theadvocate.com
Some Livingston bus drivers on strike amid shortage: 'Some of us can't survive on this'
The night before 21 Livingston Parish bus drivers went on strike Friday, calling for higher pay and better working conditions, driver Victoria McDonald urged the parish school board to address an ongoing crisis. “What can bus drivers do that would possibly allow us to make more than the bare minimum?"...
theadvocate.com
Cameras coming to special education classes due to new law, local districts getting to work
By next summer, the Ascension Parish school district expects to have video cameras installed in each of its special education classrooms where students spend the majority of their school days, with video available to a student's parents upon request. The district's plan goes beyond what's required by a state law...
Officials investigating drive-by shooting in Ascension Parish
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting that happened early Sunday morning, October 23. Officials say a mobile home was hit by gunfire multiple times around 5:30 a.m. on Levern Stafford Road in Prairieville. No injuries were reported. This is an...
brproud.com
LSU student charged with DWI after rear-ending vehicle on campus
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An LSU student was arrested over the weekend after confessing to drinking “two beers, three mixed drinks and three shots,” before slamming into the back of another vehicle, according to the affidavit. The student has been identified as Zachary Heitzmann, 22, of...
Police locate parents after finding child walking alone in roadway
BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Police in Baker say they have been able to locate the parents of a three-year-old found walking alone in a roadway early Sunday, Oct. 23. According to Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn, the child was discovered alone on Chamberlain Avenue around 1:45 a.m. Chief Dunn says...
theadvocate.com
Social worker, government relations consultant vie for Baton Rouge School Board District 1
Kimberly Bainguel is challenging incumbent Mark Bellue to represent the Broadmoor-centered District 1 on the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board. She said Bellue had told her he was not planning to run again. In July, when it came time to qualify for the Nov. 8 election, Bellue called her to let her know he’d changed his mind.
wbrz.com
Dangerous intersection with frequent crashes alarms nearby residents, schools
BATON ROUGE - Some people are fed up with wreck after wreck at an intersection near several schools in old south Baton Rouge. One recent crash sent a car careening into a house. They've asked 2 On Your Side to get the attention of the city-parish, hoping to get something done about the intersection of Tennessee Street and East Buchanan Street.
brproud.com
Person hit, killed while walking in road in Livingston Parish
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A man was struck and killed by a car in Livingston Parish on Saturday. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a reported crash at North James Chapel Road and Hano Lane around 10 p.m. James Brewer, 37, was walking on the road toward North Chapel Road when he was hit. Deputies say he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Louisiana employee, customer’s sister charged after fight breaks out at sandwich shop
Two people were arrested on the North Shore over the weekend after a fight broke out following what police are calling "assault with a sandwich."
brproud.com
Student charged after search uncovers loaded gun in school bag at middle school in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A tip from another student led to the arrest of a 13-year-old at a middle school in Baton Rouge. The Belfair-Montessori Magnet School student was arrested after a school bag belonging to the student was searched by leadership at the school. A loaded gun...
wbrz.com
Woman allegedly kidnapped toddler, said she wanted to be his grandmother
ZACHARY - A woman told police she kidnapped a young boy from a "crack house" and wanted to take custody of him from his adopted mother because she didn't think the boy was being raised correctly, according to arrest documents. On Sept. 3, the Zachary Police Department was dispatched to...
brproud.com
Livingston Parish fire district announces death of beloved fire chief
WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4 announced Friday that their chief has died. Chief Paul Vogt died in his home in Walker on Thursday, Oct. 20, according to the fire district. It is with great sadness that we have to announce the passing of...
Louisiana man who allegedly used multiple counterfeit $100 bills wanted by police
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for help identifying a man accused of using counterfeit $100 bills at a College Drive business. Police said the suspect used the fake cash to buy a video game system. No further details of the crime were released. Anyone with information is urged […]
One killed in head-on collision in St. Mary Parish
Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported that one person was killed in a head-on collision, Sunday, in Morgan City.
One person dies in St. Mary Parish crash
Troopers say they are working to identify the man who died in the crash. The other driver involved wasn't injured.
theadvocate.com
Ascension Parish trans teen voted to homecoming court: 'It's the small wins that count'
Riding on the back of a white convertible adorned in her school colors, Aria Williams smiled and waved to her peers at Dutchtown High School in Geismar, Louisiana, wearing a black sash that read "Homecoming Court.”. It was an unexpected moment for the 18-year-old, and it was almost surreal as...
WAFB.com
Woman injured in overnight shooting in BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a reported shooting overnight Monday, Oct. 24. A spokesman with BRPD confirmed it happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Wyoming Street, near Nicholson Drive and Aster Street. The victim’s injuries appeared non-life threatening, police...
an17.com
New K-8 Southside campus holds community event, recognizes J. Rogers Pope
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA – Livingston Parish school officials held a community celebration on Saturday, Oct. 15, to commemorate the opening of the new Southside Campus, which houses the K-5 Southside Elementary and 6-8 Southside Junior High School. The day’s activities began at 10 a.m., and included presentations by school...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Community rallies together for Scott Gray benefit in Gonzales
A benefit in Gonzales for Scott Gray, a cancer patient with a prosthetic leg who was severely beaten after a minor traffic incident in Prairieville Oct. 16, was a success. One of Gray's daughters, Savanah, said the turnout for the event was amazing. "We are very grateful," she said. The...
Louisiana Man Sentenced to 24 Years After Robbing a Business Across the Street from A Police Station
Louisiana Man Sentenced to 24 Years After Robbing a Business Across the Street from A Police Station. Louisiana – On October 21, 2022, United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced that U.S. Chief Judge Shelly D. Dick sentenced Forrest Hardy, age 33, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to 292 months (24 years, 4 months) in federal prison following his convictions for interference with commerce by robbery. The Court further sentenced Hardy to serve five years of supervised release following his term of imprisonment and ordered that the firearm involved be forfeited.
