Friday, October 21, 2022, that Penny Seymour Ministries of Ashland, Va., is supplying the items.

During a time of record inflation and rising food costs, Harrah said the goal is to help people who need help.

“We want to show people that we still care for them, and God still cares, and He’ll provide all their needs,” said Harrah.

She invited the public to “shop.”

“It’s free,” said Harrah. “You just come out and go to registration.

“There is no income base.”

Appalachian Giveaway is 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Southern Appalachian Labor School (SALS), at the former Beards Fork Elementary School at 1862 Beards Ford Road in Beards Fork, on Saturday, October 29, 2022.

More information is available by calling Harrah at 304-663-6003.

