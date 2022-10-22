ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Arch Manning, Texas Longhorns 5-star quarterback, throws perfect deep touchdown pass

By Andrew Nemec
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BZ20T_0iiOMrY400

Isidore Newman High School (Louisiana) quarterback Arch Manning has already broken his Peyton and Eli's career passing touchdowns and yards records.

Now, he's simply winning games and putting distance behind his legendary uncles.

On Friday night, the five-star quarterback and Texas Longhorns commit showed why he leads the discussion as the nation's top prospect, throwing a perfect long touchdown pass to the back of the endzone:

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound signal-caller was once the consensus No. 1 prospect in the class of 2023, but ESPN has since pivoted to Los Alamitos quarterback Malachi Nelson (USC pledge) and Sports Illustrated selected Martin Luther King quarterback Dante Moore (Oregon pledge).

Meanwhile, 247Sports , Rivals and On3 have remained in lock step with the take, "Manning is the nation's No. 1 prospect."

Frankly, he's making it hard to argue against given his stellar senior season.

Comments / 9

José Rivera
2d ago

Yippee! Woo hoo! He finally threw a long touchdown pass. And so has every high school student who's ever played quarterback. Next, they're going to tell us how he cleaned his plate at dinner.

Reply
3
troosevelt55
2d ago

after watching this young man play and the caliber people that he played against I wouldn't want him on my team. he may be able to do good on the next level, but I don't see it.

Reply
3
EarlyMorningCoffee
2d ago

Lol they are trying so hard to build this guy up. Find one decent pass in a game and write an entire article about it. ,🙄

Reply
3
 

