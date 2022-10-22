ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janet Jackson shares rare photo with ‘beautiful niece’ Paris Jackson

Janet Jackson posted a rare picture with her niece, Paris Jackson, during a fashion week party on Wednesday in France. “So good catching up w/ my beautiful niece @parisjackson 💖💖💖,” the singer wrote alongside an Instagram post on Friday of the pair sitting together on an animal-print couch during Paris Fashion Week.
Raquel Leviss gushes over ‘flirty’ connection with ‘cute’ Tom Schwartz

Raquel Leviss hinted that she and Tom Schwartz may be more than close friends amid ongoing rumors they hooked up. “I think he’s cute. I feel like we have a little flirty, friendly connection that’s lighthearted and fun,” the “Vanderpump Rules” star exclusively told Page Six at BravoCon on Saturday. “He’s a very sweet guy, obviously, and easy to talk to,” she added. “It’s just very nice to have a friend in my corner.” As for whether or not they have a chance at getting together romantically, she told us, “It’s unknown at the moment.” Either way, Leviss shared that she is enjoying...
Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show

There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Watch Adam Lambert and Jennifer Hudson Sing Tricky Classic Opera Duet: 'This Key Is Really High!'

"Neither of us won American Idol, and look at us now," Hudson told Lambert after their duet performance of "Nessun dorma" alongside former Idol pianist Michael Orland on The Jennifer Hudson Show Two of the strongest vocalists in American Idol history have joined forces for an impressive duet! In a clip from Wednesday's episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, Adam Lambert and host Jennifer Hudson bonded over their shared love for "Nessun dorma," a well-known song from Giacomo Puccini's classic opera Turandot, before performing the song alongside a pianist they both...
Carrie Underwood shares her 7-year-old son is starting to realize his mom is famous

What’s it like to have a mother who’s a superstar?. Carrie Underwood says her older son, Isaiah, is just starting to be able to answer that question. “I feel like, Isaiah, who’s seven and a half, he’s becoming more aware that it's not normal,” she told Sheinelle Jones in an interview that aired on TODAY Oct. 14 from Greenville, South Carolina, where the singer’s "Denim & Rhinestones Tour" kicks off Oct 15.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Serena Williams Clarifies 'I Am Not Retired' and Says Chances of Her Return are 'Very High'

Williams had previously said that she was "evolving away" from tennis after the US Open, but stopped short of saying she was fully retiring The chances of Serena Williams making a return to the tennis court are "very high," according to the champion herself. During an appearance at TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco, the 41-year-old athlete said she is "not retired," according to The SF Standard. "The chances of me returning are very high," Williams continued. "You can come to my house and [see], I have a court." Williams...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Carrie Underwood's Sons Blow Her Kisses During First Concert of New Tour: 'My Sweet Boys'

"My sweet boys came to see their mommy's first show!" the eight-time Grammy Award winner posted Monday on Instagram after kicking off her Denim & Rhinestones Tour Carrie Underwood is making her sons proud! On Monday, the Grammy Award winner, 39, posted a cute video on Instagram of her sons Jacob, 3, and Isaiah, 7, whom she shares with retired hockey pro Mike Fisher, in the audience of her first show on her Denim & Rhinestones Tour. In the video, both kids sit on their dad's lap as Isaiah...
See Shania Twain Wear a Jaw-Dropping Plunging Dress with a High Leg Slit

Shania Twain may have been honored at this year's ACM Honors with a special tribute, and the outfit she showed up in deserves just as much commotion. The Grammy-winning singer got gussied up for the big night and shared behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram with a caption that read, "What a great night! My heart is full from watching and hearing the tributes 🥹 Being acknowledged as a songwriter has always been my goal... thank you to the @acmawards for honoring me with the Poet's Award."
Nick Cannon and LaNisha Cole Celebrate 'Beautiful Sunday' Church Dedication for Daughter Onyx

Nick Cannon and LaNisha Cole dedicated their daughter Onyx Ice, 4 weeks, to the church in an intimate ceremony on Sunday, the Masked Singer host revealed on Instagram Nick Cannon and LaNisha Cole are celebrating a special milestone in their daughter's life. The Masked Singer host, 42, shared photos on Instagram late Sunday reflecting on a beautiful day with part of his family as he and the model dedicated daughter Onyx Ice, 4 weeks, to their church. "Such a beautiful Sunday! Onyx Ice Cole Cannon was dedicated to Yahweh today!!!"...
'The Bachelor' Winner Welcomes Baby With Her New Man

Vanessa Grimaldi, who found love long after she starred on The Bachelor, has welcomed a baby boy with her husband Josh Wolfe. Their baby boy was born the day before Grimaldi celebrated her 35th birthday. Grimaldi and Wolfe married in August 2021. "Nothing will beat my 35th birthday," Grimaldi wrote...
