Cooler and windy for the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - To wrap up the work week we are staying seasonable with highs remaining in the low 90s.

However, by tomorrow a lower pressure system will sweep through the region which will bring us weather changes for our upcoming weekend.

Strong gusty winds will join for our Saturday where winds are expected to peak at 20 to 45 MPH or even stronger across the Desert Southwest.

There's a Wind Advisory issued for Imperial Valley which will go into effect 4 P.M. Saturday until midnight.

The Imperial County APCD has issued an Air Quality Alert for Southeastern California until Sunday due to the possibility of blowing dust from the strong winds.

Throughout the weekend we will see some linger clouds with slight chance for evening showers mainly for Southeastern California.

A gradual cooling trend will begin this weekend with highs reaching below-normal, these type of temperatures will extend into next week.

