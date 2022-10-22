INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For another week, “All INdiana Politics” looks at the Indiana’s secretary of state race as it is entering into the final weeks of election. News 8 government and politics reporter Garrett Bergquist sits down with the Democratic candidate, Destiny Wells about the race. He also speaks with Republican candidate Andrew Harrison and Democratic candidate Kate Sweeney Bell about the election for the Marion County clerk.

MARION COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO