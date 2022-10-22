Effective: 2022-10-25 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-25 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County; Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft; Crowley County; Eastern Las Animas County; La Junta Vicinity, Otero County; Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County; Las Animas Vicinity, Bent County; Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet; Springfield Vicinity, Baca County; Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft; Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 24 expected. * WHERE...The southeastern plains of Colorado, excluding northern El Paso and Kiowa Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

BACA COUNTY, CO ・ 3 HOURS AGO