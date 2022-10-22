ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13News Now

Bomb threats reported at schools in Hampton Roads

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Several schools across Hampton Roads were threatened Monday morning, leading to evacuations. Reporter Anne Sparaco is working to get further details about these investigations, and break down the criminal repercussions for people who call in bomb threats to schools. Chesapeake. Students at Deep Creek High School...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

McEachin Announces Winners of the 2022 VA-04 Photo Competition

Washington, D.C. – Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) announced the winners of the annual VA-04 Photo Competition. Rachel Clack from Charles City took first place in this year’s competition. Rachel Clack, Charles City. “Congratulations to Rachel Clack from Charles City for winning the 2022 VA-04 Photo Competition,” said...
CHARLES CITY, VA
WAVY News 10

Man escapes from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities need help to find a 32-year-old man who escaped from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg early Monday morning. Christopher Feagin escaped the facility around 1:40 a.m. Monday, but news of his escape wasn’t shared until 2:40 p.m. by Virginia State Police. Police say...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Navy officer, girlfriend charged with cyberstalking man’s ex-wife

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A Navy officer and his girlfriend each face federal charges of cyberstalking, aggravated identity theft and conspiracy for a campaign to harass his ex-wife. Jason Michael Leidel, 42, an active-duty commissioned officer and Sarah Elizabeth Song, 43, a senior trial attorney for the U.S. Department of Transportation, were scheduled to […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Suffolk Public Schools begin distributing clear backpacks

SUFFOLK, Va. — Clear backpacks are going into the hands of some middle and high school students in Suffolk. “I think it’s a good thing," said parent Betty Ruffin. "So you can see what the kids are bringing to school.”. Betty Ruffin said her high school student will...
13News Now

Honors bestowed upon two members of 13News Now family

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Some special honors were bestowed upon two members of the 13News Now family this week. Military reporter Mike Gooding and retired reporter and anchor Joe Flanagan received plaques at the Association of Naval Aviation Monument. The memorial honors some truly special American heroes, like Mike's...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Norfolk local news

 https://www.13newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy