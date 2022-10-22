Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Archer, Baylor, Clay, Foard, Hardeman, Knox, Wichita by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-24 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-25 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Archer; Baylor; Clay; Foard; Hardeman; Knox; Wichita; Wilbarger WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, southeast, southern, southwest and western Oklahoma and northern Texas. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 8 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Advisory issued for Atoka, Beckham, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-24 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-25 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Atoka; Beckham; Bryan; Caddo; Canadian; Carter; Cleveland; Coal; Comanche; Cotton; Garvin; Grady; Greer; Harmon; Hughes; Jackson; Jefferson; Johnston; Kiowa; Love; Marshall; McClain; Murray; Oklahoma; Pontotoc; Pottawatomie; Seminole; Stephens; Tillman; Washita WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, southeast, southern, southwest and western Oklahoma and northern Texas. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 8 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Special Weather Statement issued for Knox by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-24 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-24 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Knox A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Knox County through 445 PM CDT At 411 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16 miles west of O`Brien, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Knox City and Benjamin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
