Read full article on original website
Related
Titans’ Derrick Henry speaks out on Tennessee’s recent dominance against rival Colts
Following a 19-10 victory on Sunday over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry spoke to the media about the win and shared his feelings toward the AFC South rival. “They’re never gonna go away,” said Henry via Paul Kuharsky. “They are a tough team...
NBA Legend Looking to Buy Raiders
All-Pro Reels (Creative Commons 2.0) Magic Johnson, the former National Basketball Association star who owns a stake in the Los Angeles Dodgers, is in talks to buy part of the Las Vegas Raiders, according to a report in Semafor.
DJ Uiagalelei drops truth bomb on Dabo Swinney benching him in Clemson football win over Syracuse
DJ Uiagalelei discussed Dabo Swinney’s decision to bench him during Clemson football’s 27-21 victory over Syracuse, per Grace Raynor. “For me, if I was put in (Swinney’s) spot, I probably would have done the same thing,” Uiagalelei said. The Tigers moved to 8-0 on the season despite the QB uncertainty. DJ Uiagalelei finished the game going […] The post DJ Uiagalelei drops truth bomb on Dabo Swinney benching him in Clemson football win over Syracuse appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa admits regret over eye-opening plays in win vs. Steelers
The Miami Dolphins defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in Tua Tagovailoa’s return to the field following a scary concussion. And the young quarterback caused many fans to shout at their screens at one point during the game. Tagovailoa scrambled out of the pocket during one play. Safety Tre Norwood came...
Giants Player Called For Roughing the Passer After Taking Trevor Lawrence Down With One Finger
VIDEO: Horrible roughing the passer penalty on Trevor Lawrence.
Aaron Judge reacts to getting booed by Yankees fans after hitless Game 3
Aaron Judge is not making a big deal of the boos he and the New York Yankees heard from the home fans during their Game 3 loss to the Houston Astros. After all, for him, there are more important things he needs to be focusing on in the MLB playoffs.
Knicks star Derrick Rose gets brutally honest on lack of playing time amid Jalen Brunson’s emergence
It has been so far so good for the New York Knicks’ offseason acquisition, Jalen Brunson. The former Dallas Mavericks point guard has been everything he’s been chalked up to be thus far, and Knicks fans are loving the emergence of their new star. For his part, however,...
Raiders’ Derek Carr returns to play after crushing hit left him down vs. Texans
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr took a big hit early in the Week 7 clash against the Houston Texans and was down on the field while trainers came to examine him. The injury occurred on the Raiders’ opening drive of the game, and while Carr was able to get up and jog off under his own power, backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham entered the game to replace him, according to Vincent Bonsignore.
Kenny Pickett blames ‘miscommunication’ for final interception in Steelers’ ugly loss to Dolphins
The Pittsburgh Steelers remain a two-win team this season following their 16-10 road loss in Week 7 to the Miami Dolphins. The Steelers had a shot at upsetting Miami with one last drive but Kenny Pickett was intercepted by Dolphins cornerback Noah Igbinoghene to seal the loss for Pittsburgh. Pickett...
Who the experts are taking in Dolphins vs. Steelers
This Sunday, the Miami Dolphins will play host to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a prime-time matchup at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami is entering this game on a three-game losing streak with injuries to the quarterback position in their last four contests. The return of Tua Tagovailoa should help stabilize some things for a unit that appears to be missing their leader.
NFL Odds: Chiefs vs. 49ers prediction, odds and pick – 10/23/2022
It’s a Super Bowl 54 rematch as the Kansas City Chiefs face off with the San Francisco 49ers at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, California. It’s time to deliver our NFL odds series, where we make a Chiefs-49ers prediction and pick. Last weekend, the Chiefs lost 24-20 to...
Buccaneers’ Tom Brady gets brutally honest on Mike Evans’ key drop vs. Panthers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense had an abysmal showing in Sunday’s Week 7 upset loss to their NFC South division rival Carolina Panthers. A dropped pass in the first quarter from wide receiver Mike Evans, a play that likely would have resulted in a touchdown, looms large on the Buccaneers’ list of regrets from Sunday, […] The post Buccaneers’ Tom Brady gets brutally honest on Mike Evans’ key drop vs. Panthers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
J.C. Jackson injury update confirms Chargers’ worst fears
In the aftermath of a Week 7 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, the Los Angeles Chargers have been dealt a significant blow to their defense. According to Ian Rappoport of NFL Network, Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson suffered a ruptured patellar tendon injury on Sunday. This injury will rule him out for the remainder of the […] The post J.C. Jackson injury update confirms Chargers’ worst fears appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The monster Brian Burns trade offer the Panthers turned down
The Carolina Panthers shook up the NFL landscape when they agreed to trade star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. The move has unsurprisingly triggered some calls from rival teams asking about star edge rusher Brian Burns. But unlike how they treated McCaffrey, the Panthers aren’t exactly...
Myles Garrett, Kevin Stefanski address screaming in locker room after loss to Ravens
The Cleveland Browns dropped to 2-5 on the season following a 23-20 loss to their division rival, the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday afternoon. After the game, Pro Bowl defensive end Myles Garrett and Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski were heard screaming at one another in the locker room. Of course, that prompted questions from the media […] The post Myles Garrett, Kevin Stefanski address screaming in locker room after loss to Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rams QB Matthew Stafford set to get key weapon back from injury
Reinforcements are on the way for quarterback Matthew Stafford. According to Sarah Barshop of ESPN, the Los Angeles Rams have designated wide receiver Van Jefferson to return from injured reserve. Jefferson has not practiced since the preseason following a procedure he had on his knee. In the 2021 season, Jefferson was a fairly impactful asset […] The post Rams QB Matthew Stafford set to get key weapon back from injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patriots make final Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe decision for Week 7 vs. Bears
Mac Jones is expected to start for the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football against the Chicago Bears, per Jeremy Fowler. Jones has been sidelined since late September due to an ankle injury. Backup QB Bailey Zappe had played well in his absence but Jones is ready to roll for this Week 7 affair.
Rams head coach Sean McVay opens door to Cam Akers’ return amid trade talks
Following their Week 7 bye, the Los Angeles Rams are marginally closer to a resolution in the “will they, won’t they” saga surrounding a possible trade involving running back Cam Akers. According to Gilbert Manzano of the O.C. Register, there is potential for Akers to return to the team if a suitable trade partner is not found.
4 Panthers takeaways from Week 7 win vs. Buccaneers as D’Onta Foreman shines
As improbable as it may seem, the Carolina Panthers pulled off an upset to remember as they dismembered the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 21-3, at home in Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season. This win put the Panthers in third place in the NFC South. Here we’ll look at some takeaways from the Panthers’ win in Week 7.
Deion Sanders will love Urban Meyer’s bold prediction
Jackson State Football head coach Deion Sanders has impressed plenty of people around the college football world with his coaching. Sanders was the subject of discussion on FOX’s college football show, and he received lofty praise from both Urban Meyer and Reggie Bush, per FOX College Football on Twitter. “I’ve been friends with Deion for […] The post Deion Sanders will love Urban Meyer’s bold prediction appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
204K+
Followers
116K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0