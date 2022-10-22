Council appoints Tax Oversight Board members; city administrator seeks counsel’s opinion on appointments

Read full article on original website
Lassen County News
Council approves using business loan grant monies for Memorial Park restrooms
At its Wednesday, Oct. 19 meeting, the Susanville City Council unanimously approved Resolution No. 22-6067 to allow the expenditure of S148,240 originally awarded for Business Assistance Relief due to the COVID-19 pandemic through a Community Development Block Grant to be used to build new restrooms at Memorial Park. According to...
Lassen County News
Susanville Little League seeks new board members
According to a statement from Susanville Little League, “Are you excited for the 2023 season? Well we sure are. “Your current board of directors will be meeting next week to confirm our next community meeting where we will be accepting applications for new board members. (We are looking at the first or second week of November).
Lassen County News
Lassen County Arts Council announces Dia de los Muertos exhibit
According to a Facebook post, the Lassen County Arts Council’s Dia de los Muertos Exhibit opens from 5 to 8 p.m. today, Friday Oct. 21 featuring sugar skull art and art and altar installations by local artists Debbie Anderson, Rome Avila (Cha Cha’s Tacos), Norma Debaker and more. The exhibit runs through Nov. 2.
2news.com
Washoe County Sheriff's Office Holds 'Second Chances' Program
It's a time for second chances. That is - if you get pulled over by a Washoe County deputy. If you are stopped during this program - you may be offered a second chance in place of a ticket, in exchange for learning about becoming an organ donor. It's a...
2news.com
Coroner Identifies Man Killed in Sparks Officer-Involved Shooting
The Washoe County coroner has released the name of the man shot and killed by an officer at the Sparks Police Department Tuesday morning. The medical examiner says 36-year-old Jason Thorpe of Sparks died on scene. Police say Thorpe fired at least two shots in the area before they fired...
2news.com
Reno Man Convicted Of Shooting Woman Sentenced To 20 Years In Prison
Eduardo Palacios-Luevano will be eligible for parole after serving at least eight years. Washoe County deputies arrested a man they say broke into a home and shot someone.
Lassen County News
Chamber update
Are you ready for Halloween? Susanville Best of Broadway presents Frightmare at the Fair from 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 27 through Oct. 31 at the Lassen County Fairgrounds offering a ‘no scare’ option from 6 to 7 p.m. each day. Pre-sale tickets are available for $8-$10 at Margie’s Book Nook, Forest Office Equipment and Lassen County Chamber of Commerce.
