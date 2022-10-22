Read full article on original website
Related
Lizzo's Tour Outfits Include a Neon, Sheer-Paneled Catsuit Covered in Rhinestones
Lizzo's "Special" tour style can be summed up with two words: sparkly and sheer. The "2 Be Loved" singer is currently celebrating her fourth studio album with shows around the US, and every onstage outfit is pure perfection. On Sept. 22, one day before the kickoff concert in Sunrise, FL,...
Kate Hudson Wore a Sheer Cutout Gown in the Most Unexpected Color Combo
Which celebrity is most responsible for the return of early aughts fashion trends? It's a real whodunnit, but Kate Hudson is high up among the list of suspects, especially when concerning the comeback of the most unexpected color combo: Chocolate brown and gold. The actor walked the red carpet at the premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, alongside costars Kathryn Hahn, Daniel Craig, and Janelle Monae, at the closing evening of the London Film Festival on Sunday, October 16.
PopSugar
Lori Harvey Styled a Plunging Hooded Dress With Heels For Beyoncé's Party
Welcoming an A-list group to Yoyo Palais de Tokyo in Paris, Beyoncé and Tiffany & Co. came together to close out Fashion Month in style on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Lori Harvey arrived looking like an Alaïa muse in an archival hooded draped dress in burgundy. Pulled from the label's 1984 archives, it was the perfect match for Harvey's sultry and effortlessly chic style. Featuring a plunging neckline, an open back, and a figure-sculpting skirt, the design ranks high on the list of most memorable looks from the evening. The Skn by LH founder exuded a mysterious air with large, black cat-eye sunglasses and opted for gold YSL bangles and rose-gold hoops as finishing accessories. She carried a small Hermès Kelly bag, which matched her black René Caovilla wrap sandals.
Kylie Jenner’s Sheer Cutout Look Is a Dress and Catsuit in One
Kylie Jenner stepped out on the arm of Mugler Creative Director Casey Cadwallader at Business of Fashion's BoF 500 Gala, which took place during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 1. Jenner, 25, has been making the rounds at shows and presentations, debuting a string of high fashion looks put together by stylists Mackenzie and Alexandra Grandquist, beginning on Sept. 28 in the Acne Studios front row.
If You Thought Miu Miu’s Mini Skirts Were Revealing, Wait ‘Til You See Their Underwear-As-Outerwear Trend On Bella Hadid
When it comes to fashion week—it’s all about Bella Hadid. The supermodel has been walking every Fashion Week runway across the globe from New York to Paris. Everything she’s worn has been show-stopping—like the barely-there crop top she wore on the c...
Harper's Bazaar
Rihanna Steps Out in a Ruched Minidress and Thigh-High Boots
Rihanna's latest date-night look is both edgy and romantic. The pop star and Fenty mogul attended an afterparty for the music festival Rolling Loud on Saturday, enjoying a night out with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky. The superstar was photographed wearing pieces from Dion Lee's spring 2023 collection, as she layered an oversized gray-and-black motorcycle jacket over a lovely gray minidress, which featured ruched detailing, an asymmetrical neckline, and a draped maxi-length train.
Jessica Simpson Does Western Glam in Leather Shorts and Disco Cowboy Boots for Nordstrom
Jessica Simpson returned in dynamically bohemian style for the launch of her Fall 2022 collection at Nordstrom this weekend. While in Los Angeles, the FN cover star celebrated at Nordstrom’s store in The Grove with an LA Roller Girls performance and meet-and-greet with her fans. Accompanied by husband Eric Johnson and their children Ace, Birdie and Maxwell, Simpson posed at her branded step-and-repeat in a pair of micro-length black leather shorts. Her style featured an elastic waistband and curved hems for a retro-inspired appearance. Belted with a silver and green stone buckled belt, Simpson completed her outfit with a black bodysuit...
Tina Lawson Suits Up in Slashed Suit and Platform Heels at Wearable Art Gala 2022
Tina Lawson was all business for the 2022 Wearable Art Gala. While hitting the red carpet with Richard Lawson and her grandson, Daniel Smith Jr., the mother of Beyoncé posed in a sharp black suit. Her ensemble featured a classic buttoned blazer and pleated trousers. However, Lawson’s ensemble gained a sleek edge from an asymmetric neckline trimmed in flounced tulle, as well as a pointed side cutout, giving the set a slashed appearance. A large gold and diamond collar necklace, as well as a crystal netting-trimmed fascinator accented with 3D black flowers, completed her ensemble. When it came to footwear, the House of Dereon...
msn.com
Kate Hudson Wore Thigh-High Boots Underneath Her Dress For An Unexpected Look
Kate Hudson is on a mission to bring back nostalgic footwear trends. Back in April 2022, she wore a pair of barely-there PVC heels in a campaign for Stuart Weitzman. Now Hudson’s thigh-high boots, which she wore earlier this week, may very well inspire a legion of fans, and fellow celebs, to follow suit in rocking the style for fall. The actor incorporated the extra tall shoe into her recent outfit, thus giving the sultry yet timeless footwear her stamp of approval.
Tamera Mowry Embraces the ‘No-Pants’ Trend in Hybrid Suit Jacket & Thigh-High Boots for ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Tamera Mowry was interviewed on “The Drew Barrymore Show” yesterday. The “You Should Sit Down For This” author went on the show sporting a reworked suit jacket by Sacai and black thigh-high boots.
Okay, I'll Be Honest: Literally Every Single One Of These Pictures Completely And Totally Blew My Mind Last Week
I'm going to be completely honest with you: My mind is completely blown.
Ciara Adds Edgy Spin to Western Style with Leather Corset & Cowboy Boots for the 2022 CMT Artists Of The Year
Ciara put an edgy spin on a classic country look to perform onstage with Walker Hayes at the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year show at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville. The recording artist will debut her remix of the country singer’s “Y’all Life” single at the award show, which was pre-recorded on Oct. 12 and will air tonight on CMT. Ciara wore a black leather corset mini dress that featured asymmetrical pockets of denim lined with sparkling crystals on the skirt and neckline. She paired the fitted dress with crystal-embellished dark blue denim belts. She added more sparkling details...
In Style
Charlize Theron Paired the Highest Slit Skirt With Fishnet Tights and Lace Boots
Forget over-the-top maximalism or in-you-face neon colors — Charlize Theron’s latest look just proved that when it comes to red carpet dressing, there’s a way to stay doing the most while still looking somewhat low-key. While attending the premiere of her upcoming film, The School for Good...
Angela Bassett Goes Green in 1920’s Crystal Gown, Feathered Robe and Matching Sandals at Wearable Art Gala 2022
Angela Bassett brought a couture spin to 1920’s party glamour at the 2022 Wearable Art Gala, where she received the ceremony’s Icon Award. The Golden Globe-winning star posed on the red carpet in a lime green gown from Georges Hobeika’s Fall 2022 collection. Styled by Jennifer Austin, Bassett’s feather-trimmed couture ensemble featured a tulle midi dress layered with rows of green and silver beads and crystals, providing a fully bejeweled appearance. Adding to her look’s flapper-worthy extravagance was a sparkly beaded clutch, as well as custom pieces Austin designed herself: a set of beaded sheer tulle gloves and a matching feather-trimmed...
Nicole Ari Parker Wears Red Dramatic Floral Headpiece and Valentino Couture Dress for ‘And Just Like That’ Season 2 Filming
Nicole Ari Parker will make a bold style statement in the second season of HBO Max’s “And Just Like That,” the reboot of “Sex and the City.” The actress was seen filming scenes on Tuesday in New York wearing a flowing red custom Valentino dress and striking headpiece. The dress had an Empire waistline and a billowing train that was sheer below the skirt line. She coordinated with a pair of strappy red sandals. The wardrobe team’s Instagram account, And Just Like That Costumes, shared photos from the film set, including Valentino tags emblazoned with “Valentino for And Just Like That.”...
Paris Hilton Embodies Barbiecore in Corset Dresses, Bodysuits & Slick Heels for InStyle Spain’s October Issue
Paris Hilton brought Barbiecore to life for InStyle Spain‘s October issue. The “Simple Life” star posed for The Morelli Brothers’ lens for her cover shot, wearing a light pink Versace dress. The ensemble referenced both Barbie’s own all-pink wardrobe — a top trend today, dubbed “Barbiecore” — as well as her viral Versace bridal ensemble at the brand’s spring 2023 fashion show. The sleek number featured a low neckline, corset boning and a single gold Medusa medallion accent on its strap. Completing Hilton’s ensemble were sparkling Swarovski crystal bracelets and a collar necklace. View this post on Instagram A post shared by InStyle España...
Charlize Theron Upgrades Y2K Trend with Red Dress Over Pants & Strappy Sandals at Elle’s Women in Hollywood Gala 2022
Charlize Theron brought an updated look to a popular Y2K style. The “Atomic Blonde” star attended Elle’s Women in Hollywood award show in Los Angeles yesterday night. To the event, she wore a red midi dress paired over matching pants, both from Alaïa. Her fitted dress featured a turtleneck collar and long sleeves. The style was reminiscent of the early 2000s when stars hit the red carpet in dresses worn over flare jeans. Celebrities like Ashley Tisdale, Miley Cyrus and Anne Hathaway were all seen in the trend on multiple occasions.
Florence Pugh Rocked Her Signature Sheer Dress Trend In A Shimmery Black Gown At The Academy Gala
Florence Pugh rocked yet another breathtaking gown with sheer fabric at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ new members event, held at The National Gallery in London! The Don’t Worry Darling star, 26, graced the red carpet in a glistening dress by Rodarte that featured black-tinted, sparkle-adorned, see-through fabric with elegant black bows and a timeless tiered design.
Noah Cyrus Goes Goth in Tattoo-Print Dress & Leather Boots for ‘A New York Evening’
Noah Cyrus performed live during “A New York Evening” at National Sawdust in Brooklyn yesterday. The “All Falls Down” singer was clad in a gothic graffitied maxi dress by Marine Serre and staple black boots. The lengthy cream-colored dress, made of comfy stretch fabric, was decorated with a graphic black and red doodle-style pattern. The garment was paired alongside chunky rings fitted with large shiny gemstones and reflective silver hoops that further dressed up Cyrus’ edgy ensemble. The former “Hannah Montana” cast member’s long black hair was styled down in waves, parted in the middle, while her makeup centered around a dusty rose...
Lala Serves Style Goals In A Denim Monochrome Alexander Wang Ensemble
Lala Proves That Denim Monochrome Ensembles Are Here To Stay
Comments / 0