NBA Legend Looking to Buy Raiders

All-Pro Reels (Creative Commons 2.0) Magic Johnson, the former National Basketball Association star who owns a stake in the Los Angeles Dodgers, is in talks to buy part of the Las Vegas Raiders, according to a report in Semafor.
DJ Uiagalelei drops truth bomb on Dabo Swinney benching him in Clemson football win over Syracuse

DJ Uiagalelei discussed Dabo Swinney’s decision to bench him during Clemson football’s 27-21 victory over Syracuse, per Grace Raynor. “For me, if I was put in (Swinney’s) spot, I probably would have done the same thing,” Uiagalelei said. The Tigers moved to 8-0 on the season despite the QB uncertainty. DJ Uiagalelei finished the game going […] The post DJ Uiagalelei drops truth bomb on Dabo Swinney benching him in Clemson football win over Syracuse appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Raiders’ Derek Carr returns to play after crushing hit left him down vs. Texans

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr took a big hit early in the Week 7 clash against the Houston Texans and was down on the field while trainers came to examine him. The injury occurred on the Raiders’ opening drive of the game, and while Carr was able to get up and jog off under his own power, backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham entered the game to replace him, according to Vincent Bonsignore.
Who the experts are taking in Dolphins vs. Steelers

This Sunday, the Miami Dolphins will play host to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a prime-time matchup at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami is entering this game on a three-game losing streak with injuries to the quarterback position in their last four contests. The return of Tua Tagovailoa should help stabilize some things for a unit that appears to be missing their leader.
Buccaneers’ Tom Brady gets brutally honest on Mike Evans’ key drop vs. Panthers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense had an abysmal showing in Sunday’s Week 7 upset loss to their NFC South division rival Carolina Panthers. A dropped pass in the first quarter from wide receiver Mike Evans, a play that likely would have resulted in a touchdown, looms large on the Buccaneers’ list of regrets from Sunday, […] The post Buccaneers’ Tom Brady gets brutally honest on Mike Evans’ key drop vs. Panthers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
J.C. Jackson injury update confirms Chargers’ worst fears

In the aftermath of a Week 7 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, the Los Angeles Chargers have been dealt a significant blow to their defense. According to Ian Rappoport of NFL Network, Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson suffered a ruptured patellar tendon injury on Sunday. This injury will rule him out for the remainder of the […] The post J.C. Jackson injury update confirms Chargers’ worst fears appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The monster Brian Burns trade offer the Panthers turned down

The Carolina Panthers shook up the NFL landscape when they agreed to trade star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. The move has unsurprisingly triggered some calls from rival teams asking about star edge rusher Brian Burns. But unlike how they treated McCaffrey, the Panthers aren’t exactly...
Myles Garrett, Kevin Stefanski address screaming in locker room after loss to Ravens

The Cleveland Browns dropped to 2-5 on the season following a 23-20 loss to their division rival, the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday afternoon. After the game, Pro Bowl defensive end Myles Garrett and Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski were heard screaming at one another in the locker room. Of course, that prompted questions from the media […] The post Myles Garrett, Kevin Stefanski address screaming in locker room after loss to Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rams QB Matthew Stafford set to get key weapon back from injury

Reinforcements are on the way for quarterback Matthew Stafford. According to Sarah Barshop of ESPN, the Los Angeles Rams have designated wide receiver Van Jefferson to return from injured reserve. Jefferson has not practiced since the preseason following a procedure he had on his knee. In the 2021 season, Jefferson was a fairly impactful asset […] The post Rams QB Matthew Stafford set to get key weapon back from injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Deion Sanders will love Urban Meyer’s bold prediction

Jackson State Football head coach Deion Sanders has impressed plenty of people around the college football world with his coaching. Sanders was the subject of discussion on FOX’s college football show, and he received lofty praise from both Urban Meyer and Reggie Bush, per FOX College Football on Twitter. “I’ve been friends with Deion for […] The post Deion Sanders will love Urban Meyer’s bold prediction appeared first on ClutchPoints.
