ringsidenews.com
Liv Morgan Shows Off Nasty Battle Wounds From WWE SmackDown
Liv Morgan won the Money In The Bank match and then cashed it in on Ronda Rousey on the same night. Fans were initially glad for her until they eventually got fed up with her. At WWE Extreme Rules, Morgan defended her Smackdown Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey. Despite her best efforts, Morgan passed out and lost the match, thereby her title as well.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Warned Against Bringing CM Punk Back
CM Punk hasn’t competed in a wrestling match since capturing the AEW World Championship at All Out in September. However, he has continued to dominate the talk in the sport ever since. He and The Elite got into a post-show altercation, and that incident’s effects are still being felt.
CBS Sports
WWE SmackDown results: Live recap, grades as Logan Paul returns ahead of Crown Jewel match vs. Roman Reigns
Logan Paul is SmackDown bound. Paul, training with WWE legend Shawn Michaels behind the scenes, is zeroing in on an undisputed WWE universal championship match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel when he makes an appearance on Friday's show. SmackDown kicks off at 8 p.m. ET at Hunting Center in Toledo, Ohio.
ringsidenews.com
Ronda Rousey Faces Natalya In Dark Match After WWE SmackDown This Week
Ronda Rousey trolled fans into thinking that she was going to defend her title this week on SmackDown. The Baddest Woman on the Planet did wrestle a familiar foe after the show went off the air. Ronda Rousey squared off against Natalya in a dark match after WWE SmackDown tonight....
PWMania
Backstage News on Cathy Kelley Having Talks with AEW Prior to Her WWE Return
Before her recent WWE return, Cathy Kelley reportedly spoke with AEW. Kelley returned to WWE earlier this month as part of the commentary team shuffle, this time as a backstage interviewer on the RAW brand. According to Fightful Select, Kelley had talks with AEW earlier this year. Kelley reportedly spoke...
NASCAR World Reacts To Unfortunate Tony Stewart News
NASCAR fans are disappointed by the latest Tony Stewart news. The legendary NASCAR driver was reportedly set to be the grand marshal for Sunday's race, though that's no longer happening. "Saw this when looking up start times for today: Tony Stewart was originally supposed to be grand marshal for Homestead...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Producers Revealed for Friday’s SmackDown, Notes on Jason Jordan and WWE Creative
Most of the creative for last Friday’s WWE SmackDown on FOX was done by Thursday afternoon, according to Fightful Select. Regarding the WWE Producers from Friday’s show, Jason Jordan pulled triple duty and did all three dark matches for the night. * WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes...
ringsidenews.com
Liv Morgan ‘Feels Alive’ After Showing Off Her Dark Side
stillrealtous.com
AEW Tag Team Changes Name
It seems that there are a number of talents in the wrestling word right now who are undergoing name changes. For the last few years The Varsity Blonds have been working their way up the ranks in AEW, but it seems that they are The Varsity Blonds no longer. AEW...
Yardbarker
Two matches added to WWE Crown Jewel
Two new matches have been announced for WWE Crown Jewel. A steel cage match between Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre has been set for November 5 in Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, Braun Strowman will battle Omos. On Friday’s SmackDown, McIntyre told Kayla Braxton that eventually, this has to end between himself...
PWMania
New Match Revealed for Tonight’s WWE RAW, Updated Line-Up
A match between Karl Anderson and Finn Balor has been added to tonight’s WWE RAW card. Since Anderson and Luke Gallows returned to WWE and reunited with AJ Styles a few weeks ago, The O.C. has been locked in a feud with The Judgment Day. On November 5, WWE Crown Jewel will host a major six-man match.
ringsidenews.com
Jason Jordan Pulled ‘Triple Duty’ During WWE SmackDown Last Week
Jason Jordan’s WWE career might be one of the saddest tales in wrestling. The business was pushing him as a potential star, but a neck injury ended it all in the midst of his WrestleMania storyline with his “father” Kurt Angle. Jason Jordan is now a producer for the company, and he recently pulled ‘triple duty’ during SmackDown.
ringsidenews.com
Why WWE NXT Didn’t Give Bron Breakker The Steiner Name
Bron Breakker has been on a roll after his debut in NXT 2.0 back in September last year. He has been booked very well as the NXT Champion as well. Obviously, he is just getting started. The current NXT Champion has defeated everyone on his path and continues to be...
ringsidenews.com
Indie Wrestling Company Faces Backlash Over Racist Promo
The world of professional wrestling has gone through a variety of changes over the past several years now. A lot of storylines that would have been accepted in the past, simply have no place nowadays. This is especially true when it comes to outright racist storylines and promos. However, an...
ringsidenews.com
Tay Melo Turns Heads In Risqué Photo Drop That Was Previously Deleted
Tay Melo has worked hard to become one of the mainstays of AEW’s women’s division. It was not an easy road for her, as her time in WWE almost ruined her passion for professional wrestling. She turned up the heat once again as well. After debuting in AEW,...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Updated WWE Crown Jewel Card – 5 Matches Confirmed
Following this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, we now have five matches confirmed for the Crown Jewel pay-per-view event, which takes place on November 5th from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. You can check out the updated WWE Crown Jewel 2022 card below:. WWE Universal Championship Match:. Roman Reigns vs. Logan...
ringsidenews.com
MJF Not Amused By Fans Hilariously Photoshopping Him With Max Caster
MJF has been considered one of the defining heels of the current generation of pro wrestlers and it is not difficult to understand why. MJF became a huge star in AEW in a short time and has far exceeded expectations. The Salt of the Earth is devoted to his craft...
ringsidenews.com
Vince McMahon Had Strange Idea To Get Nia Jax Over As A Babyface
Nia Jax was one of the top stars in WWE’s women’s division after her 2016 main roster call up. Her time in NXT was decent in comparison, as she never really won any titles, unlike on the main roster. The controversial star was not seen on WWE television...
tjrwrestling.net
Brock Lesnar Advertised For Upcoming WWE Raw
Brock Lesnar is heading back to WWE Monday Night Raw even though the last time he was on the show, it was not a fun time for him!. On the October 17th episode of Raw, Bobby Lashley started the show with a promo calling for Brock Lesnar to come out there. The reason for that was because one week earlier on Raw, Lesnar attacked Lashley before his US Title defense against Seth “Freakin” Rollins. Since Lashley was hurt during the match, Rollins beat Lashley in under three minutes to win the US Title. Lashley was justified in blaming Lesnar for the title loss.
ringsidenews.com
Rey Mysterio Is Ready To Give Gunther A Fight For The IC Title
Rey Mysterio is an incredible performer between the ropes. His 20-year career on SmackDown has been nothing short of incredible. He continues to be a role model for everyone around him. Rey joined the roster two weeks ago after he spoke with Triple H. Mysterio wanted to quit WWE as...
