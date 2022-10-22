ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial County, CA

Cooler and windy for the weekend

By Melissa Zaremba
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x8Fgo_0iiOPlFL00

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - To wrap up the work week we are staying seasonable with highs remaining in the low 90s.

However, by tomorrow a lower pressure system will sweep through the region which will bring us weather changes for our upcoming weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BUsCx_0iiOPlFL00

Strong gusty winds will join for our Saturday where winds are expected to peak at 20 to 45 MPH or even stronger across the Desert Southwest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MYyvM_0iiOPlFL00

There's a Wind Advisory issued for Imperial Valley which will go into effect 4 P.M. Saturday until midnight.

The Imperial County APCD has issued an Air Quality Alert for Southeastern California until Sunday due to the possibility of blowing dust from the strong winds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tff9T_0iiOPlFL00

Throughout the weekend we will see some linger clouds with slight chance for evening showers mainly for Southeastern California.

A gradual cooling trend will begin this weekend with highs reaching below-normal, these type of temperatures will extend into next week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VXr0m_0iiOPlFL00

The post Cooler and windy for the weekend appeared first on KYMA .

