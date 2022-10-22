ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Video shows Maryland candidate accepting gift from Proud Boy

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A video shows Maryland Republican Dan Cox, who is running for governor, accepting a gift from a young man wearing a shirt with a Proud Boys insignia during the candidate’s primary victory party this summer.

The video, obtained by The Washington Post, shows Cox accepting a comb from him.

“Here, this is a present from Maryland Proud Boys to you,” the young man said in video footage publicly posted on Cox’s Vimeo account.

Members of the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, were involved in storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

After accepting the gift, Cox asked the man’s name and shook his hand.

“Nice to meet you,” Cox said, before greeting other supporters.

The Washington Post reports the clip was removed after the newspaper contacted Cox’s campaign, which responded with a statement denying an association with the young man.

“In the noise of the victory celebration, it was hard to hear what was being said,” Cox said, adding that he was surprised by the man handing him something and that “frankly, I did not even keep the comb.”

Cox added: “I had never seen him before, and I have not seen him since. I have no affiliation with anyone involved in violence on January 6th, period.”

Presidential elections

Cox has reiterated false claims that the 2020 presidential election “was stolen” from Donald Trump, and he volunteered to help decertify results in Pennsylvania. He has also issued denials and apologies about his conduct surrounding Jan. 6. Although he said he attended the “Stop the Steal” rally, he has said he left before the march to the Capitol.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

A swing state no more? GOP confidence grows in Florida

THE VILLAGES, Fla. (AP) — Democrats are increasingly concerned that Florida, once the nation’s premier swing state, may slip away this fall and beyond as emboldened Republicans capitalize on divisive cultural issues and population shifts in crucial contests for governor and the U.S. Senate. The anxiety was apparent...
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Michels wants changes to Wisconsin parole system

WEST BEND, Wis. (AP) — Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels said Monday that he doesn’t want to pause all paroles, but he does want to appoint a chair of the Wisconsin Parole Commission whose goal will not be reducing the prison population. Michels has made the parole process, and overall concerns about crime and public safety, a cornerstone of his campaign against Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Michels earlier called on Evers to halt all paroles in the state. On Monday, Michels highlighted what he said are problems with the current parole process by discussing the case of Floyd Marlow, a convicted murderer who was arrested last week after being paroled in January. He had served 22 years of a 40-year sentence for killing a Milwaukee man in 1999 before he was paroled . “We need to have a shift in the cultural thinking of the parole commission,” Michels said during a news conference Monday at the West Bend Sheriff’s Department. Michels added he would not stop the process of parole, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

Early votes in Georgia, nation could signal high '22 turnout

ATLANTA (AP) — Early voting is going gangbusters in Georgia in the opening days of midterm balloting, fueling a new round of partisan jousting over Republicans’ overhaul of election procedures after Democrats’ 2020 victories in the state. Through Sunday, about 838,000 Georgians had cast their ballots, most of them in person at advance voting sites, the rest returning mail ballots. That’s almost 60% higher than advance voting totals at this point in 2018, the last midterm election. More than 10% of Georgia’s registered voters have already cast votes, a share that trails only Massachusetts and Vermont, where 22% and 16% of voters have sent in ballots, according to an Associated Press analysis of data collected by University of Florida professor Michael McDonald. California and Florida have each accepted more than 1 million mail ballots thus far. And the numbers nationwide are likely to accelerate this week as more states open early in-person polling places or send ballots to voters. “We’re seeing very robust numbers of people who are voting early, so at this point we’d have to see turnout crater before election day for the trajectory we’re on to change,” McDonald said.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Jury hears closing remarks in 3rd trial tied to Whitmer plot

Prosecutors urged a jury Monday to convict three men for assisting the leaders of a plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor, saying they provided land, paramilitary training and inspiration for domestic terrorism in the months ahead of the 2020 U.S. election. Joe Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar were not charged with trying to abduct Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. But their role was critical, according to authorities, who said the trio aligned themselves with key players and repeatedly endorsed the “boogaloo,” a term that became a code word for U.S. civil war. “The plan was hatched, nurtured here in Jackson County,” said state Assistant Attorney General Sunita Doddamani. “It’s really unmistakable what these men in this case did. They promoted terrorism. They sought out terrorists, and they found them and trained them.” The trial in state court in Jackson, Michigan, was an offshoot of the main case handled in federal court, where Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. were convicted of a kidnapping conspiracy. Two other men pleaded guilty and two more were acquitted.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

Judge hears testimony in bid to strike Georgia abortion law

ATLANTA (AP) — A trial to determine whether Georgia can continue to ban abortion as early as six weeks into a pregnancy is set to begin in an Atlanta courtroom Monday. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney has scheduled two days of testimony in a lawsuit that seeks to strike down the law on multiple grounds, including that it violates the Georgia Constitution’s right to privacy and liberty by “forcing pregnancy and childbirth upon countless Georgians.” The state attorney general’s office responded in a court filing that Georgia’s privacy protections do not extend to abortion because it affects another “human life.” Georgia’s law bans most abortions once a “detectable human heartbeat” is present. Cardiac activity can be detected by ultrasound in cells within an embryo that will eventually become the heart as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. That means most abortions in Georgia are effectively banned at a point before many women know they are pregnant.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Rural Arizona county officials push ballot hand count

PHOENIX (AP) — Officials in a rural county in southeastern Arizona are backing a hand count of all ballots in November’s midterm election alongside the machine count even though the Cochise County attorney’s office and state authorities have said they don’t have legal authority. Cochise County Board of Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby have proposed the hand count being considered in a formal vote Monday afternoon. They are under pressure from voters in the heavily Republican county who believe Donald Trump’s false claims of fraud in the 2020 election. The third supervisor, a Democrat and Board Chair Ann English, has not taken a public position. A similar hand-count push in rural Nevada’s Nye County prompted a lawsuit by the American Civil Liberties Union, which argues it risks illegal release of election results. It is among the first counties in the nation to act on election conspiracies related to mistrust in voting machines.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
The Associated Press

Nevada elections office seeks clarity on ballot hand count

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A rural Nevada county’s plan to hand-count all paper ballots for the midterm elections is coming under renewed scrutiny just days before the tally is set to begin. The sticking point: How the county will keep the ongoing vote totals from leaking publicly. A ruling Friday from the Nevada Supreme Court allowed the hand count to move forward with several provisions, one of which was to ensure that the vote counting was not live-streamed and to figure out a way to ensure that election workers could keep the tallies secret. Ballots cast early, either in-person or by mail, are typically counted by machine on Election Day, with results released only after polls close. Nye County, where conspiracy theories about voting machines have run rampant, wants a hand count in addition to the machine tally. The hand-count of mail-in ballots is set to start on Oct. 26, just under two weeks before Election Day to be certified by the state’s deadline.
NEVADA STATE
The Associated Press

False election claims overwhelm local efforts to push back

ESTANCIA, N.M. (AP) — Republican county commissioners in this swath of ranching country in New Mexico’s high desert have tried everything they can think of to persuade voters their elections are secure. They approved hand-counting of ballots from the primary election in their rural county, encouraged the public to observe security testing of ballot machines and tasked their county manager with overseeing those efforts to make sure they ran smoothly. None of that seems enough. Here and elsewhere, Republicans as well as Democrats are paying a price for former President Donald Trump’s relentless complaints and false claims about the 2020 election he lost. Many Torrance County voters still don’t trust voting machines or election tallies, a conspiracy-fueled lack of faith that persists in rural areas across the U.S. Just weeks before consequential midterm elections, such widespread skepticism suggests that no matter the outcome, many Americans may not accept the results.
TORRANCE COUNTY, NM
The Associated Press

Youngkin calls latest student test scores 'catastrophic'

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Math and reading scores declined in Virginia, as they did around the country, according to the results of a closely watched national test, findings that Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Monday were “catastrophic.” “I hope we’re all shocked, because we should be,” Youngkin said at a news conference in Richmond highlighting Virginia’s performance on the National Assessment of Educational Progress, known as the “nation’s report card.” The test was administered to hundreds of thousands of 4th and 8th graders across the country this year. It’s typically given every two years, but the 2021 administration was postponed...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

Slavery is on the ballot for voters in 5 US states

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — More than 150 years after slaves were freed in the U.S., voters in five states will soon decide whether to close loopholes that led to the proliferation of a different form of slavery — forced labor by people convicted of certain crimes. None of the proposals would force immediate changes inside the states’ prisons, though they could lead to legal challenges related to how they use prison labor, a lasting imprint of slavery’s legacy on the entire United States. The effort is part of a national push to amend the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution that banned enslavement or involuntary servitude except as a form of criminal punishment. That exception has long permitted the exploitation of labor by convicted felons. “The idea that you could ever finish the sentence ‘slavery’s okay when ... ’ has to rip out your soul, and I think it’s what makes this a fight that ignores political lines and brings us together, because it feels so clear,” said Bianca Tylek, executive director of Worth Rises, a criminal justice advocacy group pushing to remove the amendment’s convict labor clause.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

1st-ever SC early voting opens; sample ballot site crashes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s first-ever round of early voting for the general election started Monday with no problems at the polls, but a state website where people go to check voting locations or get a sample ballot crashed. Technicians are working to fix the South Carolina Election Commission’s website at scvotes.org, agency spokesman Chris Whitmire said. In the meantime, voters can look at their ballot choices before heading to the polls at a different site. The agency’s website is not linked to the state’s voting system, Whitmire said. About 40,000 people cast ballots Monday on the first day of early voting, the agency said — more than twice the amount of people who voted on the busiest day of early voting during this year’s primaries.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Associated Press

Inmate’s failed testing bid keeps Arizona execution on track

PHOENIX (AP) — An execution planned next month for an Arizona prisoner remains on track after a judge rejected the condemned man’s request to have fingerprint and DNA tests conducted on evidence from the two 1980 killings for which he’s scheduled to be put to death. Lawyers for Murray Hooper said their client is innocent, that no physical evidence ties him to the killings and that testing could lead to the identification of those responsible. They say Hooper, scheduled to be executed on Nov. 16 in the killings of William “Pat” Redmond and his mother-in-law, Helen Phelps, was convicted in an era before computerized fingerprint systems and DNA testing were available in criminal cases. In a decision released Monday, Superior Court Judge Jennifer Green said the evidence implicating Hooper was overwhelming and that it wasn’t reasonably probable that Hooper would have escaped prosecution if such testing had been done and had led to favorable results for him. The judge noted the testimony of four witnesses against Hooper, including Redmond’s wife, Marilyn, who authorities said was shot in the head when Hooper and two other men forced their way into the Redmond home on Dec. 31, 1980.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Iowa Starting Line to Host Candidate Forum With Statewide Democratic Nominees Franken, DeJear, Sand

WATERLOO, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- COURIER and its Iowa-based newsroom Iowa Starting Line are hosting a candidate forum featuring the Democratic nominees for Senate and Governor, Admiral Mike Franken and Deidre DeJear, and State Auditor Rob Sand in Waterloo on November 4th. The event will be co-hosted by COURIER’s publisher Tara McGowan and Iowa Startling Line’s founder and Managing Editor Pat Rynard. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005869/en/ Iowa Starting Line Candidate Forum in Waterloo (Photo: Business Wire)
WATERLOO, IA
The Associated Press

Judges toss part of suit challenging Arkansas redistricting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A three-judge panel on Monday dismissed part of a lawsuit challenging Arkansas’ new U.S. House map, which split the Little Rock area among three congressional districts. The federal panel tossed some of the constitutional claims in the lawsuit challenging the redistricting plan approved by the majority-Republican Legislature last year. The lawsuit filed by two Black Democratic lawmakers and four other residents claimed the new map violates the Constitution and the federal Voting Rights Act by moving 23,000 predominantly Black voters out of the 2nd District in central Arkansas. Those voters were split between the state’s 1st and 4th congressional districts. The ruling gave the residents 30 days to file an amended complaint focusing on their remaining claims that the new map violates the Constitution and the federal Voting Rights Act. The lawsuit had claimed the new map diluted Black voters’ influence.
ARKANSAS STATE
The Associated Press

Michigan teen pleads guilty to killing 4 in school shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A teenager pleaded guilty Monday to terrorism and first-degree murder in a Michigan school shooting that killed four students and may be called to testify against his parents, who’ve been jailed on manslaughter charges for their alleged role in the tragedy. Ethan Crumbley, 16, pleaded guilty to all 24 charges, nearly a year after the attack at Oxford High School in southeastern Michigan. In the gallery, some relatives of the victims wept as assistant prosecutor Marc Keast described the crimes. “Yes,” Crumbley replied, looking down and nodding in affirmation, when asked if he “knowingly, willfully and deliberately” chose to shoot other students. The prosecutor’s office said no deals were made ahead of Monday’s plea. A first-degree murder conviction typically brings an automatic life prison sentence in Michigan, but teenagers are entitled to a hearing where their lawyer can argue for a shorter term and an opportunity for parole.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

Nevada senator says her adopted son shot, wounded nephew

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — A veteran Democratic state senator now running for mayor of North Las Vegas said Friday that her 21-year-old adopted son shot and wounded her nephew at her home while she was at a community event. “My son, Na’Onche, shot my nephew,” Sen. Pat Spearman told reporters outside the North Las Vegas jail where police said Na’Onche Tamar Osborne was being held pending an initial court appearance on felony attempted murder, battery with weapon and firearm charges. Court records did not immediately reflect if Osborne had an attorney. Spearman said her nephew was “recovering at a hospital from non-life-threatening wounds.” North Las Vegas police said officers were called about 6:45 p.m. Thursday to a report of a shooting in a home in the city’s northwest, and a man in his 40s was taken to University Medical Center in Las Vegas with a gunshot wound.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

At debate, Sarah Sanders defends avoiding Arkansas press

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders defended her avoidance of local media in her bid for Arkansas governor on Friday as she appeared in her only debate ahead of next month’s election. Sanders, the Republican nominee who is heavily favored in the November election, has conducted few local interviews during her bid for the state’s top office. Sanders had agreed to only one debate with Democratic nominee Chris Jones and Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington. Sanders said she’s been speaking directly to voters by campaigning around the state. “Freedom of the press is incredibly important, but with freedom of the press comes a great deal of responsibility,” Sanders said. “When they don’t live up to their end of the bargain, it forces some of us to go outside the box, which I have done every single day for the past two years.”
ARKANSAS STATE
The Associated Press

Couple wanted in Arizona, Nevada murder cases found dead

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — A couple wanted in connection with murder cases in Arizona and Nevada has been found dead in a desert area southeast of Kingman, according to authorities. Mohave County Sheriff’s detectives said the bodies of 26-year-old Hunter McGuire and his girlfriend, 32-year-old Samantha Branek, were found lying next to each other Friday with gunshot wounds to the head. Lake Havasu City police said it appears McGuire shot himself, but it’s unclear if Branek’s wound was self-inflicted. The county medical examiner’s office will determine an official cause of death. The couple was being sought in connection with a double homicide in Kingman on June 28, according to authorities.
KINGMAN, AZ
The Associated Press

Mississippi investigates spate of police shootings

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — State investigators in Mississippi are probing at least five police shootings that occurred in October. The shootings took place across the state and have resulted in multiple injuries and at least three deaths. The latest shooting happened on Sunday and resulted in the death of a person in northeast Mississippi. Witnesses attending a family member’s visitation at a funeral home near the shooting told WLBT-TV they heard a car crash outside and an exchange of gunfire. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety has not identified the person who died. On Friday in southeast Mississippi, a 58-year-old man was taken to a hospital for treatment after he was shot by a deputy, according to WLOX-TV. The man was in stable condition at the hospital. The sheriff’s department had been responding to a domestic disturbance, the news station reported. In the north Mississippi college town of Oxford on Oct. 19, deputies shot and killed a man who took a woman and her two teenage children hostage, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department said. The woman and teens survived the incident.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
549K+
Post
561M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy