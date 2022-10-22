Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Dollar General Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
Related
WISH-TV
Financial expert urges patience during turbulent times
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With a potential recession looming, a financial analyst is urging people not to make any impulsive decisions when it comes to their savings or investments. Even if you have very little money, it’s never too late to start investing. “Do I have to have a...
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Generation Pie Company
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guests are Maria and Michael Johnson with Generations Pie Co. located in Fortville, Indiana. Visit their website here. Enjoy the full interviews with Maria and Michael about...
WISH-TV
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage: A Latino Avaition Success Story
Mario Rodriguez is the chief executive officer of the Indianapolis Airport authority. He was appointed by three presidents to serve on the U. S. Transportation Department Aviation Consumer Protection Advisory Committee man. What honor under his leadership the authority has seen record breaking growth and won numerous awards including the J. D. Power award as the best medium sized airport in north America.
WISH-TV
Mayor Hogsett: Adding 200 cops to IMPD will help anti-violence campaign
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mayor Joe Hogsett said Monday his three year anti-violence campaign depends on a fully staffed police department. The city has sweetened the deal for new cops at the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department with signing bonuses and raises. “I think primarily the challenge here in Indianapolis has...
WISH-TV
India Johnson is rewriting the book on education at Thrival Indy Academy
In today’s “Success Story” segment we meet Indiana Johnson, an educator who is making a global impact on her students’ lives. Johnson is an administrator at Thrival Academy in Indianapolis. She specifically enjoys making a positive impact on her students, and she designed her own school...
WISH-TV
Indy Pride Career Fair welcomes LGBTQ job seekers
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Members of the LGBTQ community who are looking for a new career are encouraged to check out Monday’s Indy Pride Career Fair in downtown Indianapolis. The career fair, presented by Delta Faucet Company, will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The...
WISH-TV
A Scent of Sunshine owner showcases fall scents, shares candle burning tips, upcoming events
A Scent of Sunshine is an Indiana-based business providing fragrances including candles, air fresheners, warming oils and perfume, designed to set the ambiance for special occasions or just simply relaxing. Erika Powell, owner of A Scent of Sunshine, joined us Monday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share more about her business, the...
WISH-TV
Community Link: Encouraging people to complete their goals
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community. This week, Mays was joined by author, Zenai Brooks who shares how she is able to stay motivated through life in her book called, “Finish!: Leveraging Career, Sports, Faith and Failure.”
WISH-TV
Ramp from NB I-65 to Meridian and Pennsylvania Streets closing Monday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Meridian/Pennsylvania Street exit from northbound I-65 in downtown Indianapolis will close Monday as part of the ongoing North Split reconstruction project, the Indiana Department of Transportation said. The ramp is scheduled to close early Monday and remain closed until the end of November. During the...
WISH-TV
Students compete for Bands for America Super Regionals at Lucas Oil Stadium
INDIANPOLIS (WISH) — High schoolers from nine different states with a total of 84 bands represented their schools on the field of Lucas Oil Stadium for the Super Regional Bands of America Marching Band Championship. They’re competing Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21-22 in preliminaries and finals for the chance to make it to the grand nationals.
WISH-TV
Gillespie Florists showcase fall, Halloween floral arrangements
Don’t allow your home to go bare this fall season! Instead, decorate it with beautiful and fun décor with help from Gillespie Florists!. They currently have Halloween roses in stock. They can also create unique fall and Halloween-themed arrangements, and they have a fun event coming up in honor of Halloween.
WISH-TV
‘All INdiana Politics’: Indiana’s secretary race; Marion County clerk race
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For another week, “All INdiana Politics” looks at the Indiana’s secretary of state race as it is entering into the final weeks of election. News 8 government and politics reporter Garrett Bergquist sits down with the Democratic candidate, Destiny Wells about the race. He also speaks with Republican candidate Andrew Harrison and Democratic candidate Kate Sweeney Bell about the election for the Marion County clerk.
WISH-TV
‘All Options’ Pregnancy Resource Center says Bloomington Reproductive Health Care grants will help them serve the community
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The ‘All Options’ Pregnancy Resource center provides help to families no matter their decision surrounding a pregnancy. It will help with abortion care and contraceptives, provide resources for adoption or give diapers to those in need. The organization says the new reproductive health care...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Person killed on northeast side of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was fatally shot Sunday afternoon on Indy’s northeast side, according to police. Shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call of a person shot on the 4000 block of Hampshire Court. When police arrived there was a person at the scene with inquires consistent to gunshot wounds.
WISH-TV
Opposition to Boone County development sparks concern
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — More than 3,000 people have signed petitions against the state’s proposed high tech development in Boone County. The citizen committee behind the opposition is issuing a warning to the other 91 counties in Indiana. “This is a pilot program, so they want to...
WISH-TV
Police vow to crack down on trail drivers
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say they will increase patrols along the Monon Trail after receiving reports of drivers using the trail to short cut around construction. Pictures from the Twitter handle @CircleCityCycho show cars using the trail near Broad Ripple Avenue. It’s happened in other...
WISH-TV
8-year-old celebrates milestone on Birthday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An 8-year-old girl reaches a medical milestone Saturday. Saturday was the eighth birthday of Olivia Bellamy and it’s also a day doctors never thought she would see. News 8’s photojournalist Reece Lindquist has how the family is celebrating their miracle child.
WISH-TV
2 men die in shooting at apartment building near 38th and Meridian Streets
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two men died in a shooting early Monday on the city’s near north side, Indianapolis police said. Just before 5 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a shooting at the Enclave at Meridian Apartments in the 3700 block of North Meridian Street. That’s near the intersection of 38th and Meridian Streets, about 1.5 miles east of Crown Hill Cemetery.
WISH-TV
Two vie for open Marion County clerk seat
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The two candidates for Marion County’s top election job said the office needs to get more active in helping voters understand the process. Republican Andrew Harrison and Democrat Kate Sweeney Bell are the only two candidates running to succeed current Marion County Clerk Myla Eldridge, who is not seeking another term. Harrison works as a security consultant for Fortune 100 companies while Bell has served as Marion County Recorder of Deeds for the past eight years.
WISH-TV
Marvelous Monday forecast
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Enjoy one more warm day before cooler temperatures arrive Tuesday. : Skies will remain partly cloudy tonight as temperatures fall to the low 50s overnight. Monday: Enjoy another beautiful day under partly sunny skies with temperatures warming to the upper 70s. Winds will pick up Monday...
Comments / 0