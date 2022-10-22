Read full article on original website
Kandi Burruss Daughter Called ‘Unrecognizable’ After Showing Off Dramatic Weight Loss
Kandi Burruss’ daughter Riley Burruss sent social media for a loop after posting a video showing off her weight loss. Riley took to Instagram on Monday to post a comical mommy-daughter video joking about being the “daughter who loves spending money.”. The camera first shows Kandi dancing outside...
Janet Jackson shares rare photo with ‘beautiful niece’ Paris Jackson
Janet Jackson posted a rare picture with her niece, Paris Jackson, during a fashion week party on Wednesday in France. “So good catching up w/ my beautiful niece @parisjackson 💖💖💖,” the singer wrote alongside an Instagram post on Friday of the pair sitting together on an animal-print couch during Paris Fashion Week.
Tom Brady Enjoys "Perfect Night" With His and Bridget Moynahan's Son Amid Gisele Bündchen Rumors
Watch: Why Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen Might Be Divorcing. Tom Brady had a great Sunday night on and off the field. After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, led his team to a 21-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons, he enjoyed some quality time with his oldest child Jack, 15, who he shares with his ex Bridget Moynahan.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans know exactly who Gisele Bündchen should date next after she and Tom Brady both reportedly hire divorce lawyers
Following weeks of speculation into their marriage, on Tuesday it was reported that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his wife of 13 years, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, have both retained divorce lawyers and are now proceeding with their conscious uncoupling. It’s no small secret that Brady and Bündchen...
Raquel Leviss gushes over ‘flirty’ connection with ‘cute’ Tom Schwartz
Raquel Leviss hinted that she and Tom Schwartz may be more than close friends amid ongoing rumors they hooked up. “I think he’s cute. I feel like we have a little flirty, friendly connection that’s lighthearted and fun,” the “Vanderpump Rules” star exclusively told Page Six at BravoCon on Saturday. “He’s a very sweet guy, obviously, and easy to talk to,” she added. “It’s just very nice to have a friend in my corner.” As for whether or not they have a chance at getting together romantically, she told us, “It’s unknown at the moment.” Either way, Leviss shared that she is enjoying...
TMZ.com
Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show
There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
Derek Jeter and Wife Hannah Jeter’s Relationship Timeline: From 1st Meeting to Married With 3 Kids
Knocking out of the park! Derek Jeter and wife Hannah Jeter (née Davis) hit a home run when they found each other in 2012 and three kids later, they’re still in love. The former New York Yankees player sparked up a relationship with the Victoria’s Secret model two years before he retired from baseball. “Derek […]
Watch Adam Lambert and Jennifer Hudson Sing Tricky Classic Opera Duet: 'This Key Is Really High!'
"Neither of us won American Idol, and look at us now," Hudson told Lambert after their duet performance of "Nessun dorma" alongside former Idol pianist Michael Orland on The Jennifer Hudson Show Two of the strongest vocalists in American Idol history have joined forces for an impressive duet! In a clip from Wednesday's episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, Adam Lambert and host Jennifer Hudson bonded over their shared love for "Nessun dorma," a well-known song from Giacomo Puccini's classic opera Turandot, before performing the song alongside a pianist they both...
Jinger Duggar breaks all the family’s rules as she struts in tight jeans – and dad’s ‘favorite’ daughter Jessa chimes in
JINGER Duggar has been breaking her family's strict rules yet again - and this time her sister Jessa Seewald has had her say. The former Counting On star's husband, Jeremy Vuolo, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a slow-motion video of Jinger walking along the path outside their home.
Gisele Bündchen Steps Out with Her Kids as Sources Confirm She and Tom Brady Hired Divorce Lawyers
Gisele Bündchen is spending time with her kids as sources confirm that both she and Tom Brady have hired divorce attorneys. On Wednesday, the model was spotted in Miami going to the gym with 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake and son Benjamin Rein, 12. In photos obtained by TMZ, Bündchen...
TODAY.com
Carrie Underwood shares her 7-year-old son is starting to realize his mom is famous
What’s it like to have a mother who’s a superstar?. Carrie Underwood says her older son, Isaiah, is just starting to be able to answer that question. “I feel like, Isaiah, who’s seven and a half, he’s becoming more aware that it's not normal,” she told Sheinelle Jones in an interview that aired on TODAY Oct. 14 from Greenville, South Carolina, where the singer’s "Denim & Rhinestones Tour" kicks off Oct 15.
Serena Williams Clarifies 'I Am Not Retired' and Says Chances of Her Return are 'Very High'
Williams had previously said that she was "evolving away" from tennis after the US Open, but stopped short of saying she was fully retiring The chances of Serena Williams making a return to the tennis court are "very high," according to the champion herself. During an appearance at TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco, the 41-year-old athlete said she is "not retired," according to The SF Standard. "The chances of me returning are very high," Williams continued. "You can come to my house and [see], I have a court." Williams...
Carrie Underwood's Sons Blow Her Kisses During First Concert of New Tour: 'My Sweet Boys'
"My sweet boys came to see their mommy's first show!" the eight-time Grammy Award winner posted Monday on Instagram after kicking off her Denim & Rhinestones Tour Carrie Underwood is making her sons proud! On Monday, the Grammy Award winner, 39, posted a cute video on Instagram of her sons Jacob, 3, and Isaiah, 7, whom she shares with retired hockey pro Mike Fisher, in the audience of her first show on her Denim & Rhinestones Tour. In the video, both kids sit on their dad's lap as Isaiah...
Men's Health
See The Voice Star Gwen Stefani Shake With Anger After Blake Shelton 'Stabs Her in the Back'
In the true spirit of competition, Blake Shelton is not letting any of his fellow Voice coaches miss out on his unique antics before he leaves next season ... even if that person is his wife, Gwen Stefani. In the latest episode of The Voice season 22, the country singer...
womansday.com
See Shania Twain Wear a Jaw-Dropping Plunging Dress with a High Leg Slit
Shania Twain may have been honored at this year's ACM Honors with a special tribute, and the outfit she showed up in deserves just as much commotion. The Grammy-winning singer got gussied up for the big night and shared behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram with a caption that read, "What a great night! My heart is full from watching and hearing the tributes 🥹 Being acknowledged as a songwriter has always been my goal... thank you to the @acmawards for honoring me with the Poet's Award."
'She Had Him Fooled': Jennifer Lopez Is Putting Career Before Her Marriage To 'Disappointed' Ben Affleck
Back to reality. Jennifer Lopez appears to be showing her true colors to new husband Ben Affleck, which includes the actor learning that he comes second when it comes to J.Lo and her career. "She had him fooled for a while, but Ben's realizing Jennifer is as career-driven as she...
‘Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown ‘Quiet Quitting’ the Family, and Kody Brown Won’t Notice Say Fans
Some 'Sister Wives' fans took to Reddit to share their beliefs Janelle Brown is 'quiet quitting' the show and most of all, husband Kody won't notice.
Nick Cannon and LaNisha Cole Celebrate 'Beautiful Sunday' Church Dedication for Daughter Onyx
Nick Cannon and LaNisha Cole dedicated their daughter Onyx Ice, 4 weeks, to the church in an intimate ceremony on Sunday, the Masked Singer host revealed on Instagram Nick Cannon and LaNisha Cole are celebrating a special milestone in their daughter's life. The Masked Singer host, 42, shared photos on Instagram late Sunday reflecting on a beautiful day with part of his family as he and the model dedicated daughter Onyx Ice, 4 weeks, to their church. "Such a beautiful Sunday! Onyx Ice Cole Cannon was dedicated to Yahweh today!!!"...
Popculture
'The Bachelor' Winner Welcomes Baby With Her New Man
Vanessa Grimaldi, who found love long after she starred on The Bachelor, has welcomed a baby boy with her husband Josh Wolfe. Their baby boy was born the day before Grimaldi celebrated her 35th birthday. Grimaldi and Wolfe married in August 2021. "Nothing will beat my 35th birthday," Grimaldi wrote...
Carrie Underwood shares video of sons attending 1st show of Denim & Rhinestones tour
Carrie Underwood had two of her biggest fans in the audience for the opening night of her Denim & Rhinestones Tour: her two sons, Isaiah and Jacob. The country superstar, 39, shared a video of her husband, Mike Fisher, holding their boys while she performed her song "Ghost Story" on a swing raised high up in the air above the crowd.
