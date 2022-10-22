Help is on the way for Lake Shamineau's high water problem

Construction could begin soon on Lake Shamineau’s high water project.

Cindy Kevern and Rick Rosar of the Lake Shamineau Lake Improvement District (LID) Board of Directors updated the Morrison County Board of Commissioners on the project as part of their annual report, earlier this month. The Board also voted to accept the LID’s 2023 levy amount of $1,010.04 per residential parcel on property owners within the district.

That amount was previously accepted by a majority vote among property owners at the LID’s annual meeting in August. That money will help pay for the high water project.

Kevern, administrator of the LID Board, said they worked hard with state legislators during the past year. They had been assured there would be money for the project in the bonding bill, if it passed. However, that has not happened.

“Any money we would receive from the legislature would reduce the cost impact to our property owners,” she said. “That would then directly impact the financing for the project.”

In May 2021, the County Board approved a resolution to provide $200,000 for the project, which aims to alleviate elevated water levels on the lake. The high water has caused flooding to the point several people who live or have cabins on the lake, at times, can’t even access their properties.

According to Kevern, the high water project will “establish a maximum operating level on the lake.” It includes construction and installation of a lake outlet structure and a pumping station on the west side of the lake. After being pumped, the water will flow west through a series of pipes and ditches. It will eventually reach Todd County Ditch 41, from which it will flow into the Long Prairie River.

“We’ve been working very closely with property owners along the route to ensure our project is not detrimental to their property,” Kevern said.

She said working with property owners is among several answers to a question she hears often: “Why does this take so long?” Landowners often have questions and concerns about how the project will impact their property, which must be addressed before they will grant an easement.

She said the LID has obtained agreements for easements with all property owners along the route, west of Highway 10. There are two with whom agreements had not yet been met east of the highway.

The LID Board has also developed an operations and maintenance plan, as well as a wetland delineation, both of which were approved by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

“We’re very excited about the progress that has been made on the project over the past year,” Kevern said.

During that time, she said the LID Board has held regular meetings with the DNR to provide updates and discuss technical information.

“Our most exciting news is that we just recently received approved permits from the DNR, from the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) and Morrison County for the project,” Kevern said. “That really has put us to the point where we’re only weeks away from our final design work.”

Right now, she said the water in Lake Shamineau is about 1.66 feet over the ordinary high water mark. That is four to six inches higher than this time in 2021.

To get approval on the proposed levy amount that would help pay for the project, the LID Board asked four questions of property owners prior to its annual meeting, Aug. 27. Landowners had about four weeks to vote on each of the questions, either online or via mail-in ballots.

The first question was for $38,000 worth of non-project related expenses. That includes administrative items such as communications and insurance. That was approved by 76% of the voters.

Number two was for funding the LID’s aquatic invasive species budget. That received 82% approval.

The third question was for $295,000 to put toward the high water project planning and operations budget. That will include engineering costs for the final design work and putting the project out to bid. It also leaves funding for anticipated operational cost once pumping begins. That received approval from 66% of the voters.

The final question received 56% approval, and it was to increase the budget for the high water project from $3.35 million to $5.55 million.

“This budget includes the construction costs for the project, engineering, those land rights, those easement fees, outlet fee and also a contingency amount,” Kevern said.

She said the project cost was increased, in large part, due to inflation. The original amount was determined more than two years ago.

The LID Board had an engineer conduct an opinion of probable cause for the project this past summer. In that, they looked at the costs of piping and other materials, as well as contractors.

The increased price of oil has caused a substantial rise in costs, according to Kevern. The project requires more than two linear miles of pipe. The resin used to produce the piping is petroleum based.

“The cost of the pump and control panels have also increased,” she said. “There’s an increased demand on these type of materials and supplies due to the number of projects across the country. Of course, that has made the price increase.”

Design changes to meet requirements from both government agencies and private landowners have also impacted the cost of the project.

One other issue the LID Board is facing now that it has received most of the necessary approvals is delayed times in being able to receive necessary products and materials. Kevern said, for example, there is a 30-week lead time on PVC pipe. It would likely take about 14 weeks before the LID Board could get the pump.

“We’re hearing that those lead times have been reduced in the last couple of months, so we’re hopeful that by the time we get to construction, the issue won’t be there,” Kevern said. “But that is one of the other things that we’re facing.”

Moving forward, Kevern said the LID Board is hoping to have all approvals finalized from both agencies and landowners in November. That will allow it to advance into detailed design work, which it hopes to have complete by the end of the year.

Once that work is complete, the project will go out for bids. The LID Board will select a contractor, and work can begin after that.

The final hurdle before the project can come to fruition will be acquiring temporary financing for construction.

“The timeline for construction is really dependent on the availability of contractors and supplies,” Kevern said. “While we say spring and summer, and we’re very hopeful we would get to that then, it is dependent on those issues.”

She said the LID Board is still hopeful it will receive some help in funding the project from the legislature. If a bonding bill passes and includes money for Lake Shamineau, it would be passed right back to the residents in the form of a reduced levy amount.

Commissioner Mike LeMieur, who represents the residents who live within the LID, said he will continue to talk with Rep. Ron Kresha, R-Little Falls. LeMieur said Kresha has previously expressed support for the project being included in the bonding bill.

“I’ll keep working on him to keep that in the bonding bill, and hopefully they’ll vote on it,” he said.

“We are on the governor’s list and on the DNR’s list in the bonding bill,” Rosar, the LID Board Chair, said. “If it happens, we’re slated to get money.”