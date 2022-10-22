Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Atoka, Beckham, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-24 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-25 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Atoka; Beckham; Bryan; Caddo; Canadian; Carter; Cleveland; Coal; Comanche; Cotton; Garvin; Grady; Greer; Harmon; Hughes; Jackson; Jefferson; Johnston; Kiowa; Love; Marshall; McClain; Murray; Oklahoma; Pontotoc; Pottawatomie; Seminole; Stephens; Tillman; Washita WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, southeast, southern, southwest and western Oklahoma and northern Texas. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 8 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Beaver, Cimarron, Texas by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-25 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-25 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Beaver; Cimarron; Texas FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 11 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. A few localized areas in the western Oklahoma Panhandle and northwest Texas Panhandle with sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 degrees are possible. * WHERE...Entire Oklahoma Panhandle and the western and northern Texas Panhandle. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 11 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Archer, Baylor, Clay, Foard, Hardeman, Knox, Wichita by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-24 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-25 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Archer; Baylor; Clay; Foard; Hardeman; Knox; Wichita; Wilbarger WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, southeast, southern, southwest and western Oklahoma and northern Texas. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 8 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Dallam, Deaf Smith, Hansford, Hartley, Moore, Ochiltree by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-25 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-25 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Dallam; Deaf Smith; Hansford; Hartley; Moore; Ochiltree; Oldham; Sherman FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 11 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. A few localized areas in the western Oklahoma Panhandle and northwest Texas Panhandle with sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 degrees are possible. * WHERE...Entire Oklahoma Panhandle and the western and northern Texas Panhandle. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 11 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Collingsworth, Donley by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-25 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-24 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Collingsworth; Donley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Collingsworth and Donley Counties through 415 PM CDT At 348 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles south of Clarendon, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Clarendon, Howardwick, Hedley, Lelia Lake and Greenbelt Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Comments / 0