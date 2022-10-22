Williams had previously said that she was "evolving away" from tennis after the US Open, but stopped short of saying she was fully retiring The chances of Serena Williams making a return to the tennis court are "very high," according to the champion herself. During an appearance at TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco, the 41-year-old athlete said she is "not retired," according to The SF Standard. "The chances of me returning are very high," Williams continued. "You can come to my house and [see], I have a court." Williams...

