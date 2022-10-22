A lot has been made about Georgia and Florida’s yearly game in Jacksonville. It’s a cool tradition that I have participated in many times, but Coach Kirby Smart has made it known he isn’t the biggest fan. He has a point. In a year like 2021, Georgia didn’t get Auburn or Tennessee at home. Florida is one of the biggest games for recruiting for Georgia, and vice versa. In Jacksonville, recruits can get tickets to the game, but it’s nowhere near the same as having a big recruiting event at home. This snippet from Jake Rowe of DawgsHQ gives a good look for both sides of the argument:

ATHENS, GA ・ 8 HOURS AGO