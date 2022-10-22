ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Appalachian Giveaway to offer “free shopping” on October 29

By Jessica Farrish
 2 days ago

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV — (WVNS)– The Appalachian Giveaway, a “free shopping” event, will offer free presonal and household items, toys and small appliances.

Lisa Harrah, who organized the event, reported on Friday, October 21, 2022, that Penny Seymour Ministries of Ashland, Va., is supplying the items.

Free Thanksgiving Meals in Southern West Virginia

During a time of record inflation and rising food costs, Harrah said the goal is to help people who need help.

“We want to show people that we still care for them, and God still cares, and He’ll provide all their needs,” said Harrah.

It’s Legal to Idle Your Car in West Virginia

She invited the public to “shop.”

“It’s free,” said Harrah. “You just come out and go to registration.

“There is no income base.”

Appalachian Giveaway is 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Southern Appalachian Labor School (SALS), at the former Beards Fork Elementary School at 1862 Beards Ford Road in Beards Fork, on Saturday, October 29, 2022.

More information is available by calling Harrah at 304-663-6003.

WVNS

Beckley Woman pleaded guilty for selling methamphetamine

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A Beckley woman pled guilty to possessing over 5 grams of methamphetamine. Jamie Vass, 45, of Beckley, pleaded guilty today to distribution of 5 grams or more of methamphetamine. On February 7, 2022, Vass sold approximately 1 ounce of methamphetamine to a confidential informant at her home in Beckley. Vass further […]
BECKLEY, WV
