Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of the Premier League fixture
Liverpool go to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League with three wins on the bounce across all competitions.They have momentum for what feels like the first time this season and goalkeeper Alisson recognises they need to capitalise on it.“We just stick together,” he told the club’s website. “It was something that we were speaking about a lot, to stick together at this difficult time, difficult moment. Working hard, working every day – not only on matchdays.LIVE: Follow live coverage of Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool“Now things are coming out, the results are coming but we don’t have to be too excited...
Match Report: Chelsea Draw With Manchester United 1-1 In The Premier League
Chelsea have drawn 1-1 against Manchester United in the Premier League and remain unbeaten under Graham Potter.
Everton vs Crystal Palace: Starting Lineups & How to Watch | Unchanged
Frank Lampard is keeping his faith in the same starting XI that managed to muster no shots on goal at Newcastle midweek. Everton take on Crystal Palace with just four games left to go before the early winter break for the World Cup. A lot of the early season goodwill has evaporated following three consecutive losses to sides in the top six. While that in itself was not unexpected, it was the manner of how those defeats came about that have been the most frustrating. The Blues have mustered two shots on goal in that trio of games, and their utter inability to mount concerted pressure on the opponent’s goal will have given Frank Lampard plenty to ponder before this next sequence of games - Palace, Fulham, Leicester City and then AFC Bournemouth twice in five days, first in the League Cup and then the league.
Watch: Erling Haaland Scores Twice As Manchester City Beat Brighton 3-1
Manchester City have bounced back from their disappointing loss to Liverpool with a 3-1 win against Brighton this afternoon. The result sees The Cityzens close the gap on league leaders Arsenal to one point, at least until tomorrow. Despite the somewhat comfortable scoreline, it proved to be a tough encounter...
Spurs Women’s Celine Bizet proposed to by partner after Standard-Anderlecht match
Well, at least SOMEONE at Tottenham Hotspur was happy on Sunday evening! Spurs Women forward and Norwegian international Celin Bizet Ildhusøy was proposed to on pitch by her boyfriend Aron Dønnum at the conclusion of the match between Standard Liege and Anderlecht. And it was also her birthday!
Benito Carbone: ‘I never wanted to leave Wednesday. It was my mistake’
Walking into a small cafe in Bermondsey, south London, Benito Carbone looks like the sort of man who has never made a mistake in his life. Only a certain type of person can pull off the pinstripe that adorns his tailored suit. But any illusions of pomp and grandeur are quickly swept aside: from the first handshake Carbone is disarming, warm – insisting that I call him “Benny” – and happy to admit that when it comes to mistakes, he has made a few.
Brighton and Hove Albion WFC vs. Chelsea FCW, Women’s Super League: Confirmed lineups; how to watch
Chelsea got a good start to the Women’s Champions League in Paris last Thursday, where the Blues beat former semifinalists Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 at their turf. Now back in England, it is time to continue on the winning track in the Women’s Super League in a trip to Brighton’s home stadium, to face the Seagulls and keep our title hopes alive by adding three points to the table.
Nottingham Forest v Liverpool: Match Prediction
LFCTR predict Liverpool's dinnertime kick-off against Nottingham Forest today n the Premier League.
UEFA Champions League Matchday 5 Fixtures & Results - 25th to 26th October
Details of all the Matchday 5 fixtures and results for this coming week in the UEFA Champions League.
Reading vs Bristol City: Match Preview 2022/23
Reading will be desperate to get three points on the board this afternoon as they face Bristol City, with both sides looking to achieve higher finishes than they were able to last season. The hosts have taken just one point from a possible 12 in their last four league games...
Premier League announces Christmas & new year fixture schedule
The Premier League has announced its festive schedule, with games arranged for 10 of the 11 days between 26 December and 5 January. Dates of the three rounds of matches have been moved for television and to ensure teams have longer between games. There will be seven matches on 26...
Southampton 1-1 Arsenal: Premier League – as it happened
Stuart Armstrong struck in the second half to earn a vital point for Saints and halt the league leaders’ winning run. Gregg Bakowski was watching
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
Take a look at these digits (right). Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning. Haaland is unlikely hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man...
Newcastle top 4 in PL after win vs Tottenham
Newcastle United are now fourth in the Premier League table after an impressive 2-1 victory at Tottenham on Sunday. A left-footed lob from Callum Wilson following a mistake by Spurs’ goalkeeper Hugo Lloris outside the box, and then a brilliant solo-goal from Miguel Almiron gave Newcastle a 2-0 lead that stood until halftime.
Arsenal and Man Utd win to maintain 100 per cent starts to WSL season | Chelsea keep pace with win at Brighton
Arsenal and Man Utd overcame Liverpool and Leicester respectively to keep up their 100 per cent starts to the WSL season, while Chelsea kept pace with win at Brighton. Chelsea had to work hard to keep pace with leaders Arsenal and second-placed Manchester United, whom they trail only on goal difference having played a game more after a 2-0 win at Brighton.
Leicester out of drop zone after thumping Wolves 4-0 in EPL
WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Leicester started the afternoon at the bottom of the Premier League and ended it four places higher in 16th after a 4-0 win against Wolverhampton on Sunday gave a big boost to Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers. Manager-less Wolves dropped a spot to 19th after losing...
Is Chelsea vs Man Utd on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
Chelsea face Manchester United in the Premier League this evening in a huge clash in the top four race, but with Cristiano Ronaldo’s casting a shadow over the Stamford Bridge fixture.Ronaldo has been dropped by Erik ten Hag after storming down the tunnel before the end of United’s excellent win over Tottenham in midweek, with the star forward forced to train on his own.Ten Hag’s first match in charge of United ended in defeat to Graham Potter’s Brighton, with the Englishman now in charge of Chelsea and enjoying a fine start to life at Stamford Bridge.Although Chelsea were held...
Benfica vs. Juventus live stream: Champions League game prediction, how to watch online, time, news, odds
The stage doesn't get much bigger for Juventus as any result but a victory for the Italian side will see Benfica and PSG advance from Group H to the knockout stage. It has been a disappointing Champions League campaign for Max Allegri with only one victory in the competition so far and things won't get any easier as Benfica have been impressive during group stage play.
Man City 3-1 Brighton: Analysis
Taken in isolation, this was a routine win for Manchester City. But looking at the bigger picture, it could end up being a significant one. Brighton are finding their feet under Roberto De Zerbi but evidently are an effective unit, which is how Graham Potter got them up to fourth.
Liverpool 0, Arsenal 2: Woman of the Match
It’s weird to feel good about a 2-0 defeat, but Liverpool Women played a better and more cohesive game against Arsenal than they have against any other side this season. With decent defensive performances, yet another (we take what we can get) shot on goal, and generally good movement forward, whatever Matt Beard is doing seems to be working. Even if it’s not bringing in the points just yet.
