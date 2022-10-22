The No. 4 Florida State soccer team (10-2-2) dropped a hard-fought 2-1 match at home against No. 2 North Carolina (13-3-0) on Thursday night in Tallahassee. Florida State took the lead early in the first half just four minutes and 10 seconds into the game, scoring the fastest goal that North Carolina has let up all season. The build-up started on the right side with Jody Brown as she took on her defender and found Jenna Nighswonger wide open in the middle. Nighswonger fed the ball into Onyi Echegini as she made a run across the 18-yard box. Echegini fended off the Tar Heel defender and slotted her shot into the net.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO