Jacksonville, FL

sportstalkatl.com

Georgia and Florida release a joint statement ahead of Saturday’s game

A lot has been made about Georgia and Florida’s yearly game in Jacksonville. It’s a cool tradition that I have participated in many times, but Coach Kirby Smart has made it known he isn’t the biggest fan. He has a point. In a year like 2021, Georgia didn’t get Auburn or Tennessee at home. Florida is one of the biggest games for recruiting for Georgia, and vice versa. In Jacksonville, recruits can get tickets to the game, but it’s nowhere near the same as having a big recruiting event at home. This snippet from Jake Rowe of DawgsHQ gives a good look for both sides of the argument:
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia-Florida betting line opens at historic spread not seen in decades

Top-ranked Georgia and Florida get together in Jacksonville on Saturday. It has been a great rivalry through the years, earning the nickname of the “World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.”. Part of what makes for a great rivalry is great competition, but this weekend’s matchup isn’t expected to be...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gators to Clash Against Cavaliers

Gators to Clash Against Cavaliers

Florida men’s and women’s swimming and diving continues the 2022-23 campaign on Saturday, Oct. 22 when the Gators head to Charlottesville, Virginia to take on the highly ranked Cavaliers. Competition is set to begin at 10 a.m., with diving events beginning at 5 p.m. Friday evening. The Gators...
GAINESVILLE, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Florida Finishes Day One of Stanford Intercollegiate

The Florida women’s golf team finished day one of the final fall tournament at the Stanford Intercollegiate on Friday. The Gators bounced back after finishing 5-over on the back and made the turn to end even on the front with a score of 289. Florida was one of the first teams to tee off at Stanford Golf Course and sits in 13th through the first 18 holes. Host Stanford is the tournament leader at 8-under.
GAINESVILLE, FL
High School Football PRO

Yulee, October 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice

FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
cohaitungchi.com

25 Free Things to do in Jacksonville, FL & Budget Tips

Jacksonville is an amazing city with pristine ocean beaches, enchanting architecture, interesting museums, and great spots along the St. Johns River. You are reading: Fun cheap things to do in jacksonville fl | 25 Free Things to do in Jacksonville, FL & Budget Tips. Since Jacksonville is the most populous...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
duvalsports.com

Doomsday Defense Lifts Bartram Over Buchholz For District Title

St, Johns Fl- It’s was the “Ultimate Challenge” for both Bartram Trail (7-0) and Buchholz (6-0) as the faced each other in a class for the District 4S-3 title. The matchup featured some of the top Prep players in the nation including 247/Rivals 4-Star, and Duval Sports 5-Star rated Sharif Denson of Bartram Trail. As well as Buchholz’s quarterback 247 Sports 4-star Creed Whittemore. The game would live up to the immense stakes at hand.
SAINT JOHNS, FL
tourcounsel.com

Fernandina Beach, Florida 2022 (with Map & Photos)

A walk along historic Fernandina Beach can begin where generations of visitors have begun their tours of the elegant port town: at the waterfront train station, the eastern terminus of the first railroad to cross Florida from east to west. The station is now home to the Amelia Island Tourism...
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
recordpatriot.com

Alexa Seifert celebrating fifth birthday

Alexa McKinley Seifert is celebrating her fifth birthday. She was born Oct. 26, 2017, the daughter of Caleb and Heather Seifert of Jacksonville. She has two siblings, Aiden, 9; and Adalyn, 7. Her grandparents are Mark and Pat Bentley of Winchester and Steve and Mary Jo Seifert of Jacksonville. Her great-grandparents are Vivian and Madge Bentley of Bluffs, Don Hopper of Jacksonville and the late Margaret Hopper.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

“Double the normal attendance”: NAS JAX Airshow reaches capacity on Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — After being canceled last year, the Nas Jax Airshow featuring the Blue Angels is back and bigger than ever. In an unexpected viewer turnout, the airshow reached capacity two hours before the grand finale on Saturday. Traffic on i-295 and Roosevelt Blvd was backed up almost the entire day as well, as many people traveled from out of state just for the show.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
multihousingnews.com

The Jacobson Company Buys Gainesville Student Housing Community

Completed in 2020, the property provides easy access to the University of Florida. The Jacobson Company has acquired Liv+ Gainesville, a 618-bed student housing community in Gainesville, Fla., adjacent to the University of Florida. The sellers, a joint venture of Stark Enterprises and Campus Advantage, developed the property, after landing...
GAINESVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

K-9 Huk returns to hospital to thank workers

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office honored two organizations Friday — thanking them for helping K-9 Huk, the K-9 that was shot in the line of duty in July. He had a team of people helping him — including First Coast Veterinary Specialists in Jacksonville...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

