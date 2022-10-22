Arch Manning, Texas Longhorns 5-star quarterback, throws perfect deep touchdown pass

Isidore Newman High School (Louisiana) quarterback Arch Manning has already broken his Peyton and Eli's career passing touchdowns and yards records.

Now, he's simply winning games and putting distance behind his legendary uncles.

On Friday night, the five-star quarterback and Texas Longhorns commit showed why he leads the discussion as the nation's top prospect, throwing a perfect long touchdown pass to the back of the endzone:

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound signal-caller was once the consensus No. 1 prospect in the class of 2023, but ESPN has since pivoted to Los Alamitos quarterback Malachi Nelson (USC pledge) and Sports Illustrated selected Martin Luther King quarterback Dante Moore (Oregon pledge).

Meanwhile, 247Sports , Rivals and On3 have remained in lock step with the take, "Manning is the nation's No. 1 prospect."

Frankly, he's making it hard to argue against given his stellar senior season.