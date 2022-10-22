Effective: 2022-10-24 23:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-25 08:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Drain outdoor plumbing systems and unhook hoses from faucets. Target Area: Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties; Central and South Weld County; Larimer County Below 6000 Feet, Northwest Weld County; Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s expected. * WHERE...Fort Collins, Greeley, Byers, and Southern Lincoln County. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 8 AM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

