Effective: 2022-10-24 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-24 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Knox A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Knox County through 445 PM CDT At 411 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16 miles west of O`Brien, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Knox City and Benjamin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

KNOX COUNTY, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO