Wayzata, MN

Wayzata boys soccer win over Washburn is dominant

Sun Sailor
Sun Sailor
 2 days ago

Given the nature of the Wayzata-Minneapolis Washburn boys soccer rivalry the last four years, no one expected anything but a one-goal game in the 2022 Section 6AAA finals Oct. 27 at Wayzata High Stadium.

Washburn had edged Wayzata by a goal in the 2021 title match, and Wayzata came seeking revenge. With 35 minutes remaining in the second half and the Trojans in a commanding position with a 3-0 lead, Wayzata head coach Dominic Duenas called star forwards Mike Orlov and Joe Highfield to the bench, where they remained for the rest of the contest. No use getting a star player injured when the game is under control, the coach thought.

When Orlov and Highfield watching and cheering, the other Trojan players juiced up the intensity and kept Washburn from scoring a goal.

Senior outside midfielder Kam Williams, who scored the only goal of the second half talked about Wayzata’s mindset going into the championship match: “We know Washburn is a good team. And we remembered what happened last year with that devastating loss. I have never seen a crowd like the one tonight.”

Wayzata’s fans barely outnumbered bus loads of Washburn students, who made the trek from Minneapolis, hoping to see a repeat of the previous year’s result.

Junior defender Eddie Ignatius made the play of the night for Wayzata just past the midpoint of the second half. Washburn crossed the ball across the goal mouth, and a Miller forward took a hard shot that Trojan goalie Caleb Wagner couldn’t get to. Enter, Ignatius, the super hero. He leaped high and headed the ball before it could cross the goal line.

“It felt great,” Ignatius said. “If we had let a goal in, Washburn might have got back in the game.”

Wayzata came into the match looking for a shutout. “There’s no better feeling in soccer than a clean sheet,” senior defender Daniel Lyadov said. “The guys on the team are family to me. I trust these guys no matter who we’re playing.”

“Washburn always comes with a lot of energy, and we were ready for that,” Wayzata senior midfielder Cole Frazier said. “Everybody bought into and we got the win. I never expected Mike and Joe would come out of the game as early as they did ... not in a section final.”

The Trojans looked sharp in the first half. Junior midfielder Jackson Widman hooked a free kick from the left corner that hooked around Washburn goalie Grayson Pickar to find a home in the net.

Wayzata made it 2-0 when Orlov took a throw-in from Kam Williams in the corner and beat two defenders in tight space to fire the ball into the net.

Williams’ goal in the second half was a header off of a cross from Miles Redmond.

“Kam and Miles are our outside midfielders,” coach Duenas said. “They do a good job of getting the ball to the end line. Cole Frazier and Charlie Piller take care of the middle.”

Duenas was complimentary of Washburn’s effort. “All of the Minneapolis schools work hard and play a grinding type of game.”

In the section semifinals three days before playing Washburn, the Trojans needed double overtime to beat Minneapolis 2-1 on a goal by Highfield.

Wayzata was No. 1 in the QRF rankings and No. 2 in the state coaches’ poll going into the State Class AAA Tournament this week. Duenas suspected Maple Grove would be awarded the No. 1 seed for state with Wayzata and Woodbury in the next two spots. Wayzata goes to state with an overall season record of 16-1-2.

Sun Sailor

Sun Sailor

