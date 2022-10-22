Effective: 2022-10-25 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-25 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Beaver; Cimarron; Texas FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 11 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. A few localized areas in the western Oklahoma Panhandle and northwest Texas Panhandle with sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 degrees are possible. * WHERE...Entire Oklahoma Panhandle and the western and northern Texas Panhandle. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 11 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

BEAVER COUNTY, OK ・ 4 HOURS AGO